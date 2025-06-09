Highland League digest: Buckie Thistle sign Harry Noble as Deveronvale land Ryan Park and Grant Moroney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League digest: Buckie Thistle sign Harry Noble as Deveronvale land Ryan Park and Grant Moroney

The local rivals have been busy in the transfer market.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon, left, has signed Harry Noble from Deveronvale, while Banffers manager Garry Wood has recruited Ryan Park and Grant Moroney.
Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon says Harry Noble is determined to deliver success after returning to his hometown team.

The Jags have bought the left-back from local rivals Deveronvale, where he was club captain, and he has penned a three-year contract at Victoria Park.

Noble, 29, was previously with Buckie as a young player, but left in the summer of 2016 to join Lossiemouth, before switching to Vale in January 2018.

Thistle manager MacKinnon said: “Harry’s coming home to Buckie and I know he’s determined to do well for Buckie.

“He’s probably looked at some of the success we’ve had in recent years and wanted to be part of it.

“Well now Harry is part of our squad, we want to push back up the league table and try to win silverware again so hopefully he can help us do that.

Harry Noble has signed for his hometown team Buckie.

“With Cohen Ramsay moving on (to Forres) we needed to bring in another left-sided player and we’re delighted to bring Harry back to his local club.

“Harry ticks a lot of boxes, I really like his tenacity and aggression, he’s very fit and he’s got an excellent left-foot.

“He showed that against us last season when he scored a screamer from 30 yards.

“Harry left Buckie as a young lad because he was struggling to break into the team, but he’s played a lot of games in the Highland League since then.

“He did well with Lossiemouth and with Deveronvale and he returns as someone that can hold down a regular place in our side.

“Harry has been very consistent over many years now and he’s a good addition to our squad.”

Incomings and outgoings

Noble is Buckie’s fourth summer signing. The Jags have also recruited Ross Morrison, Ross Paterson and Fin Allen, while they have lost Andrew MacAskill, Sam Pugh, Joe McCabe, Jack MacIver, Mark Ridgers and Cohen Ramsay since the end of the season.

MacKinnon is happy with his squad ahead of the new campaign and added: “I think we’ve assembled a good squad this summer. The guys we’ve added all bring different qualities and they’ll enhance us after the players we lost at the end of last season.

“Harry will be a good signing and it’s an extra bonus that he’s from Buckie.

“It’s always good to have local players in the squad, that’s not a reason for signing someone, because you need to be a good player, but the fact Harry is from Buckie is a nice bonus.

Fin Allen is another of Buckie’s summer signings.

“The players we lost were well-established and they’re good players.

“But the guys we’ve brought in are also good players and I think they can grab their chance with Buckie and help move the club forward.

“On top of the signings Sam Morrison and Fraser Robertson should be back fully fit for the new season and they’ll be like new signings for us and can step up and make big contributions.”

Banffers bring in two as familiar face returns

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood believes he’s added two players with bright futures to his squad after signing Ryan Park and Grant Moroney.

Striker Park returns to Princess Royal Park from Inverurie Locos on a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old broke through in the Breedon Highland League with the Banffers, but left to join the Railwaymen last summer following the expiry of his contract.

As well as turning out for Inverurie, Park also had a stint on loan at Keith during the 2024-25 campaign.

Meanwhile, defender Moroney arrives at Deveronvale on loan from Formartine United.

The 19-year-old also enjoyed a loan spell at Keith last season and is comfortable playing in either full-back position or at centre-back.

Reacting firstly to Park’s return, Banffers boss Wood said: “Ryan is a really good player and I was disappointed I didn’t get the chance to work with him when I came to Deveronvale last summer.

Ryan Park, pictured during his previous spell with Deveronvale.

“Unfortunately by that stage he’d already agreed a pre-contract with Inverurie.

“He had a loan spell with Keith last season and did well there and also did well at Inverurie.

“We’re delighted to bring Ryan back to Deveronvale again, Ryan’s got a lot of quality and he knows a lot of the guys from when he was here before.

“So hopefully he’ll fit in well and hopefully he can kick on with ourselves.

“Ryan’s got a bright future ahead of him and that’s the case with our squad generally.

“It’s a young group we’ve got at Deveronvale, Ryan’s another player who is eager to prove himself at this level and he’s got the opportunity to do that with Deveronvale.”

Moroney can kick on

Wood also has high hopes for Moroney and was keen to bring in a defender because club captain Harry Noble had indicated he wished to move on.

Wood added: “With Harry moving on we needed to bring in another defender. Harry indicated to us a couple of weeks ago that he wished to leave to pursue other opportunities.

“That was disappointing, but we looked at the personnel we could bring in and Grant was one that stood out.

“He had a very good loan spell with Keith last season, then he got recalled by Formartine and was unlucky to get injured.

Deveronvale’s new signing Grant Moroney, pictured during his loan spell with Keith.

“We’re looking for him to do what he did last season and kick on again.

“Hopefully we can help Grant develop and he can help our team as well.

“Grant is a full-back, but he’s comfortable playing on either side and I’ve seen him play centre-half as well so that having that versatility within our squad will be really good.

“From speaking to Grant he seems really keen to get started with ourselves and to try to build on what he did last season which is good.

“I’m delighted to get Grant on board and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Conversation