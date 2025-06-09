Highland League digest: Buckie Thistle sign Harry Noble as Deveronvale land Ryan Park and Grant Moroney

Buckie Thistle manager Lewis MacKinnon says Harry Noble is determined to deliver success after returning to his hometown team.

The Jags have bought the left-back from local rivals Deveronvale, where he was club captain, and he has penned a three-year contract at Victoria Park.

Noble, 29, was previously with Buckie as a young player, but left in the summer of 2016 to join Lossiemouth, before switching to Vale in January 2018.

Thistle manager MacKinnon said: “Harry’s coming home to Buckie and I know he’s determined to do well for Buckie.

“He’s probably looked at some of the success we’ve had in recent years and wanted to be part of it.

“Well now Harry is part of our squad, we want to push back up the league table and try to win silverware again so hopefully he can help us do that.

“With Cohen Ramsay moving on (to Forres) we needed to bring in another left-sided player and we’re delighted to bring Harry back to his local club.

“Harry ticks a lot of boxes, I really like his tenacity and aggression, he’s very fit and he’s got an excellent left-foot.

“He showed that against us last season when he scored a screamer from 30 yards.

“Harry left Buckie as a young lad because he was struggling to break into the team, but he’s played a lot of games in the Highland League since then.

“He did well with Lossiemouth and with Deveronvale and he returns as someone that can hold down a regular place in our side.

“Harry has been very consistent over many years now and he’s a good addition to our squad.”

Incomings and outgoings

Noble is Buckie’s fourth summer signing. The Jags have also recruited Ross Morrison, Ross Paterson and Fin Allen, while they have lost Andrew MacAskill, Sam Pugh, Joe McCabe, Jack MacIver, Mark Ridgers and Cohen Ramsay since the end of the season.

MacKinnon is happy with his squad ahead of the new campaign and added: “I think we’ve assembled a good squad this summer. The guys we’ve added all bring different qualities and they’ll enhance us after the players we lost at the end of last season.

“Harry will be a good signing and it’s an extra bonus that he’s from Buckie.

“It’s always good to have local players in the squad, that’s not a reason for signing someone, because you need to be a good player, but the fact Harry is from Buckie is a nice bonus.

“The players we lost were well-established and they’re good players.

“But the guys we’ve brought in are also good players and I think they can grab their chance with Buckie and help move the club forward.

“On top of the signings Sam Morrison and Fraser Robertson should be back fully fit for the new season and they’ll be like new signings for us and can step up and make big contributions.”

Banffers bring in two as familiar face returns

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood believes he’s added two players with bright futures to his squad after signing Ryan Park and Grant Moroney.

Striker Park returns to Princess Royal Park from Inverurie Locos on a three-year contract.

The 21-year-old broke through in the Breedon Highland League with the Banffers, but left to join the Railwaymen last summer following the expiry of his contract.

As well as turning out for Inverurie, Park also had a stint on loan at Keith during the 2024-25 campaign.

Meanwhile, defender Moroney arrives at Deveronvale on loan from Formartine United.

The 19-year-old also enjoyed a loan spell at Keith last season and is comfortable playing in either full-back position or at centre-back.

Reacting firstly to Park’s return, Banffers boss Wood said: “Ryan is a really good player and I was disappointed I didn’t get the chance to work with him when I came to Deveronvale last summer.

“Unfortunately by that stage he’d already agreed a pre-contract with Inverurie.

“He had a loan spell with Keith last season and did well there and also did well at Inverurie.

“We’re delighted to bring Ryan back to Deveronvale again, Ryan’s got a lot of quality and he knows a lot of the guys from when he was here before.

“So hopefully he’ll fit in well and hopefully he can kick on with ourselves.

“Ryan’s got a bright future ahead of him and that’s the case with our squad generally.

“It’s a young group we’ve got at Deveronvale, Ryan’s another player who is eager to prove himself at this level and he’s got the opportunity to do that with Deveronvale.”

Moroney can kick on

Wood also has high hopes for Moroney and was keen to bring in a defender because club captain Harry Noble had indicated he wished to move on.

Wood added: “With Harry moving on we needed to bring in another defender. Harry indicated to us a couple of weeks ago that he wished to leave to pursue other opportunities.

“That was disappointing, but we looked at the personnel we could bring in and Grant was one that stood out.

“He had a very good loan spell with Keith last season, then he got recalled by Formartine and was unlucky to get injured.

“We’re looking for him to do what he did last season and kick on again.

“Hopefully we can help Grant develop and he can help our team as well.

“Grant is a full-back, but he’s comfortable playing on either side and I’ve seen him play centre-half as well so that having that versatility within our squad will be really good.

“From speaking to Grant he seems really keen to get started with ourselves and to try to build on what he did last season which is good.

“I’m delighted to get Grant on board and I’m looking forward to working with him.”