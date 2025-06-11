Highland League digest: Inverurie Locos captain reveals injury has ruled him out for new season – plus news from Lossiemouth, Deveronvale, Rothes and Huntly

Greg Mitchell has revealed he will miss the whole of the 2025-26 season due to a knee injury – but the Inverurie Locos captain is determined to bounce back stronger.

The defender ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament and tore the meniscus in his left knee playing for the Railwaymen against Rothes on March 1.

Following surgery on May 26, Mitchell has been told he will miss all of the new campaign, which is also set to be his testimonial season.

The 29-year-old, who joined Inverurie 12 years ago, said: “The operation went well and the surgeon was happy with how it went, so the recovery has started.

“It’s the first long-term injury I’ve had, but I’m not going to let it put me down and I’m going to come back.

“When you hear ACL initially you think the worst, but it just makes me more determined to get back playing.

“I understand it will take 10 to 12 months to get back, but I’ll do the rehab properly and get myself back.

“I’ve never had any thoughts about stopping playing because of this, it’s just made me more determined to come back fitter and stronger.

“I love Locos and I enjoy playing for the club, so I’m determined to come back.”

Hard to miss exciting season ahead

Skipper Mitchell admits he’s disappointed he will miss next season, particularly because of the progress made by Inverurie in the last couple of years.

In 2024, they won the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup to secure their first silverware since 2016, while last term the Garioch outfit finished fourth in the Breedon Highland League – their highest position in a completed season since 2018.

Mitchell added: “The last couple of seasons have been good with the progress we’ve made. The club is going in the right direction and I want to be part of that.

“It’s frustrating to be missing the new season because I think it’s going to be a very exciting season for the club.

“I won’t be playing, but I’ll still try to contribute in some way, even if it’s just encouraging the boys or offering advice here and there.”

Support has been brilliant

Mitchell, who works as an account manager for John Bell Pipeline, says the support network he has around him is also giving him the drive to get back playing.

He said: “My partner Taylor, my family, my team-mates and the people at the club have all been first-class.

“Taylor’s having to do all the running about for me, so she’s got plenty to put up with!

“Everyone’s been great, I’ve had team-mates coming round to see me, I’ve got a good support network around me and I’m determined to come back.

“I also need mention my work because they’ve been brilliant. It’s 12 years since I joined John Bell Pipeline and they’ve been really supportive from the start.

“When I first got injured I was off for a wee while and then I was off for a couple of weeks after the operation and only returned to working from home on Tuesday.

“When your employer supports you in that way, it means a lot.”

New recruit can flourish with Lossie

Lossiemouth manager Steve Porter is confident new signing Ethan Blanchard can handle the step up to the Breedon Highland League.

After a quiet close season at Grant Park, the Coasters have made their first addition by securing the 21-year-old on a two-year contract from Deveronside, who he helped to Elginshire Cup glory last season.

Blanchard can play at right-back or on the right of midfield, and boss Porter said: “I first coached Ethan at Elgin when he was 11 or 12 and I coached him for a few years.

“He’s played junior with Deveronside and I’ve kept in touch with him and I watched him a few times this year and he’s done really well.

“With Owen Paterson being away in Australia, we needed a right-back and I think Ethan fits the bill really well, but he can play as a right winger as well.

“He’s quick and technically he’s very good. I don’t think there’s any question in terms of Ethan’s ability, it’s just about him gaining experience at this level as he steps up.

“It’s just a case of him getting up to speed in the Highland League, but he’s buzzing about the challenge so that’s good.”

Hunt for new faces

This summer Lossie have lost a number of players.

Ross Morrison and Ross Paterson have joined Buckie Thistle, Owen Paterson has moved to Australia, while Niall Kennedy and Baylee Campbell have switched to junior outfit Lossiemouth United.

However, Porter is hopeful he’ll be able to bring in more new faces.

He added: “At Lossie, if we see a young player with potential, or there’s somebody in the juniors doing well who hasn’t had the opportunity in the Highland League before, we’ll give them a chance.

“The reality is we’re not in a position to go and sign players and pay the fees some clubs may pay, so we try to find players that can develop with us and do well for us.

“We’d like to bring in a few more boys. It’s not easy, but we’ll keep trying and the board are working hard to support me and to try to move the club forward as well.

“I think Ethan will do well for us. The likes of Ryan Matheson and Shaun Cameron came in from the juniors last season and did well so hopefully Ethan can do the same.

“With the guys we’ve lost it’s just been circumstances really – as much as I would have liked to have kept them, it’s the way it goes.

“I can understand why Ross Morrison and Ross Paterson wished to take on a new challenge.

“Owen has moved to Australia, Niall’s move is work related and Baylee doesn’t feel like he’s ready to play Highland League yet after his knee injury (sustained in July 2023).”

Vale supremo pleased to retain management team

Chairman Aaron Lorimer is hoping Deveronvale can keep progressing after their management team signed contract extensions.

Manager Garry Wood and coaches Grant Noble, Graeme Watt, Scott Bridgewater and Wayne Urquhart are all now committed to the Banffers until the summer of 2027.

Wood was appointed as Vale boss in May 2024 and led them to an 11th-placed finish in the Breedon Highland League in the 2024-25 season.

Lorimer, who became chairman at Princess Royal Park last year, is optimistic that they can continue making strides up the table in the coming years.

He said: “It’s great news for Deveronvale that the management team are all signed up for the next couple of years.

“Under the current management team we’ve made exceptional progress.

“We went from being 16th in 2024 to 11th this year, which we were really pleased with.

“Hopefully we can progress again and keep making gradual improvements in the next few years.

“We’ve got a young squad and we believe the players have got a lot of potential to continue improving in the years ahead.

“There’s a good buzz around the club again, the crowds improved last season and the hospitality is as busy as it’s ever been so there are good signs on and off the pitch.

“I’ve really enjoyed being chairman during the last year and myself and the board are keen to keep trying to move the club forward.”

Rothes’ Mitchell signs on as Morris departs Huntly

Rothes defender Brodie Mitchell has committed his future to the club by signing a new contract until the summer of 2027.

The 18-year-old joined the Speysiders last August from Elgin City and made 27 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

Mitchell follows Jake Thomson, Owen Alexander and Matthew McConachie in signing extensions this summer as manager Ronnie Sharp gears up for next term.

Elsewhere, Adam Morris has left Huntly to relocate to Liverpool.

The 21-year-old midfielder hails from Merseyside, but arrived in the Breedon Highland League in December 2021 when he signed for Fort William under Shadab Iftikhar.

In the summer of 2022, Morris joined Huntly. He moved south again after a year, before returning to Christie Park in May 2024.

Black and Golds boss Colin Charlesworth said: “Adam has been an enjoyable player to work with. His attitude in training is unmatched and his commitment to the club can’t be questioned.

“He’s been ever present this season.

“After suffering a nasty leg break the year before signing with us, this season was always going to be a bit of a rebuild for him leading into the next one.

“Unfortunately things outwith Adam’s control have meant he will need to head back to Liverpool.

“He’ll be a loss around the playing squad for us, however, we fully understand his position and thank him for his time with us.”