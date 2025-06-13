STARTING XI: Dale Gillespie on title joy with Brora Rangers and the daunting task of facing Georginio Wijnaldum

Former Brora Rangers midfielder Dale Gillespie is the subject of this week’s Q&A feature as he looks back on his time in the game.

From his early days at Caley Thistle and Elgin City to the Highland League and youth football for Scotland, Gillespie picks out the highlights of his career.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Elgin City in a 4-2 loss at Stenhousemuir while I was on loan from Caley Thistle.

Honestly, I’ve tried to forget my Elgin years as I was there for 17 games and lost 11 of them with two draws.

Ross Jack was the manager when I went there and it was a really tough time for the club. For me, it wasn’t a memorable spell.

What is your career highlight so far?

It has to be the undefeated season we had at Brora in 2014-15.

When you are on a run like that the pressure builds to keep it going but to be fair, we handled it well.

When we won the league two years in a row, we only lost one league game in those two seasons, and we went the whole calendar year in 2014 without losing a league game, so it was special.

Who is the best player you played with?

David Goodwillie was very good. We must have been 17 or 18 but he was well ahead of everyone his own age up in Scotland at the time.

He obviously got his move down to England a couple of years later and he was a great player to be fair.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Georginio Wijnaldum.

We played against him he was in the Netherlands team which beat Scotland under-19s 2-1 at Broadwood in February 2008.

He was at a different level. I remember he had the big dreadlocks in those days, and he was pretty special.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

This is an easy one – Martin McLean.

He’s from Stornoway, so they’ve got a different fashion sense over there.

Big, thick woollen jumpers, and colour coordination was a big issue for him.

How would your team-mates describe you?

Mental probably. On the park I was pretty calm, but off it I was bad, until I stopped drinking anyway.

What is the best advice you have been given?

You can pass the ball from A to B faster than you can run from A to B. That was a classic from my old coach John Beaton.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

Tynecastle.

That was the first time I was ever on the bench for the Caley Thistle first team, and I was just 17.

I’ve never had so much abuse since that day, and I didn’t even play. I was petrified.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I have to pick one of my own. It was a volley in extra-time for Caley Thistle to win the North of Scotland Cup final against Elgin.

The game was at Forres and I scored twice in that game. The winner was a 25 yarder and it’s the best goal I ever scored.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll go for Gavin Morrison because he’s more sensible than I am and he’d give me a fighting chance of getting off the island.

How do you relax away from football?

It’s definitely golf. I’ve got the handicap down to scratch now but my wife complains that she sees me less now than she did when I played football.

