Highland League digest: Hamish Ritchie joins Formartine United; Rothes boss Ronnie Sharp on his two new recruits

Formartine United manager Stuart Anderson is thrilled to have made Hamish Ritchie his latest summer signing.

The 28-year-old midfielder is the seventh new recruit to arrive at North Lodge Park during the close season and returns to the north-east after a year with Edinburgh-based League Two side Spartans.

Ritchie’s career began with Keith in the Breedon Highland League before he played in America with Hartwick College in New York and Seattle University between 2016 and 2020.

When he came back to the north-east during the Covid-19 pandemic Ritchie signed for Inverurie Locos, before having a short loan spell at Cove Rangers.

Then in 2021 he joined Peterhead before moving to Spartans last summer.

Formartine boss Anderson said: “Hamish is a very talented player who has played at a higher level for a number of years.

“But he’s also got experience in the Highland League from earlier in his career, so he knows what playing in the Highland League is about.

“I think Hamish is someone who will excite the fans, he’ll add goals and assists to our team and we’re delighted to get him.

“Hamish is comfortable playing in a variety of positions, he’s an excellent passer, but he can also move with the ball at his feet.

“He’ll bring those qualities to our team and I’m looking forward to seeing him in action.”

It is believed Ritchie had interest from SPFL clubs, but has opted to return to the Highland League with Formartine.

Anderson added: “It’s really pleasing that Hamish wanted to come to Formartine.

“Circumstances dictated that he wanted to play a bit more locally and we’ve benefited from that.

“We’re delighted to sign Hamish and I think he’ll be a really big asset for us.”

Summer business

Anderson has been busy during the close season reshaping his squad ahead of the new campaign, which gets under way on Saturday July 26.

As well as Ritchie he has signed Rory McAllister, Connor Scully, Scott Ross, Stuart McKenzie, Finlay Murray and Luke Emmett.

However, he has also lost a number of players from his 2024-25 squad.

Veterans Johnny Crawford and Stuart Smith retired, Kieran Lawrence joined Fraserburgh, Aidan Combe has moved to Culter, Robert Ward’s loan from Peterhead expired and he has since signed for Inverurie Locos and Lewis Wilson returned to America during the course of last term.

Reflecting on a busy summer so far, Anderson said: “We’ve had a good couple of months in terms of recruitment and the players that we’ve brought in.

“But we needed to do it because we’ve had players leave for a variety of reasons.

“We’ve taken in seven players and we’re looking forward to pre-season and building up to the new season.”

Wiseman returns to Vale

Elsewhere, Deveronvale have signed midfielder Joel Wiseman on a permanent basis.

The 17-year-old was on loan at Princess Royal Park last season from Aberdeen and has joined the Banffers again following his release by the Dons.

Wiseman featured for Vale’s first-team, under-21s and under-18s last term and manager Garry Wood said: “Joel has shown great promise, and we look forward to supporting his development over the coming years.

“Our aim is to help him establish himself as a regular member of the squad.

“Last season he demonstrated his goal-scoring ability at all levels and he possesses a number of strong attributes that we’re excited to build on as he continues his progression.”

Rory and Robbie arrive at Rothes

Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp believes new signings Rory Williamson and Robbie Lean will prove to be quality additions.

The Speysiders have swooped to sign the midfield duo from junior side Nairn St Ninian.

Former Inverness Caledonian Thistle youth player Williamson, 21, previously played for Nairn County in the Breedon Highland League between 2021 and 2023 and also had a loan stint at Strathspey Thistle before joining Nairn St Ninian.

Elgin City youth product Lean, 20, was also at Nairn County before joining St Ninian last summer.

After finishing bottom of the Highland League last season, Mackessack Park boss Sharp has been keen to strengthen his squad.

He said: “Rory’s got good quality, he’s got lots of energy and gets up and down the park really well.

“His range of passing is excellent and he can score goals from midfield as well so hopefully he brings that to our team.

“He’s played in the Highland League before and knows what it’s about which helps as well.

“Robbie is a very tenacious player and I think he’ll fit in no problem in the Highland League because he’s been excellent for Nairn St Ninian, as has Rory.

“Robbie’s very energetic, his fitness is incredible and we’re hoping he’ll add drive in midfield.

“The two of them will give us extra quality and that’s something we’ve been looking to add.

“You also need guys that are keen to make the step up and play at this level. It’s good to get Rory and Robbie in and we’re still looking for more.”

New deals

This summer Rothes have also secured Kenzie Shepherd, Brodie Mitchell, Owen Alexander, Matthew McConachie and Jake Thomson on new contracts.

Sharp added: “Some of the boys did really well for us last season, despite where we finished, and it’s good they’re staying with the club.

“Towards the end of the season I felt we were unlucky in a few games and we could have picked up more points.

“For a few of them that was their first experience of playing in the Highland League.

“Hopefully they can develop and build on that experience going forward, they were keen to stay with Rothes which is a good sign for us.”

Kelly commits to Nairn

Elsewhere, Nairn County attacker Ben Kelly has signed a new contract to remain with the Wee County for season 2025-26.

The 27-year-old arrived at Station Park two years ago from Invergordon and helped Nairn win the North of Scotland Cup in November 2023.

Nairn have also promoted left-back Ross Murphy, 18, midfielder Chevy Thomson, 18, and 16-year-old midfielder Charlie McKenzie to their first-team squad.

The trio have all been part of the Wee County’s under-18s set-up.