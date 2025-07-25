Highland League: Every club profiled for the 2025-26 season

The 2025-26 Breedon Highland League season is upon us and we have profiled all 18 clubs.

Our team-by-team guide provides information, trivia and analysis on every side in the division ahead of the new campaign.

We’ve also spoken to someone from every club for their thoughts on the season ahead.

Banks o’ Dee

Nickname: Dee

Ground: Spain Park

Chairman: Brian Winton

Managers: Josh Winton and Paul Lawson

Last season: 3rd

Honours

Highland League Cup – 2022-23.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 2021-22, 2024-25.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 2021-22, 2023-24.

Scottish Junior Cup – 1956-57.

North Region Superleague – 2007–08, 2008–09, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2021–22.

North East Premier Division – 1968–69, 1969–70, 1970–71, 1972–73, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1986–87.

North East Division One – 1995–96, 1998–99.

Aberdeen and District Junior League – 1920–21, 1947–48, 1949–50, 1952–53, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1967–68.

Various other junior cup competitions.

Key player

Mark Reynolds. The former Aberdeen and Dundee United defender showed his experience and class last term and is likely to be a big influence again this season.

Rising star

Jason Selbie. Has produced mature performances at left-back over the last couple of seasons and is starting to make the position his own.

Hopes for the season

After finishing third last season, mounting a challenge for the title has to be on the agenda for Dee. They have also won cups regularly in recent years and are likely to go close again in those competitions.

Did you know?

A crowd of more than 30,000 watched Dee win the Scottish Junior Cup at Hampden in 1957.

Midfielder Max Alexander

“We’ve got to look to challenge for trophies again this season.

“In the league I think our home form needs to be a wee bit better and if we can improve that I think we’ll be there or thereabouts.

“It’s a challenging league, but hopefully we can be up there competing.

“I think over the last couple of seasons we’ve been going in the right direction and this summer we’ve signed two very experienced Highland League players in Sam Pugh and Joe McCabe who have won the league before.

“They’ve brought a lot to the squad and additions like that can only make us stronger.

“We make no bones about it, we’re all here to try to win cups and to try to win the league with Banks o’ Dee, on our day we feel we can compete with anyone.”

Brechin City

Nickname: The Hedgemen

Ground: Glebe Park

Chairman: Kevin Mackie

Manager: Ray McKinnon

Last season: 2nd

Honours

Championship play-offs – 2016-17.

Division 2 – 1982-83, 1989-90, 2004-05.

Division 3 – 2001-02.

Division C – 1953-54.

Highland League – 2022-23.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (South) – 1950-51.

Forfarshire Cup – 1909-10, 1952-53, 1958-59, 1996-97.

The Keith Tournament – 1982-83.

Key player

Brad McKay. The former Hearts and Inverness Caledonian Thistle man is a pillar of strength at centre-back.

Rising star

Bayley Klimionek. The 19-year-old defender left St Johnstone this summer and will be eager to make his mark in the Highland League.

Hopes for the season

In their four seasons in the Highland League, Brechin have finished third, first, second and second.

They were pipped to the title on goal difference in the last two campaigns and will be aiming to go one better this time around under Ray McKinnon who was appointed as manager on a permanent basis in April after initially coming in as interim boss in March.

Did you know?

Michael O’Neill started his management career with Brechin in 2006 before going on to boss Shamrock Rovers, Stoke City and Northern Ireland.

Manager Ray McKinnon

“We’ve got to be looking to try to win the league and that’s our ambition.

“We know it’s going to be tough, a few teams have made some really good signings and it’s going to be a very tough league again.

“But our aim is to try to win the league because we want to get the club back into League Two through the play-offs.

“The competitiveness of the league and the ambition of some of the clubs in the league took me a wee bit by surprise when I first came in.

“It’s going to be a really exciting season because there are so many clubs with ambition in the Highland League.

“There are at least five or six clubs with ambitions to win the league and as a result of that we know that will make it very tough for us to win it and we need to be prepared for that.

“I’m happy with the business we’ve been able to do this summer.

“We didn’t want to rush in when we were signing players, we were patient and I’m delighted with the players we’ve brought and the options we’ve got in the squad.”

Brora Rangers

Nickname: The Cattachs

Ground: Dudgeon Park

Chairman: Scott Mackay

Manager: Steven Mackay

Last season: 1st

Honours

Highland League – 2013-14, 2014-15, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2024-25.

Highland League Cup – 2015-16, 2021-22, 2023-24, 2024-25.

North of Scotland Cup – 1980-81, 1990-91, 2013-14, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2019-20, 2022-23, 2024-25.

Inverness Cup – 1994-95.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1979-80.

Key player

Tony Dingwall. Part of the Cattachs’ lethal attack, his goals and assists were vital during last season’s run-in and he’ll have a big role to play once again.

Rising star

Gary Pullen. The 21-year-old joined Brora last December and will be aiming to push for more game time in his first full season at Dudgeon Park.

Hopes for the season

Brora won every tournament they played in at Highland League level last term and were the first side do that since 1954. Trying to retain the league, Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup will be their aim.

Did you know?

Brora are the last team to go through a Highland League season without defeat, which they achieved in 2014-15 with 30 wins and four draws.

Attacker Shane Sutherland

“It’s going to be hard to match what we did last season because it was something the club had never done before.

“But we’ll try our best to repeat it. In every tournament we enter we want to win every game so the expectations we’ve got are to try to win the league again and to try to win the cups again.

“Other teams have strengthened and it can be hard to follow up such a successful season. You see it at all levels where teams struggle to back up a really good season, but we need to try to do that.

“We’ve worked hard during pre-season and in the League Cup to be ready.

“I think it will help us that we’ve got a team of players here who know how to win.

“Last season we had some players who hadn’t won things before, but now everyone knows what it takes.

“On a personal level I’ve had a good pre-season and I needed it because it’s been quite a few years since I had a proper pre-season because of the knee injury I had.

“I had a good season last season and now I feel as fit as I have for quite a few years so hopefully it’s a successful season for me personally and the club.”

Buckie Thistle

Nickname: The Jags

Ground: Victoria Park

Chairman: Garry Farquhar

Manager: Lewis MacKinnon

Last season: 7th

Honours

Highland League – 1919–20, 1926–27, 1927–28, 1933–34, 1936–37, 1953–54, 1956–57, 1957–58, 2009–10, 2010–11, 2016–17, 2023-24.

Highland League Cup – 1953–54, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1957–58, 1960–61, 1979–80, 1986–87, 2011–12.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1936–37, 1938–39, 1945–46, 1952–53, 1953–54, 1954–55, 1956–57, 1984–85, 1986–87, 2005–06, 2007–08, 2009–10, 2016–17.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 1992–93, 2007–08.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1952–53, 1953–54, 1958–59, 2003–04.

Elgin District Cup – 1901–02, 1912–13, 1913–14.

Key player

Lyall Keir. The 21-year-old has been a standout for the Jags over the past couple of years. His pace and trickery is likely to be a major asset again this term.

Rising star

Fin Allen. Netted eight goals during his loan from Elgin during the second half of last season and now he’s moved to Victoria Park permanently big things are expected.

Hopes for the season

Thistle have lost the likes of Andrew MacAskill, Sam Pugh, Joe McCabe and Jack MacIver. However, there’s still plenty of quality in Lewis MacKinnon’s squad and a place in the top six, as well as challenging to win cups looks a realistic aspiration.

Did you know?

Buckie Thistle were name-checked in legendary horror writer Stephen King’s book If It Bleeds.

Midfielder Marcus Goodall

“Everyone was really disappointed with last season. We were defending the league, but we didn’t start well and we were out of the running for the league probably by October time.

“But then we finished last season really well and went on an 11-game unbeaten run.

“Coming into this season we need to build on that and try to start well, we want to make amends for last season and try to push for the top four again.

“There have been changes in the squad, but the lads that have come in Ross Morrison, Ross Paterson and Harry Noble can be big players for us, while getting Fin Allen back permanently after his loan spell is massive for us.

“There’s a good togetherness within the group and everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“On our day I think we can beat anybody.”

Clachnacuddin

Nickname: The Lilywhites

Ground: Grant Street Park

Chairman: Chris Stewart

Manager: Conor Gethins

Last season: 6th

Honours

Highland League – 1894–95, 1896–97, 1897–98, 1900–01, 1902–03, 1903–04, 1904–05, 1905–06, 1907–08, 1911–12, 1920–21, 1921–22, 1922–23, 1923–24, 1938–39, 1947–48, 1974–75, 2003–04.

Highland League Cup – 1947–48, 1950–51, 1981–82, 2003–04, 2013–14.

North of Scotland Cup – 1894–95, 1895–96, 1897–98, 1899–1900, 1902–03, 1903–04, 1905–06, 1906–07, 1919–20, 1920–21, 1922–23, 1937–38, 1939–40, 1946–47, 1947–48, 1948–49, 1949–50, 1953–54, 1964–65, 1979–80, 1992–93, 2001–02.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1934–35, 1938–39, 1947–48, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1998–99.

Inverness Cup – 1897–98, 1900–01 1903–04, 1904–05, 1906–07, 1909–10, 1919–20, 1921–22, 1923–24, 1928–29, 1929–30, 1936–37, 1951–52, 1952–53.

Bell’s Cup (North) – 1977–78.

Key player

James Anderson. The striker netted 23 times last term and has established himself as the Lilywhites’ talisman in recent years.

Rising star

Craig Lawrie. The winger, who is the son of club legend Blair, can kick on again this season after enjoying a breakout campaign in 2024-25.

Hopes for the season

Clach exceeded expectations last season now the question is can they follow that up? With the quality at Conor Gethins’ disposal they appear well-placed to be close to the top six again.

Did you know?

Clach have won the Highland League on 18 occasions, the most of any side currently competing in the division.

Winger Allan MacPhee

“We’ve got belief in ourselves and the management team have a lot of faith in us so hopefully we can push on again.

“It’s about winning the games we feel we should be winning and then the other games will take care of themselves. I feel we’ve shown we can hold our own in games against the top sides.

“We were really fit last season, but it’s gone up a notch again this season. I’d say this is the fittest I’ve seen a team in my time playing football, the boys have been flying in pre-season.

“There’s a really good togetherness within the group and when you’re trying to grind out results or having to battle it does make you fight that little bit harder.

“It feels like it’s an exciting time at Clach. Everyone at the club is wanting to improve and everyone’s working together to try to make that happen.”

Deveronvale

Nickname: The Vale

Ground: Princess Royal Park

Chairman: Aaron Lorimer

Manager: Garry Wood

Last season: 11th

Honours

Highland League – 2002–03, 2005–06.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1947–48, 1950–51, 1951–52, 1961–62, 1965–66, 2000–01, 2006–07, 2011–12.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 1994–95, 2002–03.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1951-52, 2001-02.

Bell’s Cup (North) – 1977-78.

Key player

Jack Mitchell. The Highland League’s young player of the year has become a hugely influential figure for the Banffers. It’s likely the 18-year-old will weigh in with plenty of goals and assists again this season.

Rising star

Ethan Hopkinson. The teenage goalkeeper impressed last term during his first Highland League campaign and there’s plenty more to come.

Hopes for the season

After a season of progress in 2024-25, Vale will be aiming to kick on again and may be in a position to push into the top half of the table.

Did you know?

Legendary Aberdeen and Scotland goalkeeper Jim Leighton spent the 1977-78 season on loan at Deveronvale from the Dons.

Player-manager Garry Wood

“Hopefully we can improve again, last season was a big improvement on where the club had been in the previous few years.

“So hopefully we can do something similar again and better what we did last season.

“The cup competitions are important because winning a cup is more achievable at the moment than winning the league.

“We did well in Highland League Cup last season reaching the semi-final and we probably missed a chance against Brora.

“If we can get into that position again we’d really like to get to the final and win a trophy for the club.

“We’ve had a few changes to our squad but I think we’re stronger going into this season.

“We looked at where we conceded a lot of goals from last season and a lot of them were at set plays.

“So we identified that we need to be physically stronger and if you’ve got more height in the team that can help.

“We’ve signed the likes of Fergus Alberts and Ryan Park and we’re a bigger threat going forward because we’ve brought them in, but defensively they’ve also got a role to play because they’re big lads who are good in the air.”

Formartine United

Nickname: United

Ground: North Lodge Park

Chairman: Atholl Cadger

Manager: Stuart Anderson

Last season: 8th

Honours

Highland League Cup – 2017-18.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 2013-14, 2017-18.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 2018-19.

Key player

Scott Ross. The capture of the 34-year-old appears to be a statement signing for Formartine. The defender has shown at former clubs Peterhead and Cove Rangers that he was comfortable performing in the SPFL, so he should have plenty to offer on his return to the Breedon Highland League.

Rising star

Aidan McCormick. A star of United’s under-18 league-winning side, who also performed well on loan at Bridge of Don Thistle, the winger could step up and make an impact in Formartine’s first-team.

Hopes for the season

Stuart Anderson has overhauled his squad and recruited the likes of Connor Scully, Scott Ross, Rory McAllister and Stuart McKenzie, who have a vast amount of SPFL experience. With that in mind the expectation for Formartine has to be to challenge for the league title and in the cup competitions.

Did you know?

Formartine hold the record for the most goals scored in a Highland League season with 137 in the 2015-16 campaign.

Defender Rhys Thomas

“With the signings we’ve made and the good players we already had at the club, we would like to push for the league.

“We know there’s a lot of competition and it won’t be easy but we want to be up there challenging.

“We’re at Formartine because we want to win trophies, we got to the Aberdeenshire Shield final last season, but came up short.

“Having been in that position we want to try to get back to finals and win them.

“We didn’t do particularly well in the league last season so we need to be up there competing this season.

“The gaffer has said to us that if you look around the dressing room we’ve got the players that could potentially win the league.

“But the question is can we do it over 34 games?

“It’s hard to do it, you spend a large part of the season trying to keep yourself up there and then you get to March and April and you see if you’re up there.

“If we can start well it will give us the opportunity to have a good season.”

Forres Mechanics

Nickname: The Can-Cans

Ground: Mosset Park

Chairman David MacKintosh

Manager Steven MacDonald

Last season: 10th

Honours

Highland League – 1985-86, 2011-12.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1963-64.

Highland League Cup – 1946-47, 1954-55, 1984-85, 1998-99, 2000-01, 2001-02, 2009-10.

North of Scotland Cup – 1907-08, 1926-27, 1936-37, 1957-58, 1966-67, 1986-87, 2004-05, 2010-11.

Inverness Cup – 1985-86, 1989-90, 2005-06.

Key player

Calum Frame. Still only 19 but showed his talent by netting 16 goals last season and has what it takes to better that tally this term.

Rising star

Ryan MacLeman. The midfielder will be eager to reestablish himself back at Mosset Park after an injury-disrupted 2024-25 campaign with Elgin City.

Hopes for the season

Forres are capable of pushing into the top half of the Highland League and also have the potential to be a threat in cup competitions.

Did you know?

Mosset Park was moved 500 metres south-east in 1987 because of the bypass being constructed around the town of Forres.

Manager Steven MacDonald

“Our hope for this season has to be to keep improving, everyone knows how hard the league is, but it’s about trying to kick on again.

“We were happy with our progress last season, we need to try to get into the top half and that would be progress again, particularly because all the teams around us are striving to improve as well.

“I think having fewer changes within the squad compared with previous years will be an advantage for us.

“We’ve seen it already in pre-season, everyone knows the way we work and they’re more familiar with their team-mates.

“Hopefully that will allow us to build on what we did last season.

“The hard bit is trying to get a group together that you can keep together and in my first year or so we had good players but we couldn’t hold on to all of them.

“But we’ve managed to improve on that front and that comes with winning games and continuing to improve.

“So hopefully we can keep getting better and see where that takes us.

“We lost Jordan Alonge this summer, but it’s been in my mind since the end of last season that in all likelihood Jordan wouldn’t be here.

“He was fantastic for us, but you have to move on and we have done.”

Fraserburgh

Nickname: The Broch

Ground: Bellslea Park

Chairman: Michael Murray

Manager Mark Cowie

Last season: 5th

Honours

Highland League – 1932-33, 1937-38, 2001-2002, 2021-22.

Highland League Cup – 1958-59, 2005-2006.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1957-58, 1995-96, 2006-2007.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1910-11, 1937-38, 1955-56, 1963-64, 1972-73, 1975-76, 1996-97, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 1991-92, 1993-94, 1995-96, 1996-97, 1999-2000, 2011-2012, 2015-2016, 2019-20, 2022-23, 2024-25.

Bell’s Cup (East) – 1972-73, 1973-74, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79.

Key player

Scott Barbour. The Broch talisman’s energy, work-rate and physicality make him a nuisance for any defence. Barbour is Fraserburgh’s record scorer with 280 goals and will be aiming to reach 300 this term.

Rising star

Stuart Laird. The 18-year-old winger showed up well during the second half of last season and will be eager to establish himself as a regular in this campaign.

Hopes for the season

Fraserburgh would like to challenge closer to the top of the table again after last season’s fifth-placed finish. The Buchan club are always a threat in cup competitions and will be keen to get their hands on silverware once more.

Did you know?

Fraserburgh won the last Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) competition to be played with a 2-1 victory against Keith in November 2006.

Defender Bryan Hay

“We’d like some decent cup runs again this season. The Scottish Cup is the big one, but it may be difficult to emulate last season (when they reached the fourth round and played Rangers at Ibrox).

“But we’d like to have another good run in the Scottish Cup if we can and we’d like to do well in the cups at our level and try to bring at least one trophy back to Bellslea again.

“Hopefully in the league we can improve because we dipped a bit last season, we’d like a bit more consistency in the league.

“If we can be more consistent then we might be able to challenge for the title, but we’ll see how it goes.

“We’ve made good signings in Callan Gray, Kieran Lawrence and Lewis Duncan and there are young lads who are doing well and pushing to be involved, which is really positive as well.

“Everyone is raring to go so hopefully we have a good season.

“On a personal level hopefully I’ll manage to get to 600 games for the club, I’m eight away and it would be a pretty special achievement to reach that milestone.”

Huntly

Nickname: The Black and Golds

Ground: Christie Park

Chairman: Gordon Carter

Manager: Colin Charlesworth

Last season: 9th

Honours

Highland League – 1929–30, 1993–94, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2004–05.

Highland League Cup – 1948–49, 1951–52, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1960–61, 1985–86, 1991–92, 1993–94, 1994–95, 1995–96, 1999–2000.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1992–93, 1994–95, 1996–97, 1999–2000.

SFA North Region Challenge Cup – 2007-08.

Bell’s Cup (East) – 1971-72, 1974-75.

Drybrough Highland Cup – 1972-73.

Key player

Angus Grant. North football’s top scorer and Highland League player of the year in 2024-25, Huntly will be looking for more of the same from the striker.

Rising star

Alex Matczak. The midfielder was a standout for junior club Lossiemouth United and has joined Huntly as he looks to make an impression in the Highland League.

Hopes for the season

The Black and Golds’ push for the top six petered out in the closing months of last season but trying to break into the top six is their target again. Winning a cup and ending an 18-year wait for a trophy will be another objective for the Strathbogie outfit.

Did you know?

Huntly are the only side to have won the Highland League title in five consecutive seasons, having done so between 1994 and 1998.

Attacker Sam Robertson

“We want to improve on last season, we were in quite a good position after Christmas, but unfortunately things tailed off in the latter part of the season.

“This season we want to try to kick on towards the top six and I think the signings that have been made show the ambition the club’s got.

“We’ve got really good competition, Lenny Wilson is a great addition, Callum Youngson has looked really good and Scott Logan and Alex Matczak are forward players who bring really good attributes.

“We’d also like to go one better and win a trophy this season. It’s been 18 years for the club without a trophy which is a long time.

“Almost all the boys that were involved in last season’s Aberdeenshire Cup final are still here, we know what it felt like losing that final and that motivates us.

“With the calibre of squad we’ve got we want to be pushing for finals and trying to win a trophy.”

Inverurie Locos

Nickname: Locos

Ground: Harlaw Park

Chairman: Mike Macaulay

Manager: Dean Donaldson

Last season: 4th

Honours

Highland League Cup – 2007–08, 2008–09.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 2023-24.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 2003–04, 2013–14, 2016–17.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 2004–05, 2005–06.

SFA North Region Challenge Cup – 2008-09.

Key player

Paul Coutts. An assured presence in defence, the former Sheffield United, Derby County and Preston North End player’s reading of the game and range of passing are major assets for Locos.

Rising star

Harry Woods. The 20-year-old attacker performed well in the juniors and steps up to the Highland League for the first time after joining the Railwaymen this term.

Hopes for the season

Inverurie have made a lot of progress under Dean Donaldson and will be looking to continue that this season by mounting a title challenge and having success in the cups.

Did you know?

Inverurie were formed in 1903 by workers from the Great North of Scotland Railway who had locomotive, carriage and wagon workshops in the town.

Attacker Robert Ward

“Our hopes for the season are to try to push as much as we can at the top end of the league and then in the cups try to pick up some silverware.

“There’s a real demand within the club that we have to be winning trophies.

“The cups provide an opportunity to do and we’ll try to push as much as we can in the league.

“Last season Inverurie finished fourth so the next step in the league is to try keep improving and to try to push higher than fourth.

“The expectation and demand comes from the manager, he makes it clear what he wants and what he expects from us as players.

“Maybe at times in the past decade or so there hasn’t quite been that real expectation at Inverurie in terms of trying to win trophies every season, but there is now.

“Personally it’s an important season for me, I feel like I’ve got something to prove and I want to remind the Highland League who I am and what I can do.

“After not playing as much as I wanted in the last couple of years I want to get back to enjoying my football and scoring goals now I’m back at Inverurie.

“Hopefully for Inverurie and for myself personally it’s a really good season.”

Keith

Nickname: The Maroons

Ground: Kynoch Park

Chairman: Andy Troup

Manager: Craig Ewen

Last season: 15th

Honours

Highland League – 1961–62, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1984–85, 1999–2000, 2006–07.

Highland League Cup – 1964–65, 1973–74, 1974–75, 1975–76, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1988–89, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2012–13.

Aberdeenshire Cup – 1935–36, 1957–58, 1959–60, 1966–67, 1973–74, 1977–78, 1979–80, 2008–09.

Aberdeenshire Shield – 1997–98, 2001–02, 2004–05, 2005–06, 2006–07.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1960–61, 1962–63, 1984–85, 2002–03.

Key player

Craig Gill. The midfield terrier had a terrific first season with Keith in 2023-24 but missed almost all of last term due to injury. However, he’s now back and will be an important figure for the Maroons once more.

Rising star

Lee McAllister. Signed from junior side East End this summer, the striker will be tasked with increasing Keith’s goal output.

Hopes for the season

At their best the Maroons have shown they can get results against the top sides in the Highland League and with greater consistency they can push up into mid-table, while a good cup run would also be welcomed.

Did you know?

Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry began his senior career with his hometown club Keith in the Highland League.

Attacker Liam Duncan

“The main thing for us is to improve on last season, I think all of us that were here last season would hold our hands up and say it was a bit disappointing.

“We did have quite a lot of injuries and there were spells where it was stop-start with games being off.

“But we did show in some games what we are capable of and we had some good results, but we need more consistency.

“We know as a collective that we need to score goals, if we could get a few players breaking into double figures for goals this season it would make a big difference.

“I’m a forward player and I need to score a lot more goals, that’s a priority of mine and hopefully I can stay fit for the full season and do that.

“I’ve got confidence in my ability and if I get a clear run at things I believe I can score goals regularly.”

Lossiemouth

Nickname: The Coasters

Ground: Grant Park

Chairman: Alan McIntosh

Manager: Steve Porter

Last season: 16th

Honours

Highland League Cup – 1961-62, 1996-97.

North of Scotland Cup – 1994-95, 1995-96, 1996-97, 2000-01, 2002-03.

Scottish Supplementary Cup (North) – 1956-57.

Stuart Cup – 1946-47, 1948-49.

Key player

Lewis McAndrew. The powerful and dependable centre-half makes his presence felt in both boxes.

Rising star

Shaun Cameron. The attacker impressed after joining from junior side Dufftown last November and he’s got even more to offer this season.

Hopes for the season

It felt like Lossie were in a state of flux last term due to multiple changes in the dugout, but now in Steve Porter’s first full season as manager the Grant Park club will be looking for stability as they try to push up towards mid-table.

Did you know?

The club nickname ‘the Coasters’ was the result of a competition between the town’s primary schools.

Midfielder Connor Macaulay

“We’re looking for a bit of improvement from last season.

“Last season we didn’t really get a proper pre-season and it felt like it was October or November before we really got going.

“But we’ve had a good pre-season this year and everyone seems to be fitter so hopefully that stands us in good stead to compete more and improve.

“We’re not daft, we know people will expect us to be down at the bottom end, but we need to aim for higher than that.

“We need to make sure we’re OK and not bottom of the table and then after that push up and compete as high as we can.

“Away from the league we’d love a cup run and to try to get the club back into a cup final.

“Being realistic the North of Scotland Cup is probably our best chance to do that, but we always seem to be drawn against Brora in that competition.

“Getting through a Scottish Cup tie is another aim because the club hasn’t managed that for a long time (2009).

“There’s a bit of freshness in the squad, we lost some good players, but the new lads that have come in are good players as well.

“Hopefully they can settle in quickly and get up to speed in the Highland League.

“They’ve done well in training and they’re good lads so they should fit in well.”

Nairn County

Nickname: The Wee County

Ground: Station Park

Chairman: Kevin Reid

Manager: Wayne Mackintosh

Last season: 13th

Honours

Highland League – 1975–76.

Highland League Cup – 1963–64, 2010–11.

North of Scotland Cup – 1956–57, 1962–63, 1963–64, 1965–66, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2012–13, 2023-24.

Scottish Qualifying Cup (North) – 1968–69.

Key player

Ben Barron. Although only 20 the striker has established himself as a crucial asset for the Wee County. He netted 19 goals last term and is capable of getting more this season.

Rising star

Brodie Watson. The centre-half was signed last summer from Inverness Athletic before being loaned back to his former club, but he will be keen to become a regular in defence during this campaign.

Hopes for the season

Nairn possess plenty of attacking firepower and if new manager Wayne Mackintosh can improve things defensively they can push into the top half again.

Did you know?

Nairn were the last side to win the Breedon Highland League in a championship play-off. They defeated Fraserburgh 2-1 after the two sides had ended the 1975-76 season level on points.

Goalkeeper Dylan Maclean

“This season we’d like to finish in the top 10 at least. Last season was disappointing, we had a lot of games we didn’t manage to see out where we were in front and ended up drawing or getting beat.

“If we go ahead in games we need to be able to hold out and if we do that then I think we can be in the top half because we’ve got good players going forward.

“In pre-season the centre-back partnership between Fraser Dingwall and Millar Gamble has looked good.

“The spine of the team needs to be strong and hopefully we’ll have that this season and having Fraser and Millar together at centre-back should help give us that solidity.

“I was happy Wayne got the job as manager – although I wasn’t too happy when he took us away to Cromdale for a two-day bootcamp during pre-season.

“We had to do a 10k run through the woods while carrying logs and I was cursing him that day!

“But joking aside it’s been good working under Wayne, hopefully we can get everyone clicking and get off to a good start.”

Rothes

Nickname: The Speysiders

Ground: Mackessack Park

Chairman: Iain Paul

Manager: Ronnie Sharp

Last season: 18th

Honours

Highland League – 1958-59.

Highland League Cup – 2019-20.

North of Scotland Cup – 1958-59, 1978-79, 2021-22.

Campbell Charity Cup – 1949-50.

Key player

Jake Thomson. The lively winger can cause any side problems on his day and he’ll be expected to shoulder plenty of the creative burden this season, especially if the injury Ross Logan suffered in pre-season keeps him out long-term.

Rising star

Owen Alexander. The 19-year-old has shown his quality in a number of positions for Rothes and is likely to develop further this term.

Hopes for the season

Ronnie Sharp is trying to rebuild at Rothes and their main aim for the season will be to avoid ending up at the foot of the table like they did in 2024-25.

Did you know?

Rothes changed the colour of their strip from black and white to tangerine and black in 1970.

Manager Ronnie Sharp

“We’re hoping to improve drastically from last season, which wasn’t good at all.

“The bottom five or six in the league are probably all looking to avoid being bottom and potentially being in that relegation play-off first and foremost, and that’s the case for ourselves.

“For quite a few of the boys last season was the first time they had played regularly at this level and it’s a hard learning curve so hopefully they’ve learned quite a bit from that.

“In some ways it was harder than I thought after I joined the club last November.

“I didn’t realise quite how youthful the squad was, but the players have more experience under their belts now so hopefully they put that to good use.

“The Highland League is a hard league and it’s a lifestyle choice to play in the Highland League because you have to look after yourself and be committed to your football.

“If you don’t take it seriously and don’t put the work in then you’ll get found out.

“We’ve got a difficult start, we’re away to the champions Brora first and we play six of last season’s top seven in our first eight games.

“But if we play well and get the confidence up then we will be capable of picking up points.

“I’m hoping that we’ll surprise a few teams early on and get off to a good start.”

Strathspey Thistle

Nickname: The Strathy Jags

Ground: Seafield Park

Chairman: Donly McLeod

Manager: Ryan Esson

Last season: 17th

Honours

Clive Williamson Trophy – 1997-98.

Robbie Nicol Memorial Trophy – 1998-99.

Morayshire Junior League – 2001-02.

Gordon Williamson Trophy – 2001-02.

North Region League Cup – 2002-03.

Key player

Aaron Doran. The Inverness Caledonian Thistle legend is back playing following surgery on a cruciate ligament injury and his quality in the final third could be crucial for Strathspey.

Rising star

Filip Franczak. The former Forfar Athletic full-back was a revelation when he joined the Grantown Jags last season and there’s plenty more to come from the 19-year-old.

Hopes for the season

Since the appointment of Ryan Esson last August, Strathspey have made positive noises about wanting to move away from being perennial strugglers. The aim for this term will be to ensure that’s the case by climbing the table.

Did you know?

Strathspey captain James McShane is a grandson of the Seafield Park side’s chairman Donly McLeod.

Manager Ryan Esson

“We have to do better than we did last season in every aspect: goals for, goals against, wins and points.

“When we came back for pre-season we discussed the expectations for the season.

“We’ve spoken about what the minimum we’re looking for every week is in terms of standards. The culture and mindset has changed compared with what it’s maybe been like at the club in the past.

“Overall last season was a big learning curve for me and it emphasised to me how important getting a pre-season with the squad was.

“I came in a month after the season started last season and I had my own plan and way that I wanted us to do things.

“However, I came in after somebody else had been implementing their plan throughout pre-season and the start of the season.

“I’m not saying their plan was wrong, because everyone has different thoughts and opinions, but it took me longer than I thought to get my plan across.

“We did pick up in the second half of the season, but we need to see a lot more improvement this season.

“Having Aaron Doran available will be a huge asset for us, he’s got great quality. He’s really comfortable and intelligent on the ball and those attributes will be really important to us.”

Turriff United

Nickname: Turra

Ground: The Haughs

Chairman: Tom Cummings

Manager: Warren Cummings

Last season: 12th

Honours

Aberdeenshire Shield – 2010–11, 2012–13, 2014–15.

North Region First Division (East) – 2002–03.

North Regional Cup – 2006–07.

Key player

Andrew Watt. An assured presence for United whether he plays in central midfield or central defence, his leadership qualities and ability to read the game will be important.

Rising star

Mackenzie Taylor. The big striker is a nuisance for opposition defenders and provides Turra with a vocal point in the final third.

Hopes for the season

Last term was a bit of a mixed bag for Turriff, who went on good runs and bad runs at various points during the campaign. This season they will be aiming to push for a place in the top half of the table, while success in a cup may also be on the agenda.

Did you know?

In their first season competing in the Scottish Cup (2012-13), Turriff reached the fourth round and faced Morton following victories against Burntisland Shipyard, Civil Service Strollers and Buckie Thistle.

Defender Dylan Stuart

“We’ve added quite a few boys to the squad which adds to the competition and keeps everyone on their toes.

“The boys that have come in have done well so far so hopefully they’ll help us push on as a group.

“We want to finish in the top half of the league this season and we want to win a trophy as well.

“Winning something has always got to be an objective, we want to bring silverware back to Turriff so hopefully we can achieve that this season.

“In the last few seasons we’ve been in a couple of semi-finals and got quite close without getting there so hopefully things change this season.

“The experience we’ve had of being in semi-finals and not getting through should help us, we’ve learned from those games and we want to get things right this season.

“Last season was very up and down in the league, we started off well enough, then we had a really tough run, then we had a good spell where we won quite a few games.

“It was challenging at times, but everyone stuck together, hopefully this year it’s not as up and down, consistency is the main thing.”

Wick Academy

Nickname: The Scorries

Ground: Harmsworth Park

Chairman: Alan Farquhar

Manager: Gary Manson

Last season: 14th

Honours

North of Scotland Cup – 2015–16.

North Caledonian Football League – 1978–79, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1981–82, 1986–87.

North Caledonian Cup – 1979–80, 1980–81, 1985–86.

Key player

Kyle Henderson. Has shown himself to be someone who is capable of the spectacular and can score or create a goal out of nothing.

Rising star

George Ewing. After some impressive displays last term, the Orcadian teenager looks like he has what it takes to become a midfield mainstay for Academy.

Hopes for the season

Wick have finished the last two seasons strongly, but will be hoping for a better start to this campaign as they try to get closer to the top half of the table.

Did you know?

Wick’s new chairman Alan Farquhar was club captain when they won their last trophy, the North of Scotland Cup, in November 2015.

Manager Gary Manson

“I think every team is looking to improve their points tally from the previous season.

“We’ve finished with 36 points in the last two seasons so the objective is to try to get beyond the 36-point mark.

“If we do that then there’s a fair chance we’ll climb positions in the league.

“We’ve spoken about that and we’ve also spoken about trying to improve in the cups.

“It’s been too long since we’ve progressed to the latter stages of either the North of Scotland Cup or Highland League Cup.

“The main targets are trying to get beyond 36 points and to hopefully get to the latter stages of a cup.

“Aside from Richard Macadie who retired, we’ve retained the rest of our squad and added to it with the signings we’ve made.

“I’m really pleased with how the squad is shaping up, if we can keep everyone fit and healthy then I think we’ve got a well-balanced squad.

“There’s a good mix of youth and experience, we’ve got young players who can push on. George Ewing, Matthew Robertson and Matthew Aitkenhead have all got at least a season under their belts.

“Then the likes of Marc MacGregor, Gordon MacNab, Davie Allan, Owen Rendall, Alan Hughes, Jack Henry and Owen Harrold are all really experienced.”