Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins on his latest signing

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins says new signing Kuba Leszczynski will get the chance to showcase his talents at Grant Street Park.

The 17-year-old former Ross County midfielder has joined the Lilywhites in the Breedon Highland League having been on trial during pre-season.

Leszczynski has also spent time with Brora Rangers during pre-season and featured as a trialist in their Premier Sports League Cup encounter with Kilmarnock earlier this month.

However, the teenager has decided to join Clach ahead of the Highland League season getting under way this weekend.

Boss Gethins said: “Kuba asked to come in for pre-season, he still had aspirations to go full-time after leaving Ross County and there was talk about him potentially going down south to try to stay full-time.

“But for a few reasons it maybe wasn’t quite going to suit him and I think it’s important for him to play football at this stage and he’ll have the opportunity to showcase himself with us.

“He’s been in with Brora as well as ourselves, but he said he enjoyed it with us and liked what we were trying to do so he decided to choose us.

“He’ll be in the mix to play for us, he’s a really talented player who’s good on the ball.

“We’ll give him guidance with certain things we want him to work on, but he’ll play plenty of games for us this season.”