Highland League digest: Turriff United, Lossiemouth, Inverurie Locos, Keith and Strathspey Thistle transfer latest

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings reckons new signing Aidan Sopel is among the best players in the Breedon Highland League.

The winger arrives at the Haughs from Fraserburgh on a three-year contract and Cummings is delighted with his acquisition.

Former Peterhead and Elgin City player Sopel joined the Broch in the summer of 2023 and has also had loan spells in the Highland League at Huntly and Rothes during his time with Elgin.

Now the 25-year-old has joined Turra and boss Cummings said: “Aidan’s got pace, he’s powerful and he scores and creates goals from wide areas.

“He’ll add a lot at the top end of the pitch and we’ve been looking to strengthen in that area.

“When Aidan became available we worked out what we could do to get him to come to Turriff and fortunately we’ve managed to make it happen.

“We’re delighted. We feel Aidan will be a really big signing for us and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“Whenever I’ve seen Aidan playing against us for Fraserburgh he’s always carried a huge threat.

“He’s somebody I’ve admired from afar and when the opportunity arose to sign him we had to try to make it happen and thankfully we’ve managed.

“Aidan got injured towards the end of last season so he needs to get himself going.

“But speaking to him he’s really keen to get back on the pitch and there’s no questioning his ability and how talented he is so hopefully we can help him show what he’s capable of.

“In terms of ability Aidan is among the best in this league, but we need him to produce that on a consistent basis.”

Duo have big future with Lossie

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth have also been busy and manager Steve Porter is thrilled to have added Finlay McKay and Liam Harvey to his squad ahead of the season starting on Saturday.

Left-back McKay, 22, joins from junior neighbours Lossiemouth United, while left-back Jared Kennedy – who is now working offshore – and striker Brodie Christie have moved in the opposite direction.

Former Aberdeen and Elgin striker Harvey, 20, joins the Coasters from Buckie Thistle and has signed a four-year contract.

Porter said: “We watched Finlay last season, he puts in great deliveries from set pieces and open play so hopefully that will be an asset to us.

“He’s a good defender and can play left-back or centre-back. I’ve got no doubt Finlay will be able to handle the step up to playing in the Highland League.

“When I spoke to him he was keen to get the chance at this level and that’s what we try to do at Lossie is give people an opportunity who maybe haven’t had it elsewhere.

“Bringing Liam in is a landmark signing for Lossie, we’ve been looking to bring in a top quality striker and for me Liam fits the bill.

“When he came to us on loan last season (from March until the end of the campaign) we saw what he could do.

“He’s not the finished article by any means, but he’s got a lot of quality and I think we can get the best out of him and get his confidence up.”

Locos land keeper

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos have signed 17-year-old goalkeeper Conner Douglas on a season-long loan from Aberdeen.

The teenager has featured for the Railwaymen, who are currently without Zack Ellis due to a knee injury, as a trialist in pre-season.

Manager Dean Donaldson said: “It’s great to have Conner join our group and we thank the Dons for their assistance. Conner has shown maturity way in advance of his years thus far, and hopefully he can keep it going into the season.”

Striker can make his mark at Keith

Keith boss Craig Ewen hopes to see new recruit Reuben Skea weigh in with goals this season.

The 17-year-old striker has joined the Maroons on loan from fellow Breedon Highland League side Inverurie Locos.

Skea has featured for Keith during pre-season and manager Ewen has been impressed with what he’s seen.

Ewen said: “We’ve had Reuben with us during pre-season and he’s a powerful striker or wide player.

“He’s quick and he’s strong and he’s shown a good eye for goal in pre-season by scoring in a few of our friendlies.

“Reuben has got a lot of potential and I’m hoping he’ll score goals for us.

“With young players you’re looking for them to find their feet at this level.

“I know Reuben is highly thought of at Inverurie and if he could come in and get to double figures for us in terms of goals that would be a good season.”

Keith are starting the season with a bigger squad than they had last term which Ewen says should drive up competition within the Kynoch Park dressing room.

He added: “We’ve got a bigger pool of players this season. We had a horrific run of injuries last season and we felt we needed a bigger pool.

“Right now we haven’t got many injuries so hopefully the squad we’ve got drives up competition for places.

“The games will come thick and fast in the early weeks of the season so we should hopefully be in a position to freshen things up as and when we want.”

Ross County loan pair tick the boxes for Strathspey

Ryan Esson says loanees Jamie Williamson and Calum Brown tick the boxes in terms of what he wanted to add to his Strathspey Thistle squad.

Midfielder Williamson, 19, and 18-year-old striker Brown have joined the Grantown Jags from Ross County on season-long loans.

Williamson had a spell with Nairn County in the Breedon Highland League last term and Strathspey manager Esson said: “I’ve watched Jamie a fair bit, both playing for Nairn and also for Ross County.

“He deals with the ball well and he’s got really good energy. He’ll give us something extra in the middle of the park.

“We’ve got real competition now and the boys know they need to perform well or they won’t keep their place.

“Jamie ticks a number of boxes for us and I hope we can help develop him and help him push towards the Ross County first-team.”

Brown had a short spell with Forres Mechanics last season, but spent most of the campaign with North Caledonian League champions Invergordon.

Esson added: “Calum’s someone else I’ve had my eye on for a while.

“He’s a physical presence, he’s got good pace and will run in behind and he’s a goalscorer so he ticks the boxes in terms of what I look for in a striker.

“Calum scored a lot of goals in the North Caledonian League for Invergordon last season.

“So for Calum it’s about whether he can carry that on stepping up into the Highland League.

“Like Jamie, Calum is well thought of at Ross County and hopefully coming to Strathspey can be good for his development and help him progress in his career.”