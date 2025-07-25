Richard Gordon: Why this could be the season another Highland League team follows Cove into the SPFL

The 123rd season of the Breedon Highland League kicks-off this afternoon, and it looks set to be another tight, hard-fought campaign.

After a decade or so during which Cove Rangers and Brora Rangers dominated the league, it has become more open of late, the last four years producing a quartet of different winners: Fraserburgh, Brechin City, Buckie Thistle and Brora.

While the Broch and Buckie slipped back a bit last season, the other two seem certain to be serious challengers again, Inverurie Locos will be keen to build on their fourth place finish, and Banks o’ Dee will hope to improve on third last time out.

Formartine United invested over the summer, bringing in Hamish Ritchie from Spartans, and a host of former Cove players in Rory McAllister, Scott Ross, Stuart McKenzie, Finlay Murray and Connor Scully.

The latter will be a big miss after picking up a serious injury in pre-season, but they will hope the Cove influence – the likes of Luke Strachan, Tyler Mykyta and Rhys Thomas were already at North Lodge Park – will see them back among the title contenders.

Right now, it is extremely difficult to predict who will come out on top, but whichever team does will be confident of making it all the way to the SPFL.

With East Kilbride out of the picture, beating the Lowland League representatives will be a less daunting task in the end of season shootout.

Not since Cove Rangers went up in 2019 have we seen a Highland side make it through; let’s hope this is the year that barren streak comes to an end.

Excitement expected in Premier Sports Cup

The group stage of the Premier Sports Cup draws to a conclusion over the weekend, and there could be a fair bit of drama before the last 16 has been completed.

Two Premiership sides, Hearts and Motherwell have already booked their passage, Falkirk and Kilmarnock should join them, but Dundee are already out, and Livingston and St Mirren still have work to do.

The Paisley Saints have home advantage against Group D rivals Ayr United, who currently top the table with maximum points, and Stephen Robinson knows only a victory guarantees progress. That match is tomorrow afternoon, and its outcome will be of significant interest to those waiting anxiously to secure one of the three ‘best runners-up’ slots.

Livi might be one of those sides on nine points – they finish at home to Kelty Hearts – and they could be joined on that total by up to seven other teams, all hoping to make it through to take on the big guns.

Cove Rangers are among that group. A draw and bonus point against Queen’s Park would see them hit that total – the highest the club have achieved in the competition – while a win at the City Stadium would make history for Paul Hartley and his men, the first time they have reached the knockout stage of the tournament.

It would be another notable achievement for Cove, and the perfect way to kick-off their seventh season in the SPFL.

Either Partick Thistle or Ross County will top Group B – the pair go head-to-head in Dingwall with the home side requiring a victory to do so – and Group C will also be decided in a shootout, Airdrieonians with home advantage over Alloa Athletic.

Both sides have 100% records and a draw will do; it will be no surprise if that one ends all square!

St Johnstone look set to tie-up Group F, one of two sections without a Premiership team, and a win over Elgin City would probably earn them a seeded spot in the knockout draw, although they might need a few goals to guarantee that.

Overall, it has been another engrossing curtain-raiser to the league season and has thrown up plenty stories, a bit of drama, and a lot of goals, giving fans much to either get excited or moan about, depending on how their favourites have fared.

I know the format has its critics, but I believe it works, and with so much to be settled over the next twenty-four hours or so, the group stage has once again delivered in the way the SPFL hoped when it was introduced.