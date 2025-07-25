Highland League: All the news and views ahead of the opening weekend of the 2025-26 season

Tony Dingwall says Brora Rangers are determined to follow up last season’s success as they aim to start the new campaign with a bang.

The Cattachs will receive the championship flag at Dudgeon Park on Saturday prior to starting their defence of the Breedon Highland League title against Rothes.

Brora also won the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup last term to secure the first treble in their history.

But midfielder Dingwall says they need to forget about that as they aim for more glory.

The 31-year-old said: “Last season is behind us now, it was a great achievement, but it’s about starting afresh and going again this year.

“For a few of the boys in our team last season was the first time they’d won anything, because they’ve had a taste of that I think there’s even more drive within the squad to win more trophies.

“There’s a hunger and motivation within the team to go again and try to have more success.

“We want to start the season in the right manner, first and foremost it’s about getting a positive result.

“But we want to play well and put in a good performance, but the main thing is trying to win.”

Speysiders bring in two new faces

Meanwhile Rothes boss Ronnie Sharp is thrilled to have secured Elgin City youngsters Daniel Fraser and Sam Rothnie on loan ahead of the game against Brora.

Winger Fraser, 18, will spend the season with the Speysiders and 16-year-old right-back Rothnie joins for an initial six months.

Sharp added: “They’re exciting young players and both of them are very good technically.

“Elgin manager Allan Hale rates the two of them very highly and we’re pleased to be working with them.

“Although they’re young we think they should be able to handle stepping into the Highland League no problem.

“It’s the ideal starting point for them in adult football if they want to push on and get to the Elgin first-team.”

Rothes were beaten 7-2 by Brora on the final day of last season as the Cattachs clinched the title, but Sharp is seeking an improved showing on this occasion.

He said: “Brora are the top dogs at the moment, but we need to have belief in ourselves.

“It’s an opportunity for our boys to show what they can do and hopefully they show up well.”

No title talk from Formartine

Stuart Anderson isn’t paying heed to talk of Formartine United being title challengers ahead of their Breedon Highland League opener against Fraserburgh.

The Pitmedden outfit have made some eye-catching additions this summer and have recruited Stuart McKenzie, Finlay Murray, Scott Ross, Luke Emmett, Connor Scully, Hamish Ritchie and Rory McAllister.

As a result some observers fancy Formartine to contend at the top of the division, but manager Anderson isn’t getting carried away ahead of facing the Broch at Bellslea.

He said: “I’ve not seen that suggested so it’s not something I’ve thought about.

“Fraserburgh have signed some good players this summer and had a good season last season so we know it will be a really tough game.

“First and foremost we’ve got to work hard and get the basics right.

“If we do that and add a little bit of quality to it then we’ll get a good performance and that’s what my message will be to the players.”

United are without new signing Scully as well as Paul Campbell, Brody Alberts, Marc Lawrence and Aaron Norris.

Broch boss wants to be in shake-up

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie wants his side to show they can be in the title mix again this term.

The Broch were fifth last term with 12 draws hampering their challenge.

But Cowie, who has recruited Callan Gray, Kieran Lawrence and Lewis Duncan this summer, is optimistic for the campaign ahead.

He said: “We’ve got a group at Fraserburgh who, if they turn up week in, week out, shouldn’t be far away.

“We’ve got good experience, good characters, good talent and they’re hungry to do well, but you also need a lot of things to go your way.

“Any team that wants to put a challenge in needs to start well and we’ve got a very tough game to start.

“If we’re not at it there’s so much experience and talent in Formartine’s ranks that we’ll lose. Their recruitment has been good and because of that I think they’re among the favourites to win things.

“But we’ve strengthened as well and hopefully we can put in a performance that gives us a chance.”

McGrath back at Brechin as Vale land loanee

Brechin City have brought Grady McGrath back to the club ahead of their game against Lossiemouth at Glebe Park.

The 23-year-old striker returns to the Hedgemen on a season-long loan from League One outfit Cove Rangers.

McGrath netted 69 goals for Brechin between 2022 and 2024 and was named Highland League player of the year for season 2022-23.

Manager Ray McKinnon said: “It’s great news having Grady joining us. He was very successful in his previous spell here and scored a lot of goals so it’s great to have him back.”

Lossiemouth are missing Ryan Stuart and Saul Phimister for the trip to Angus.

Elsewhere, Deveronvale have signed midfielder Stewart Gray on loan from Inverurie Locos ahead of their clash with Wick Academy at Princess Royal Park.

Gray has featured for the Banffers during pre-season and player-manager Garry Wood said: “We’re happy to welcome Stewart to Vale.

“He comes highly-rated from Inverurie, and in the short time he’s been with us, he’s already shown he’s a willing runner from deep with a real eye for goal.”

Vale are missing Wood due to suspension as well as Max Stewart, Demilade Yunus and Joel Wiseman.

Joe Anderson, Owen Rendall, Owen Harrold, Brandon Sinclair, Marc Coghill, David Allan and Kyle Henderson are out for Wick.

News from around the Highland League

Inverurie are without Greg Mitchell, Cole Anderson and Zack Ellis for Clachnacuddin’s visit to Harlaw Park. The Lilywhites are minus Josh Meekings, Harry Nicolson, Jacob Kerr, Rorie Macleod, Craig Lawrie, Jack MacKay and Mikey Mackenzie.

Daniel Whitehorn, Filip Franczak and Ali Morrison are out of Strathspey Thistle’s encounter with Keith at Seafield Park, James Brownie and Ronan Craib are sidelined for the Maroons.

Dale Wood and Ross Paterson are absent for Buckie Thistle, who are at home to Nairn County, Kenny MacInnes is out for the visitors.

Forres Mechanics are at full strength and face Huntly at Mosset Park. The Black and Golds have doubts over Brodie Allen and Callum Murray, but Zander Jack is out.

Banks o’ Dee are missing Liam Duell, Sam Pugh, Hamish MacLeod and Michael Philipson for the clash with Turriff United at Spain Park, United are without Ryan McLean and Keir Smith.