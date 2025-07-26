Highland League round-up: Champions Brora Rangers start with win over Rothes – but Steven Mackay warns against complacency

Manager Steven Mackay warned Brora Rangers not to get complacent after they kicked off their Breedon Highland League title defence with victory over Rothes.

The champions made a swashbuckling start to season 2025-26 by beating the Speysiders 6-2 at Dudgeon Park, with all of the Cattachs’ goals coming in the first period.

However, Mackay wasn’t impressed with Brora’s second half showing and said: “We were good in the first half and got off to a great start.

“I was really happy with the situation we found ourselves in at half-time and I sensed there was an opportunity to score more goals.

“We saw last season goal difference can be the difference between winning and losing a league so I was hoping we would go and add to our tally.

“But we conceded and we didn’t score any more so I’m frustrated because we could do a lot better.

“In the second half we didn’t hit the standards we set last season, but we won and scored six goals so I probably need to be happier and more accepting of that.

“I was frustrated after the game, there are always things to work on, I felt we were sloppy and complacent in the second half.

“If you want to be successful at Brora you’ve got to set standards and always keep them as high as possible.”

Impressive start from champions

Before the match Brora were presented with the championship flag for 2024-25 by Highland League president Sandy Sinclair and Scott Dick of sponsors Breedon.

Once proceedings got under way Brora were at their free-flowing best in the first half as a blistering display wrapped up the points.

In the 10th minute captain Jordan MacRae finished with aplomb from just inside the box after Owen Alexander’s challenge had stopped Tony Dingwall getting a shot away.

Three minutes later it was 2-0. Rothes defender Andrew Skinner was short with a header back to goalkeeper Jack Robertson, Shane Sutherland capitalised and went past Robertson before finding the unguarded net.

Brora struck again on 17 minutes when, following a short corner, Craig MacKenzie’s shot from the edge of the area was deflected into Mark Nicolson’s path and he prodded home from close range.

Number four arrived in the 28th minute when Connor Bunce got in behind the visiting defence and his shot bobbled into the bottom left corner despite the best efforts of Alexander to block.

But five minutes later Rothes had something to celebrate as they pulled a goal back. Jake Thomson was bundled over by Tom Kelly and after referee David Alexander pointed to the penalty spot Thomson fired into the left corner.

No let up

As the interval approached Brora struck twice in quick succession.

In the 43rd minute Max Ewan weaved into the box from the right flank and his shot was fumbled into the net by Robertson.

Then in stoppage time Ewan’s cross from the right was turned back across goal by Bunce and MacRae finished first time from eight yards.

After the break Brora didn’t hit the same heights, but Rothes also improved.

Ewan and sub James Wallace weren’t far away with efforts for the hosts, while Robertson made good saves to thwart Sutherland and Ewan.

But the Speysiders also carried a threat, debutant Daniel Fraser scuffed wide from 12 yards and in the 64th minute Thomson converted his second penalty, finding the roof of the net after he’d been tripped while attempting to round goalkeeper Cammy Mackay.

Mackay also made a good save from Rory Williamson, while in the dying embers MacKenzie almost scored a magnificent seventh for Brora, but his curler from 25 yards hit the crossbar.

Formation change helped visitors

Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp said: “We were very poor in the first half and a lot better in the second half.

“We couldn’t get near Brora in the first half, but I take a lot of the blame for that because I set us up wrong.

“We started with a back four but we didn’t pick up the runners from midfield.

“They were running through all over the place, once they did that they got the ball wide and Max Ewan and Connor Bunce caused us all sorts of problems.

“When we went to five at the back that stemmed the flow.

“Once we changed it we did a lot better, but Brora are a very slick team and it’s hard to control them.

“In the first half they were too good for us, but once we changed it we got into the game.”

Fraserburgh 2-2 Formartine United

Fraserburgh came from two goals behind to snatch a point against Formartine.

Luke Emmett and Scott Adams gave United a two-goal cushion at Bellslea, however, Scott Barbour pulled one back for the Broch shortly before half-time.

Then in the closing stages Kieran Simpson’s penalty, awarded following Luke Strachan’s foul on Scott Barbour, earned the hosts a point.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “In the first 30 minutes we were all over the place and Formartine were very good, but we came back into the game well and I think we controlled the second half.”

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “I can take a lot of positives from this match, to come to Bellslea Park and earn a point is a good thing for us at this stage.”

Inverurie Locos 0-5 Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin started the season with an emphatic victory against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

After a goalless first period the Lilywhites went nap in the second half thanks to goals from Greg Morrison, James Anderson, Kuba Leszczynski, Fergus Adams and Andrew Macrae.

The only sour note for Clach was goalkeeper Mark Ridgers’ late dismissal for handling outside the box.

Clach boss Conor Gethins said: “I said before the game I think Clach can do something this season and people say I’m crazy.

“However I was critical of the performance at half time which was pretty lacklustre, we were slow in possession.

“I asked for an upping if the intensity. It happened straightaway after half time. We closed down harder, passed the ball quicker.”

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “All over the pitch we were second best to a hungrier team, which frustrates me.

“In that second half we lost goals I’ve never seen a team lose in my time in management.”

Brechin City 4-0 Lossiemouth

Grady McGrath marked his return to Brechin City with a hat-trick in their win over Lossiemouth.

The striker rejoined the Hedgemen on loan from Cove Rangers on Friday and bagged a treble against the Coasters with Mitchell Findlay getting the other.

“I was hoping that I’d get off to a perfect start on my return and it really couldn’t have gone any better,” McGrath said.

Banks o’ Dee 2-2 Turriff United

Banks o’ Dee game back from two goals down to draw with Turriff United at Spain Park.

It was Turra who made a good start as Miller Keir put them in front and Andrew Watt doubled their advantage with a penalty after a foul on Murray Cormack.

But in the second period Andy Hunter got a double to earn a point for the home side.

Turriff United boss Warren Cummings said: “I can’t complain about my team, the boys gave us everything.

“I’m gutted we didn’t win the game, but I’m pleased with what I saw from the boys.”

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “We lost two poor goals and when you give yourselves a mountain to climb getting a draw isn’t the worst result.

“But it’s frustrating because we know our home form needs to be better this season.”

Buckie Thistle 1-0 Nairn County

Darryl McHardy’s stoppage time strike gave Buckie Thistle victory against Nairn County at Victoria Park.

The Wee County were reduced to 10 men after 65 minutes when Millar Gamble was sent off for preventing a goalscoring opportunity and as time ticked down McHardy notched the winner for the Jags.

Buckie boss Lewis Mackinnon said: “A win and a clean sheet is a good way to start the season, but we also have lots of room for improvement.”

Deveronvale 3-2 Wick Academy

Deveronvale trailed twice at Princess Royal Park, but came back to defeat Wick Academy.

Marc MacGregor fired the Scorries ahead before Fergus Alberts’ first goal for the Banffers restored parity.

MacGregor struck again as Wick retook the lead, but Alberts’ second and Austin Sparkes’ goal gave Vale the points.

Deveronvale boss Garry Wood hailed summer signing Fergus Alberts.

He said: “He showed why we’ve taken him to the club.

“Hopefully he can show that he’s ready for the Highland League now and scoring two goals on debut will do his confidence the world of good.

“I was also delighted for Austin to get a goal on his debut.”

Forres Mechanics 1-1 Huntly

Ten-man Huntly drew with Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Kyle MacLeod gave the Can-Cans the lead and Black and Golds’ task became tougher shortly after when James Connelly was sent off for a challenge on Matthew Jamieson.

But just shy of the hour mark the visitors equalised through Sam Robertson.

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “I don’t think we did enough to get all three points to be honest. We were 1-0 up and a man up and go in ahead at half time. They (Huntly) have had one chance and scored from it and I didn’t see enough from ourselves after that.”

Strathspey Thistle 3-1 Keith

Strathspey Thistle started the season with a win over Keith at Seafield Park.

Shaun Morrison scored in either half for the Grantown Jags and Josh Race got the other, Aaron Angus was on target for the Maroons.

Jags manager Ryan Esson said: “The first 25 minutes or so we looked a bit nervous, but we tweaked a couple of things at half-time and you see what they produced in the second half.

“Even when Keith scored, we had the mindset to defend, and it was an unbelievable goal from Josh (Race) to seal the game for us.”