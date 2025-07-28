Keith’s Craig Ewen on his hopes for TWO Aberdeen FC loanees during Highland League stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith’s Craig Ewen on his hopes for TWO Aberdeen FC loanees during Highland League stint

The Maroons have got two Dons starlets on loan for the season.

Keith manager Craig Ewen is pleased to have recruited Zak To and Jack Searle on loan from Aberdeen.
By Callum Law

Keith manager Craig Ewen believes Aberdeen loanees Zak To and Jack Searle will add a lot to his squad.

The 17-year-olds have joined the Maroons on season-long loans from the Dons to gain experience of adult football.

Keith began the 2025-26 campaign with a 3-1 Breedon Highland League loss against Strathspey Thistle on Saturday – winger Searle started that fixture, while central midfielder To was introduced as a substitute.

Kynoch Park boss Ewen reckons the teenagers have bright futures in the game.

He said: “Zak and Jack have done really well for Aberdeen in their pre-season friendlies.

Aberdeen’s Zak To has joined Keith.

“Jack’s an attacking winger who can play on either side. He’s a good size and a powerful runner and I think he can do well for us.

“Zak’s also been doing really well and he was brought into Aberdeen’s first-team squad for the friendly against Cove and played some minutes in that game.

“Technically, he’s at a very high level.

“Both of them will add a lot to our squad.

Aberdeen's Jack Searle in action for a Dons XI at Peterhead. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Jack Searle has also joined Keith on loan from Aberdeen.

“We haven’t seen too much of them because of their involvement in friendlies with Aberdeen, but now we’re getting them integrated into our squad and hopefully they can do really well for us.

“They’re at a stage in their development where they need to be playing adult football regularly and I think they’ll handle playing in the Highland League no problem.”

Fruitful Dons link

In recent years, Keith have done well when taking players on loan from Aberdeen.

During the 2021-22 season, Finn Yeats impressed during a spell with the Maroons, and although he left the Dons at the end of that campaign, he subsequently moved to Falkirk.

Then, last term, Cammy Wilson was also farmed out to Keith – and he’s been linked with moves to England this summer.

He added: “We’ve had a decent relationship with Aberdeen over the last few years.

“Finn Yeats came in and did well before going on and getting a move to Falkirk, and Cammy Wilson came in last season and also did well.

“The guys we’ve had have done well for us so hopefully it’s a relationship we can continue.”

