EXCLUSIVE: Restructure of Scottish football’s tier five confirmed as passed by Scottish FA

Scottish football will have a new structure at tier five of the pyramid from season 2026-27 onwards after the introduction of a third pillar was officially ratified by the Scottish FA.

The Press and Journal exclusively revealed in March plans were afoot to introduce a third league at the level below the SPFL, which sources said would “better reflect the geography of Scotland”.

Now the P&J can confirm that the SFA has passed the new set-up, which will see the Lowland League split into an East division and a West division to sit alongside the Breedon Highland League at tier five in the pyramid.

Although the governing body have not commented publicly on the tier five rejig, when we asked them about it, they confirmed the new structure – which will be brought in from next season – was voted through at a meeting last Thursday.

Once the plan emerged, it quickly received support from Scottish football’s pyramid working group.

The group features representatives from the SFA, SPFL, Highland League, Lowland League, North Caledonian League, North of Scotland Football League, Midlands League, East of Scotland League, West of Scotland League, South of Scotland League and Scottish Junior FA.

The final piece of the jigsaw was for the scheme to be ratified by the SFA.

What is the new set-up?

When the pyramid system was introduced in 2014, the River Tay was effectively used as the geographical dividing line.

This meant clubs to the north of the Tay who were relegated from the SPFL, such as Brechin City, or teams from tier six who gained promotion, joined the Highland League, while those south of the Tay went into the Lowland League.

However, those behind new structure argued with the Lowland League area having a much larger population base than the Highland League area, and also more SFA member clubs, it made sense for this to be better reflected in their representation at tier five of the pyramid.

The case was also put forward the introduction of a third pillar at tier five would reduce the amount travelling for clubs compared with the current set-up.

In the new structure, the Highland League will consist of clubs from Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, with the North of Scotland Football League and North Caledonian League sitting below the Highland League at tier six.

Clubs in Angus and Tayside – including Brechin – will play in the new Lowland League East, which will be fed by the Midlands League and East of Scotland League at tier six.

Meanwhile, the West of Scotland League and South of Scotland League will sit below the new Lowland League West.

How will the pyramid play-offs work?

With three pillars at tier five, the make-up of the pyramid play-offs has also been tweaked to ensure the tier five champion clubs do not have any extra matches to play in their bid for promotion.

The Highland League, Lowland League East and Lowland League West champions will play each other in a group phase over the course of a week to decide who goes forward to take on League Two’s bottom club in a two-legged play-off final.

The three champion clubs will play each other once. The first match would be played on the Saturday after the conclusion of their league campaigns, with the second game on the following Wednesday, and the final fixture on the following Saturday.

If any games finish level, a penalty shoot-out would take place, with the winner of the shoot-out earning an extra point.

The club has the most points after the three matches would progress to the tie against League Two’s bottom side.

President’s backing

Every Highland League club backed the proposal and league president Sandy Sinclair welcomed the news it has been voted through.

He said: “From our perspective, it’s very pleasing this proposal has been passed and on behalf of the Highland League I’d like to thank the Scottish FA and the various league bodies across the country for supporting the idea.

“We feel this is a logical step to take based on the economic and geographical realities of Scotland – and specifically the Highland and Lowland Leagues.

“It’s a fact that in the Lowland League area the population base is bigger than in Highland League area and there are more clubs that are members of the Scottish FA in the Lowland League area.

“The proposal that was put forward recognises that fact and it makes economic and geographical sense.

“Therefore we’re pleased it has been adopted by all the relevant bodies.

“The Highland League has 132 years of history behind it and everyone involved in the Highland League is keen to maintain and protect its unique identity and heritage.

“However, we are also keen to ensure the league has a bright and prosperous future and we feel this sensible step will help in that regard.

“The issue of the geographical boundaries at tier five has been a contentious subject at times over the years.

“So it’s pleasing to note that consensus has been reached across the country with regards making a positive change to the set-up.

“I have to thank and acknowledge the efforts of our officials who have been involved in this process.

“The work they have done along with officials from across Scottish football is very much appreciated.”

Satisfaction for architect

Rod Houston served as secretary of the Highland League from 2016 to 2022 and was one of the architects behind the proposal.

He said: “I think the key reason why this progressed was because the thought behind it was about the geography of Scotland.

“There’s a sense of satisfaction that the proposal has been passed. We first felt good about it when at the first meeting of the pyramid working group there was complete acceptance about the principal of the idea.

“There will always be little obstacles to overcome to get from principle to practice, but if everyone agrees on the principle you then have a common purpose when it comes to progressing the matter.

“Everyone in football has far more in common than we have that divides us.

“We all have slightly different priorities and perspectives, but when you find something that touches on a common purpose for the good of the game it shows what can be achieved.

“When I stood down as secretary of the Highland League, I felt this issue was unfinished business and luckily I’ve been in a position to address it.

“This provides clarity and we have common sense now in terms of the geographical boundaries that are going to be operating.”