Highland League preview: Every game covered as Aidan Sopel opens up on Turriff United move

Aidan Sopel says he’s determined to fulfil his potential with Turriff United.

The winger made the move to Turra from Fraserburgh last week and is set to be involved when his new club face Buckie Thistle at the Haughs on Wednesday.

Former Peterhead and Elgin City player Sopel spent two years with the Broch and enjoyed his time at Bellslea.

However, the 25-year-old wants to demonstrate his ability on a more consistent basis now he has joined Turriff.

Sopel said: “In the end things didn’t really work out at Fraserburgh, but I really enjoyed my time there and I haven’t got a bad word to say about the club.

“It was down to me really that I didn’t play as much as I could have at Fraserburgh.

“I didn’t give myself the best chance to be involved in every game and I missed a lot of football so I want to get back to playing regularly now.

“I need to knuckle down and concentrate on football to give myself the best chance of doing well.

“In the last couple of years I maybe haven’t done that – even going back as far as when I was at Elgin.

“I know I can do well, but I need to show that on a regular basis. Coming to Turriff is a chance for a fresh start for me.

“I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me in football. I should be coming into my prime years and I’d like to show people what I can really do.”

Son’s presence spurs on McHardy

Meanwhile, Buckie Thistle’s Darryl McHardy has revealed playing in front of his son is keeping him motivated to plod on through the pain barrier.

The defender netted a stoppage time winner for the Jags in Saturday’s season-opener against Nairn County and he’s hoping to build on that against Turriff.

McHardy, 30, said: “You can’t beat a last minute winner and it was nice to score it.

“I’m not fully fit right now – my shoulder is still giving me problems and I’m waiting for an operation on that.

“But I’ll keep plodding on as best I can. I’ve still got the hunger to play and when I cross the white line there’s nobody who wants to win more than me.

“But as you get older, it gets harder and you’re sorer after games and stuff.

“I still want to play and still want to win things. My son Theo has given me a new lease of life because he’s started coming to watch games.

“He’s only one. but he seems to enjoy coming to the games and I want him to be able to see me play, so that keeps me going.

“If we can win at Turriff it will give us a bit of momentum.

“We want to be a team that’s hard to beat. We had really good momentum at the end of last season (going 11 games unbeaten) and we’d like to carry that on.”

History beckons for Strathspey

Strathspey Thistle will break new ground if they get the better of Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Since joining the Breedon Highland League in 2009, the Grantown Jags have never started a season by winning their first two league matches.

But following their 3-1 victory over Keith at the weekend. Ryan Esson’s charges could change that.

This is Strathspey’s 17th season in the Highland League. and manager Esson said: “It would be nice and things like that are a by-product of winning games.

“Saturday was the first time Strathspey had beaten Keith at Seafield Park since the club has been in the Highland League.

“Reaching milestones is a nice thing, particularly for the players. To be the first to do something is always a good thing.

“But we’re just focusing on trying to get a result against Rothes and, having watched Rothes, I expect it to be a difficult game.

“We didn’t start well last season and it was a struggle to get momentum, rhythm and confidence.

“We don’t want that to be the case again, which why it’s important to try to get a result against Rothes.”

Lean pleased to get Rothes opportunity

Meanwhile, midfielder Robbie Lean is thrilled to have been given an opportunity in the Highland League with Rothes.

The 20-year-old joined the Speysiders from junior outfit Nairn St Ninian this summer and made his debut in Saturday’s defeat to Brora Rangers.

Lean said: “Ronnie Sharp spoke to me and gave me the opportunity to come to Rothes and I was delighted to get the chance.

“I’ve known Ronnie for a while, although this is the first time I’ve played under him.

“He’s a very good coach and it’s good to work under him.

“Although I was at Nairn County when I was younger, I never actually played for the first-team so I’m excited to now be making the step up to Highland League.”

Rothes, who finished bottom of the table last season, were beaten 6-2 by Brora at the weekend.

But Lean is upbeat as they aim to get their first points of this campaign against Strathspey.

He added: “There were positives to come out of the second half on Saturday.

“Our season won’t be defined by games against Brora – it’s more about games like this one.

“This season we’d like the club to be more competitive, to get away from the bottom of the league and to try to get as many points as possible.”

Locos look to bounce back

Inverurie Locos boss Dean Donaldson is seeking a positive reaction from his players in their derby clash with Formartine United.

The Railwaymen suffered a 5-0 reverse against Clachnacuddin on Saturday and, ahead of Wednesday’s trip to North Lodge Park, Donaldson has outlined what he’s looking for from his squad.

He said: “We’re looking for more from our group after Saturday.

“We need to be more streetwise and have more about us.

“What we saw on Saturday isn’t what we’re used to seeing – however, the way the game played out, I could see it coming.

“It didn’t happen because we are not good enough, it happened because too many boys didn’t take enough responsibility.

“Hopefully they can learn from that going forward.

“We are also missing some important players. Greg Mitchell, Cole Anderson, Zack Ellis and Lloyd Robertson are all out and they all lead by example. We missed that on Saturday.

“Ultimately it’s a hard league and I thought on Saturday Clach looked like they’d had a good pre-season and were right at it.

“Whereas, we looked like we weren’t there yet, which was frustrating, and we’re looking for the boys to bounce back and react in the right manner.”

Anderson embracing tough games

Formartine started the season with a 2-2 draw against Fraserburgh at the weekend.

Manager Stuart Anderson is preparing for another tricky encounter against Inverurie, but is relishing United’s start to the campaign.

He added: “I think Saturday was a positive performance to start the season with.

“Before the game arguably we might have taken a point, but with the way the game panned out (Formartine were 2-0 up) we ended up being disappointed not to get all three.

“However, looking at the performance we can take a lot of positives from that.

“It’s another tough game playing Inverurie and we’ve got a tough start, but it’s a game we’re looking forward to.

“You can say it’s a tough start, but we just have to embrace it. Ultimately you’ve got to play everyone at some point.

“These big games are the sort of games that players like and look forward to playing in.”

Paul Campbell, Aaron Norris and Marc Lawrence return to Formartine’s squad.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers tackle Forres Mechanics at Dudgeon Park. Ali Sutherland is missing for the champions, while the Can-Cans are at full strength.

Clachnacuddin welcome back Craig Lawrie, Rorie Macleod and Mikey Mackenzie for Wick Academy’s visit to Grant Street Park. The Scorries are buoyed by the return of Brandon Sinclair and Marc Coghill.

James Connelly and Zander Jack are out for Huntly, who tackle Fraserburgh at Christie Park. Kieran Lawrence is missing for the Broch, meanwhile, Willie West will become Fraserburgh’s record appearance holder on 722 games if he plays.

Ryan Spink and Jordan Lynch are back in the Keith fold for Brechin City’s trip to Kynoch Park. Ben Armour is added to the Hedgemen’s squad.

Kenny MacInnes and Millar Gamble are out of Nairn County’s Station Park encounter with Deveronvale. The Banffers are boosted by vice-captain Jayden Goldie signing a contract extension, but player-manager Garry Wood remains suspended.

Lossiemouth are without Ryan Stuart and Saul Phimister for the clash with Banks o’ Dee at Grant Park. Sam Pugh, Hamish MacLeod and Liam Duell are missing for Dee.