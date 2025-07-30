Highland League results round-up: Rory McAllister makes his mark in Formartine United’s derby win against Inverurie Locos

Formartine United assistant manager Martin Skinner hailed Rory McAllister’s moment of magic which secured a derby victory against Inverurie Locos.

In a hard-fought encounter at North Lodge Park the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Montrose striker – who joined United this summer – popped up with an excellent first half finish.

Skinner, who is number two to Stuart Anderson, said: “We’re pleased with the result and I thought we played really well.

“In the first 45 minutes we were strong, we dropped off a bit in the second 45 minutes, but we managed to see it out with a bit of resilience.

“We’ve recruited really well in the summer and Rory’s scored so many goals over the years.

“It’s a great finish and hopefully he can keep doing that throughout the season.

“Anyone who knows Scottish football knows what he’s about and knows what he brings to any team he’s in.

“Our boys will learn so much from playing and training with Rory. We’re delighted to have him and his contribution was first class.”

After drawing with Fraserburgh at the weekend, Formartine have taken four points from their first two Breedon Highland League fixtures this season.

Skinner added: “We’re pleased, not many teams will go to Fraserburgh and draw or win.

“The derbies with Inverurie are always good games and tough games so we’re happy enough with the start.”

Match action

The best chances were in the first half of this encounter.

Early on Formartine’s Scott Adams had a well-struck shot on the turn from 12 yards held by visiting goalkeeper Zack Ellis, who made a surprise return from a knee injury.

At the other Ethan Cairns’ strike from 20 yards was tipped over by goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

On 35 minutes Cairns went close again. Josh Bolton’s diagonal pass from left to right released Cairns in behind the Formartine defence, but with the chance to shoot he instead had a couple of attempts at trying to round the onrushing McKenzie and was eventually crowded out.

Three minutes later United took the lead. Luke Emmett found Glenn Murison on the right, his cutback picked out McAllister, who evaded a challenge before curling a superb left-footed finish into the top left corner from just inside the box.

In the second half Inverurie tried to put United under pressure, but struggled to carve out clear-cut chances, although McKenzie did turn away Callum Duncan’s 72nd minute effort from 25 yards.

Formartine thought they’d scored a second late on when sub Julian Wade tapped in Hamish Ritchie’s cross, but the Dominica international was flagged offside.

Locos boss says they bounced back

Although Inverurie have zero points from their first two games, manager Dean Donaldson was encouraged by their display following Saturday’s 5-0 reverse against Clachnacuddin.

He said: “I was really pleased with the boys, after Saturday they acquitted themselves well.

“A draw might have been a fair result, but Rory came up with a bit of magic to win it.

“The boys bounced back and played some good football so I’m pleased with that after the weekend, but we couldn’t get the goal we were looking for.”

Clachnacuddin 1-0 Wick Academy

Clachnacuddin made it two wins from two as their hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Wick Academy kept them alongside the early Highland League pace-setters.

One unbeatable Allan MacPhee shot made the difference on a night where Academy goalkeeper Lewis Gallagher stood up to everything else which came his way.

Following on from their stunning 5-0 opening day triumph at Inverurie Locos, MacPhee’s cracking strike on the stroke of half-time floored Academy, who were a good match for their opponents in the first 45 minutes.

Clach boss Conor Gethins drafted in 19-year-old Ross County goalkeeper Jayden Reid on an emergency loan to cover for Mark Ridgers’ absence after the ex-ICT number one’s red card at the weekend.

James Anderson shot wide for the Merkinchers before slack play allowed Wick’s George Ewing in, but his long-ranger had too much height to worry Reid.

Kuba Leszczynski, a recent signing for the Inverness side, showed tidy footwork next and was unlucky to see his effort deflected for a corner.

Gallagher kept Clach out twice in quick succession, firstly from a controlled Macrae shot then from Cooper’s diving header.

Seconds before the half-time whistle, MacPhee shot Clach in front with a powerful strike from the edge of the box giving Gallagher no hope this time.

The visiting keeper was in action again five minutes after the restart, clawing away Macrae’s header as the Lilywhites started on the front foot.

And Gallagher then had Greg Morrison stunned with quick reactions pushing away another close-range header.

A further save from Macrae – as well as stout defending overall – meant no further damage, but they were unable to reply at the other end to secure a draw.

Huntly 4-0 Fraserburgh

An impressive first half goal haul saw Huntly run out 4-0 winners at home to Fraserburgh.

Huntly gave a debut to Scott Logan from the start while Sean Butcher came in for the Broch.

Huntly were ahead after seven minutes when a Callum Youngson diagonal into Angus Grant saw his marker partially block before he gathered at the second attempt to fire in his 50th goal for the club.

After twenty minutes, Sam Robertson intercepted from a Ross Aitken thrown-in and laid off for Grant to strike into the bottom corner.

Sam Robertson turned provider again a minute later drilling the ball across the box as Bryan Hay turned into his own goal.

Grant completed his hat-trick curling in a free kick into the bottom far corner on 37 minutes.

Huntly kept up the pressure on the visiting goal with Grant going on a mazy run only be denied by Joe Barbour.

Minutes later, Matthew Wallace won the ball and played in Grant who in return found Sam Robertson whose attempt was cleared off the line by Bryan Hay.

The Broch kept up looking for a consolation with Logan Watt drilling wide from a Scott Barbour lay-off on 74 minutes.

Huntly almost added a fifth when Wallace released Lewis Crosbie but another great stop from Joe Barbour kept out the hosts.

Keith 0-5 Brechin City

Brechin City kept up their impressive start to the season with a 5-0 victory over Keith at Kynoch Park.

Goals from Mitch Taylor and Spencer Moreland saw the visitors go in at the interval 2-0 ahead and further goals in the second half from Fraser Macleod and substitute Mitch Findlay’s brace wrapped up a deserved win for Ray McKinnon’s men.

Brechin made the breakthrough in the 35th minute when Taylor blasted a fierce drive from the edge of the box past Keith keeper Craig Reid.

The visitors doubled their lead just three minutes later when Moreland was on the spot to slot home a close-range finish after a Grady McGrath shot was blocked.

Brechin extended their lead seven minutes into the second half when Macleod finished off a fine move from a couple of yards out.

City made it 4-0 11 minutes from time when substitute Findlay rifled home a right-foot drive before Findlay completed the scoring in the final minute.

Rothes 3-4 Strathspey Thistle

Rothes battled back from 3-1 down in a rollercoaster of a game only for James McShane to break home hearts with an 84th minute winner for Strathspey.

The Speysiders gave a start to two teenagers on-loan from Elgin City, full back Sam Rothnie and striker Daniel Fraser, while the Jags fielded former Caley Thistle star Aaron Doran in midfield.

In the fifth minute Fraser capitalised on a short Strathspey pass-back and ran on to clip the ball home from an acute angle for the opener.

Cove Rangers’ manager Paul Hartley and his goalkeeping coach Derek Soutar were in the stand to run the rule over their teenage on-loan keeper Jack Robertson who was in goal for the Speysiders.

Strathspey levelled in first half added time when Rothes gave the ball away and Liam Shewan fired home an unstoppable 30-yard drive.

Things got even worse for the home side two minutes after the restart when Shaun Morrison was on hand at the back stick to clip home Strathspey’s second.

Five minutes later it was 3-1 when Jordan Laidlaw capitalised on poor marking to slot home a third goal.

Rothes pulled one back with a fabulous curling drive from almost on the touch-line for Daniel Fraser’s second goal of the night.

Tom Brady set Mackessack Park alight in the 70th minute when he finished off a sweeping move with a calm six-yard finish.

With six minutes to go Strathspey regained the lead with a towering header from a corner-kick by skipper McShane.

Turriff United 0-4 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle produced a superb display to sweep Turriff United aside at The Haughs and maintain their 100% winning start to the season.

Goals from Darryl McHardy, Ross Morrison, Aaron Nicolson and a Josh Peters penalty gave Jags all three points.

Nicolson missed a great chance in the opening seconds, heading wide from a superb Ross Morrison cross.

Peters hooked another effort goalwards with Lee Herbert stranded, but it was cleared off the line.

Buckie took the lead on 22 minutes when Harry Noble’s inswinging corner was headed home at the near post by Darryl McHardy.

Sam Garnham then got on the end of a Timi Fatona through ball, but Morrison blocked superbly for the visitors.

Lyall Keir’s corner was then missed by Herbert and Glen Donald was lucky not to put the ball into his own net.

Ross Morrison made it two five minutes before the break, floating a cross-shot over Herbert and into the far corner from the right flank.

The Jags got a third on 48 minutes, Nicolson got it by converting Marcus Goodall’s header at the far post.

Peters almost made it four soon after but his near post effort was blocked well by Owen Kinsella.

The Jags number nine did grab a fourth from the penalty spot in the 62nd minute, slamming the ball low into the bottom left corner.

Brora, Lossie and Vale chalk up wins

Highland League champions Brora Rangers continued their winning start to the season with a 5-0 victory, but were held until the second half by Forres Mechanics – who could have taken the lead via Calum Frame in the opening period.

After the break, Connor Bunce netted twice back to back for the Cattachs, the first a chip over Forres goalie Sean McCarthy, before Dudgeon Park skipper Jordan MacRae scored from the penalty spot – a spot-kick won by Shane Sutherland.

Max Ewan then got in on the act for the home side, before Bunce completed his hat-trick.

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth recorded their first win of the season with a 1-0 home victory over Banks o’ Dee, who have claimed just one point from opening clashes with Turriff and the Coasters.

Liam Harvey’s first half goal was the difference between the sides.

Elsewhere, Deveronvale new boy Fergus Alberts built on his weekend double by netting at Nairn County on Wednesday evening, only to see his finish cancelled out in the second half by an own goal from Ryan Park.