Highland League results round-up: Fraserburgh beat champions Brora Rangers to get first win of the season as Mark Cowie insists they can challenge

Mark Cowie insists Fraserburgh can challenge for the Breedon Highland League title if they perform like they did in their victory over Brora Rangers.

The Broch picked up their first win of the season by defeating the champions 3-0 at Bellslea.

After starting the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Formartine United and a 4-0 loss to Huntly the Buchan side were back to their best against the Cattachs.

Manager Cowie said: “A lot of people after two games were questioning everything, but the group have a good history and I know what they’re capable of.

“That was probably the most complete performance we’ve had in a while, we defended brilliantly and when we went forward we caused a problem.

“Hopefully that kickstarts us for the season. I’ll never lose faith, not while I’ve got the players I’ve got, because they’re capable of doing that.

“Hopefully we’ll be in the mix at the end but if we perform like we did on Wednesday (against Huntly) we won’t be, if we perform like we did here then we will be.

“It’s up to the players, we’ve been here before, we’ve had good wins before but we’ll keep our feet on the ground, we won’t get too high.”

Milestone moment for West

Saturday was a day to remember for Fraserburgh stalwart Willie West as he broke the Broch’s appearance record by playing his 722nd game.

The 37-year-old debuted in November 2003 and Cowie added: “He’s a freak and the biggest compliment I can give him is that in years to come I’ll always refer back to him because of the standards he sets as a semi-professional player.

“I’ll forever be mentioning Willie West because if you want to be a top player at this level Willie is the guy you have to follow.

“I said before the game I didn’t want to go out with a whimper for Willie, I wanted it to be a great occasion and his team-mates backed him up big time.”

Match action

Fraserburgh dominated proceedings and early on Kieran Simpson had a header cleared off the line from Greg Buchan’s corner before his follow up effort was saved by goalkeeper Cammy Mackay.

Then Scott Barbour got in behind the Brora defence, but tugged his shot narrowly wide.

However, after quarter of an hour the Broch broke the deadlock.

West started the move by finding Scott Barbour wide on the left, his ball inside picked out Buchan, whose low cross was swept in by Callan Gray at front post.

Fraserburgh continued to press and doubled their lead just after the half hour mark.

They broke from a Brora free-kick with Logan Watt finding Scott Barbour on the left, he evaded Alex Cooper before teeing up Watt to finish from 12 yards.

Brora did threaten on a couple of occasions in the first period.

Early on Tony Dingwall’s 14-yarder was held by Joe Barbour and just before half-time Jordan MacRae’s free-kick from 25 yards was deflected just wide.

On 57 minutes Fraserburgh netted again to wrap up their victory.

Ross Aitken found Gray on the right, he passed to Scott Barbour who, after some neat footwork, crossed for Gray to score from close range.

There were more chances for Fraserburgh, in the 71st minute Scott Barbour missed his kick from 12 yards before sub Lewis Duncan’s follow up effort from 20 yards was held by Mackay, while West headed wide from a Buchan cross.

In the closing stages Brora almost got on the scoresheet. Shane Sutherland’s lob drifted just wide with Joe Barbour beaten and the home goalkeeper then repelled Craig MacKenzie’s strike from the edge of the box.

Champions underperform

After their first league defeat of the campaign Cattachs boss Steven Mackay said: “It was a really poor performance.

“Fraserburgh were really up for it from the start, we had no answers and that’s a little bit concerning. It was a performance that was unlike us and not one I’ve seen many times.

“We didn’t do the fundamentals right, all the things Fraserburgh did very well, and we got what we deserved.

“It wasn’t just one or two players, all 11 underperformed. We look at the standards we set last season and we didn’t reach them.”

Nairn County 1-0 Clachnacuddin

Nairn County got their first goal of the season and Wayne Mackinstosh’s first as manager by prevailing in the derby against Clachnacuddin at Station Park. Ben Barron got the only goal in the second half.

Mackintosh said: “I’m delighted to get my first three points as manager and it was nice to get it in the derby.”

Clach boss Conor Gethins said: “The work-rate wasn’t good enough, our play was slow, we looked complacent and it’s not acceptable.”

Inverurie Locos 0-3 Huntly

Huntly made it seven points out of nine by beating Inverurie Locos 3-0 at Harlaw Park.

Sam Robertson scored in each half against his former club, while Angus Grant got the other.

Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth said: “Even when Locos had a good spell in the second half we managed it well. Having got the first goal Sam Robertson added a great second. He’s hungry and wants to get better.

“He’s an excellent player to work with. He’s started the season in great scoring form, that’s what you get when somebody is enjoying their football and confident.”

Locos boss Dean Donaldson said: “I think we got bullied all over the park. Nothing stuck up front, bullied in midfield, we couldn’t play out because of Zack’s knee injury.

“It was an accumulation of things. I don’t think anyone is playing particularly well.

“We’re up against it just now. I’d rather bring in more younger players as there’s once again a lack of effort from a few experienced players.”

Banks o’ Dee 1-1 Keith

Keith picked up their first point of the campaign by drawing with Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park.

Lachie MacLeod put the home side ahead early on, but Jordan Cooper soon replied for the Maroons.

Dee’s Sam Pugh was sent off for a second bookable offence after the final whistle.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “An unbelievable effort really from the players.

“I don’t want to single anybody out but Craig (Reid) had some incredible saves in the second half.”

Brechin City 3-0 Strathspey Thistle

Brechin maintained their 100% record with a win against Strathspey at Seafield Park.

Paul Watson netted early on, then Grady McGrath scored from the penalty spot, following a foul on Mitch Taylor, and Cillian Sheridan got a third before half-time.

Brechin boss Ray McKinnon said: “I was a bit frustrated with the way the match went in the second half.

“Strathspey are a much improved side from last season and they made things extremely difficult.”

Strathspey manager Ryan Esson said: “I’m disappointed with the outcome but very proud of the boys because I thought that we competed really well.

“To be honest I thought that we maybe should have got a draw because we had chances but quality in the final third was the difference between the teams.”

Buckie Thistle 2-1 Lossiemouth

Buckie Thistle made it three wins out of three by getting the better of Lossiemouth at Victoria Park.

Josh Peters put the Jags ahead, but Liam Harvey quickly restored parity against his former club.

However, Peters’ second was the difference between the sides.

Buckie boss Lewis Mackinnon said: “Josh Peters was outstanding. He took his goals well and was really unlucky not to get his hat-trick when he hit the bar with a great strike.”

Deveronvale 0-3 Turriff United

Turriff United got their first win of the season with a derby triumph against Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

Glen Donald scored the opener in the first half and Miller Keir got a brace after the interval for United.

Turriff boss Warren Cummings praised Murray Thompson for his display.

He said: “We know we have a player who has an abundance of talent in Murray and it is up to us to get him on the ball as much as possible and make sure that happens on a regular basis. He enjoys the game and when you watch a player like him perform like that it is a pleasure.”

Forres Mechanics 2-0 Rothes

Forres Mechanics got their first win of the season by defeating Rothes at Mosset Park.

Shaun Sutherland struck in the first half and Calum Frame’s late clincher secured the points for the Can-Cans.

Forres manager Steven Macdonald said: “If we had scored that second goal earlier we might have got a couple more but I thought the young Rothes team did really well and they made it really difficult for us.”

Wick Academy 1-3 Formartine United

Formartine United made it seven points from nine with a win at Harmsworth Park.

Graeme Rodger opened the scoring and Rory McAllister got the visitors’ second from the penalty spot after a foul by Steven Sutherland on Hamish Ritchie.

Gordon MacNab pulled one back with a penalty for the Scorries after Paul Campbell’s foul on Mark Macadie, but Julian Wade scored to wrap up United’s victory late on with another penalty after he was felled by Sutherland.

Wick also had Jack Henry sent off in the second half after he received two bookings.

Formartine boss Stuart Anderson said: “We’re delighted to get the win because Harmsworth Park is always a tough venue to visit.”

Wick boss Gary Manson said: “It’s too easy for teams to score against us and we need to learn because that can’t keep happening.”