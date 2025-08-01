Highland League preview: Every game covered with Willie West hailed as he gets set to break Fraserburgh record

Willie West’s contribution to Fraserburgh has been lauded as he gets set to break the club’s appearance record.

If the 37-year-old features in Saturday’s Breedon Highland League game against Brora Rangers at Bellslea it will be his 722nd game for the Broch, which will move him ahead of Billy Gordon at the top of the list.

West made his debut in November 2003, with 175 goals he’s also the fourth highest scorer in Fraserburgh’s history and the 14 trophies he’s won make him the club’s most decorated player.

His teammates are full of praise and defender Bryan Hay said: “What an unbelievable achievement, it’s thoroughly deserved and probably no surprise to anybody who knows him.

“He’s the definition of professionalism with the way he looks after himself, the countless hours of gym work and the way he fuels his body for both training and games.

“Not only is his dedication to his body on point but his dedication to what he produces on the pitch is just as impressive.

“For someone who has done what he has done in the game, he is constantly looking to make himself better on the pitch, which is not an easy task for arguably Fraserburgh’s greatest ever player, but that just shows you the mindset he has.

“He’s the best example you could get for any player at the club.

“He’s got a great family as well, which I’m sure is a big help, so a big shout out has to go to them.”

‘I still look up to him’

Fraserburgh’s record scorer Scott Barbour added: “Willie’s a legend and nobody will ever catch this record.

“With the way he keeps going all the young lads should look up to him as he sets the standard. Even myself at 33, I still look up to him with everything he’s done for the Broch.

“A great player and a great servant, it’s been a pleasure to play with him. He’s the most humble guy ever and hopefully everybody continues to appreciate him.”

Kieran Simpson has succeeded West as Fraserburgh captain this season and said: “The way Willie conducts himself at football is second to none.

“Also the way he prepares and recovers from games is unbelievable for a part-time footballer. He’s recognised as one of the Broch’s biggest legends and deservedly so.”

Midfielder Greg Buchan said: “On a matchday Willie turns into a motivator and a big leader for us. Every week before a game he goes round all the lads and gives us individual pep talks.

“That gets all the lads going but I also think it gets him tuned in and ready for the game.

“He’s kept himself in great shape, but you’ve got to look at how good a player he is as well and he’s a top player.

“Over the years he’s been a goalscoring midfielder, he’s played up front, scored winning goals in cup finals and now he plays in defence.

“He thoroughly deserves all the credit he’s getting.”

Mackay wants complete display

Fraserburgh have taken one point from their first two matches ahead of facing Brora.

The champions have started with 6-2 and 5-0 victories against Rothes and Forres Mechanics.

But Cattachs boss Steven Mackay insists they can still improve.

He said: “We had a good first half performance against Rothes and then we were excellent in the second half against Forres.

“Hopefully we can get a 90-minute performance against Fraserburgh and we’ll need it if we’re to get a result because we know how challenging it is to go to Bellslea.

“We can’t afford to have a poor half like we’ve had in the opening two games, I’m looking for a more complete performance.

“It’s about mentality and belief. You need to go to these tough venues believing you can win and we managed that last season at Fraserburgh.

“But the other part is work ethic, if we get those things right we’ll give yourselves a good chance.”

Nairn look for spark in derby clash

Nairn County assistant manager Brian Macleod hopes a derby victory against Clachnacuddin can kickstart their season.

The Wee County come into Saturday’s clash at Station Park with one point from their first two games.

However, Macleod has been satisfied with their performances as they seek their first victory of the campaign.

He said: “Buckie away (1-0 loss) was a difficult first game, but we competed well and were unlucky not to get something.

“Against Deveronvale (1-1 draw) we were a bit lacklustre in the first half, but we were strong in the second half and created chances to win it.

“We’ve been fairly pleased with the performances, but haven’t got the points we’d hoped for.

“Hopefully we can start putting points on the board quickly. These derby games are always fiercely contested and this will be no different.

“Clach have started the season really well, but sometimes one result can really kickstart things and give you momentum so hopefully we can get that result.”

Standards have been set

Clach have won their opening two games against Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy and Fergus Adams insists the Lilywhites need to keep raising their standards as they try to make it three out of three.

Adams, who can play in midfield or at full-back, added: “We got three points on Wednesday (against Wick), even though we played rubbish.

“A couple of years ago, we’d have drawn or lost that game, so it’s definitely changed days.

“The standards have been set. After back-to-back wins, we’d love to make it nine points from nine.

“The boys are up for it and we know we need to be better.

“Nairn are a good outfit, we have good respect for them and the way they play, but we will go there and apply ourselves correctly to try and get the win.”

News from around the Highland League

Cameron Heslop has penned a contract extension until 2028 ahead of Huntly’s game against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

The 24-year-old, who can play in midfield or defence, has been with the Black and Golds since 2021. Huntly are without Zander Zack and Lewis Crosbie, while Inverurie’s Greg Mitchell, Lloyd Robertson and Cole Anderson are sidelined.

Banks o’ Dee are missing Kane Winton, Liam Duell and Michael Philipson for the clash with Keith at Spain Park, James Brownie is out for the Maroons.

Adam Hutchison returns for Brechin City’s encounter with Strathspey Thistle at Glebe Park. Ali Morrison, Jamie Calder, Filip Franczak, Daniel Whitehorn and Josh Race are out for the visitors.

Fraser Robertson is absent for Buckie Thistle, who welcome Lossiemouth to Victoria Park, the Coasters are missing James Leslie, Saul Phimister and Ryan Stuart.

There’s a derby at Princess Royal Park as Deveronvale host Turriff United. Jack Mitchell is a doubt for the Banffers with player-manager Garry Wood and Demilade Yunus still out.

Turra are minus Dylan Stuart, Ewan Clark, Ryan McLean, Keir Smith, Connor Grant and Kieran Yeats.

Forres Mechanics will give fitness tests to Kyle MacLeod and Jack Grant ahead of the clash with Rothes at Mosset Park. Rory Williamson is out for the Speysiders.

Wick Academy host Formartine United at Harmsworth Park, but are missing Joe Anderson, Owen Harrold, Matthew Robertson, Marc MacGregor, Euan Kennedy, Kyle Henderson and David Allan. Michael Dangana and Luke Emmett are doubts for United.