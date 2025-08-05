All you need to know as the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup get under way

Deveronvale player-manager Garry Wood is pleased to be getting another crack at Turriff United and has demanded a response from his players.

The sides clash at the Haughs in the first round of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday four days after Turra defeated the Banffers 3-0 at Princess Royal Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Wood wants to see a different outcome and said: “After getting beat by Turriff it’s good to be playing them again and to have the opportunity to right the wrongs from Saturday.

“I didn’t think there was much in the game, but I felt Turriff deserved to win.

“I was disappointed with our attitude and application and the boys were told the performance level wasn’t acceptable.

“We’re looking for a reaction in the cup game. We were a yard off the pace all over the park on Saturday and some of our top performers weren’t at it.

“There wasn’t any leadership in the squad, which was disappointing. That needs to be there and we need to carry more of a threat going forward.”

Meanwhile, Turriff boss Warren Cummings reckons their win on Saturday doesn’t matter ahead of this rematch.

He added: “Saturday is done and doesn’t have any relevance to this game, other than perhaps our boys having a wee bit more confidence.

“The cups are important for every team, but they give us an opportunity that the league doesn’t present in terms of winning silverware.

“We’re not in a position to win the league, but in the cups there are opportunities to get through and potentially get to finals.

“Deveronvale will be right up for it and we need to be properly focused.”

Ellis doing his bit as Locos eye first win

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Zack Ellis is prepared to keep playing through the pain barrier as Inverurie Locos aim to kickstart their season with cup progression.

The Railwaymen have lost all three league matches this term and have yet to score.

In the Shire Cup they tackle Formartine United – who defeated them last Wednesday – at Harlaw Park.

Ellis is suffering from a cartilage problem in his left knee and is awaiting treatment, but played against United last week and Huntly on Saturday.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve lost the cartilage in my left knee, it’s bone on bone at the moment.

“We’re looking at options in terms of treatment, whether it’s surgery or injections to improve it.

“But the manager asked me to play so I’ve been getting through with painkillers and strapping, although it is a struggle.

“However, we’ve got two good goalkeepers at the club in Conner Douglas and Louis Amann so if I’m out getting treatment the team will be fine going forward.

“We’ve had a tough start, but when I came to Inverurie two seasons ago we had a tough start in the league and the cup kickstarted things for us and we ended up winning the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“Hopefully that happens again. There’s no panic, we’re only a week into the season and we’ve had a tough run of games.

“But hopefully we can get through in the cup and that can get us going.”

Anderson ready for battle

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is anything but complacent ahead of their second derby encounter with Inverurie in the space of a week.

The Pitmedden men have started the season with two wins and a draw in the Highland League.

Anderson said: “It will be a tough game. Inverurie have a really good home record over the last year and they’ve got good players in their squad.

“It’s not easy playing the same team quite close together. We can’t take anything for granted. Inverurie have players that are used to winning and we expect a real battle to get through.”

Reid demonstrates his Maroon mettle

Goalkeeper Craig Reid has been pleased to prove his worth to Keith after a disappointing start to the season.

The Maroons take on Buckie Thistle at Kynoch Park on Wednesday in the first round of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup after earning their first point of the season on Saturday against Banks o’ Dee.

A string of saves from Reid helped secure that draw and he was chuffed to bounce back to form.

On the first day of the season the 30-year-old’s mistake, when his attempted clearance hit Conor MacPhee, gifted Strathspey Thistle the opening goal in their 3-1 victory.

Ahead of tackling Buckie, Reid said: “There was a lot of soul searching for me after the Strathspey game.

“It’s not a mistake you can afford to make and the game changed because of it.

“As a goalkeeper you have bad days and good days. A bad game doesn’t make you a bad keeper and a good game doesn’t make you a good keeper.

“You have to keep showing up and keep believing in your own ability.

“I let the team down, but over the course of the season every goalkeeper will have a moment or two where they don’t cover themselves in glory.

“You want to get back out there and rectify it and against Banks o’ Dee on Saturday everything clicked for me personally.

“It was one of the best games I’ve played in the Highland League.

“I cost us a point or three against Strathspey, but on Saturday I helped us get a point and those are the highs and lows of football.”

Jags in cup quest

Buckie have won three out of three this season and are unbeaten in 14 matches stretching back to February.

The Jags haven’t won a cup competition since lifting this trophy in November 2016 and boss Lewis MacKinnon wants to change that this season.

He said: “We’d love to win a cup and that’s something that goes back quite a few years.

“When I was assistant manager to Graeme Stewart we lost far too many cup finals (four) when we should have won cups.

“They stick in my mind and last season was disappointing because we lost in the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Cup to Huntly and the quarter-final of the Aberdeenshire Shield to Hermes when on both occasions we were in winning positions.

“We didn’t take advantage of those chances and that still hurts.”

Fraserburgh record-breaker hails family

Willie West thanked his family after becoming Fraserburgh’s record appearance holder.

The 37-year-old surpassed Billy Gordon by playing his 722nd match for the Broch on Saturday when they beat Brora Rangers.

West, who has played in defence, midfield and attack since his debut in November 2003, could make his 723rd appearance on Wednesday against Aberdeen in the first round of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup (7.45pm kick-off at Bellslea).

Reflecting on reaching the landmark he thanked his wife Jodie and sons Zack (seven) and Nicky (five) for allowing him to continue playing.

West said: “Sometimes I feel like I’m the most selfish player because it’s easy for me to come to training every week and keep playing.

“I love it, it never feels like a chore or a drag and my family sacrifice a lot to allow me to play.

“Jodie does an awful lot with the kids when I’m away at football. Even when I’m there she’ll do things like get up in the middle of the night and let me sleep.

“I wouldn’t be able to keep playing without the support of my family and having all my family there at the game on Saturday was really nice.

“It’s a privilege to play for Fraserburgh, from making my first appearance to now it’s gone by in a flash.”

Sights set on more success

West has won the Aberdeenshire Cup six times with Fraserburgh, but would love to make it a magnificent seven this term.

Ahead of tackling the Dons, he added: “It’s a tough draw. We don’t know what sort of team Aberdeen will put out, but it’s always good to play against full-time players.

“It’s a trophy we’ve done well in before and we’d really like to have success in it again.”

Aberdeen could field some members of their first-team squad against Fraserburgh, while their youngsters who are on-loan at Highland League clubs have been recalled to be part of their squad.

North Cup – Nairn try to end poor run v Brora

Callum Maclean hopes Nairn County can end their barren run against Brora Rangers with a North of Scotland Cup quarter-final spot up for grabs.

The Wee County tackle the Cattachs at Station Park on Wednesday in the first round of the North Cup having lost the last nine meetings between the sides stretching back to August 2019.

However, Nairn are buoyed by getting their first win of the season against Clachnacuddin on Saturday.

Long-serving defender Maclean, 33, said: “We didn’t actually play that well.

“But there was a lot of heart, determination and resilience shown from all the boys to get the win so hopefully we can carry that on.

“Being realistic we’re not in a position where we’re trying to win the league so for us the cups are our best chance of success.

“It’s a tough draw, but if you want to achieve anything you need to try to beat teams like Brora so we’ll do our best to try to do that.

“I didn’t realise it’s been so long since we’ve beaten Brora. Hopefully we can end that run and it would be great if we could get through.”

MacRae looks to score on old stomping ground

Station Park was once a happy hunting ground for Brora captain Jordan MacRae.

He began his Breedon Highland League career at Nairn, but since leaving in 2018 he hasn’t scored at the Wee County’s home ground.

The Cattachs suffered their first loss of the campaign at the weekend and striker MacRae said: “During my time with Brora when we’ve had a setback it’s usually been a kick up the backside for us and we’ve bounced back well.

“I’ve no doubt there will be a reaction from us. It’s nice to go back and play at Station Park, although I haven’t managed to score there since I left Nairn.

“Since I left Nairn it’s the only ground in the league I haven’t scored at, but hopefully that can change.”

Lossie boss’ message to striker

In the other North of Scotland Cup first round tie Lossiemouth take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Wednesday in a fixture that has been switched to Grant Park.

Manager Steve Porter has challenged summer signing Liam Harvey to continue the excellent start to his Coasters career.

The striker has scored twice in Lossie’s first three games since arriving from Buckie Thistle.

Porter said: “I’ve known Liam for a long time and he’s done exactly what I hoped for so far.

“We’ve been needing a regular goalscorer and I believe Liam can be that player.

“Shaun Cameron has been a good partner for him. They’re both quite quick, their movement is good and they work well as a pair.

“I’m not sure what sort of team Inverness might put out, but whether it’s all young players or some first-team players I’m sure it will be a good side.”