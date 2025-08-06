Aberdeenshire Cup and North Cup round-up: Slobodan Rubezic sent off but Aberdeen progress

Warren Cummings would love to lead Turriff United to Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory after reaching the second round with victory against Deveronvale.

Turra triumphed 2-0 at the Haughs thanks to goals from Miller Keir and Timi Fatona as they secured back-to-back wins against the Banffers following Saturday’s 3-0 success in the Breedon Highland League at Princess Royal Park.

United have never won the Shire Cup and the last trophy they lifted was the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in 2015.

In the last eight of the tournament Turriff will play Formartine United at North Lodge Park on Wednesday August 20.

Manager Cummings said: “I want to win every competition we’re in and this is no different.

“Being realistic it’s unlikely we’ll win the league – but winning a cup is more realistic.

“We’ll give it our all in this cup and try to give ourselves an opportunity to do something.

“It’s Formartine next and that will be very tough, but we’re pleased to be in the next round.”

Reflecting on the win against Vale, Cummings added: “In the first half we dominated possession and had a lot of opportunities. The disappointment was we were only 1-0 up at half-time.

“We were glad when the second goal came and we’re really pleased with the result.

“We’ve got a lot of new players and we’re still a work in progress, but there are some really positive signs.

“I can’t not to be pleased, we’ve won both games convincingly against our local rivals and kept two clean sheets so we’ve got to be happy with that.”

United make fast start

Turriff took the lead after 12 minutes when Kyle Douglas’ delivery from the left found Keir, who wriggled out of a challenge, and finished into the bottom left corner from 10 yards.

The home side looked the more creative of the two teams throughout and had two gilt-edged chances shortly before half-time.

In the 40th minute Douglas teed up Keir inside the box and he shot just wide of the right post. Two minutes later Murray Thompson burst through on goal, but his lob landed on the roof of the net.

Deveronvale only forced United goalkeeper Lee Herbert into one save of note and that was on 41 minutes when he tipped behind Olek Dlugosz’s strike from 25 yards.

The Banffers did rally after the break, but Turra continued to threaten.

Keir fired over from a Fatona cross, Thompson wasn’t far away with a drive from the edge of the box and Sam Garnham’s powerful strike from 20 yards was repelled by visiting goalkeeper Sean McIntosh.

Ten minutes from time Turriff sealed their victory when Fatona robbed Vale skipper Jamie MacLellan before calmly slotting a low shot beyond McIntosh.

Banffers don’t deliver required reaction

Deveronvale assistant manager Grant Noble said: “We’re disappointed with the first half again. We were disappointed on Saturday with the first half and we asked for a reaction.

“In the first 10 minutes I thought we were going to get that, but then we lost our way.

“We wanted to get close to people, to be aggressive and to compete and we didn’t do that.

“At half-time we changed the shape and had a few words and I thought we were better in the second half.

“We didn’t have gilt-edged chances, but we did look better, however, it’s disappointing to go out of the cup in this manner.”

Fraserburgh 0-2 Aberdeen

A strong Aberdeen side with several first teamers were made to work very hard for their 2-0 victory by a determined Fraserburgh side.

First half goals by Zak To and Alfie Dorrington were enough to see the Premiership side into round two where they will play Banks o’ Dee.

Scott Barbour was first to test Aberdeen keeper Nick Suman who did well to block the Broch striker’s effort.

The Dons took the lead on 15 minutes when To converted Nicky Devlin’s cross from the right.

Barbour had another chance deflected wide, but it was the Dons who doubled their lead on 31 minutes when Dorrington headed home Alfie Stewart’s corner.

Two minutes later Dons defender Slobodan Rubezic was shown a red card for hauling down Barbour who was clean through on goal.

Greg Buchan was unlucky to see his chip rebound off the crossbar and at the other end Joseph Teasdale’s shot was cleared off the line by Bryan Hay.

The Dons made a number of changes at the break and one of those Peter Ambrose created a chance for himself which he fired wide.

A Lewis Duncan free kick picked out Hay at the back post on 62 minutes but Cooper Masson hooked the ball off the line to safety.

The Broch continued to press for a way back into the game and had another chance with 13 minutes remaining when Jake Garden played a one two with Duncan but fired his shot just wide.

Two minutes later Paul Young’s curling effort was tipped over the bar by Suman.

Keith 0-2 Buckie Thistle

Two superb goals from Lyall Keir and Fin Allen gave Buckie Thistle victory over Keith and set up an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final clash with Dyce at Ian Mair Park.

Josh Peters had the first chance for the visitors after a flowing move, but his shot was easily gathered by Craig Reid.

Keith’s Scott Barron had to go off early with a wrist injury and was replaced by Ryan Robertson.

Peters then latched onto a Marcus Goodall header in the penalty area but he sclaffed his effort straight at Reid from only eight yards out.

Lyall Keir put Buckie into a deserved lead on 27 minutes with a superb first-time volley into the net from 30 yards after Reid rushed out to head clear.

Fin Allen had a chance to make it two but his powerful header from eight yards was straight at Reid.

Allen did make it two in the 34th minute, controlling well and turning to smash high past Reid from 10 yards.

Liam Duncan fired an effort into the side-netting early in the second period as the home side looked for a way back into the match.

At the other end Ryan Fyffe brought a flying save from Reid with a searing drive from 22 yards.

The second half was mainly a scrappy affair as Keith fought hard to get a goal back, but the Jags held them at bay with Sam Morrison in excellent form in the visitor’s defence.

Inverurie Locos 0-3 Formartine United

Formartine United got the better of Inverurie Locos for the second time in a week with a 3-0 win to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The damage was done in the first half with goals from Finlay Morris (2) and Aaron Norris, before Stuart Anderson’s men saw out the second half with ease.

United started with intent and found an early opener in the seventh minute. Morris lost his man at the front post to nod home from a Marc Lawrence corner.

Julian Wade was eager to get in on the action with a succession of shots, but stand-in Locos keeper Louis Amann got down well to tip his efforts wide.

The visitors continued to look dangerous and doubled their advantage in the 14th minute. A give-and-go between Luke Emmett and Norris allowed the latter to poke the ball through a crowded Locos box and beyond Amann into the bottom corner.

As half time loomed United got their killer third. Wade was brought down at the edge of the Locos box and Morris stepped up to curl his effort around the wall and through the gloves of an unsighted Amann.

A more pedestrian second half followed where Formartine cruised towards victory. A Robert Ward free-kick early in the half was the closest Dean Donaldson’s men came to a consolation, but his effort was high and wide of Stuart McKenzie’s goal.

Formartine will welcome Turriff United to North Lodge Park in the last eight.

Nairn County 1-5 Brora Rangers

North of Scotland Cup holders Brora Rangers beat the previous year’s winners Nairn County 5-1 to progress to the quarter-finals.

Steven Mackay’s treble winners took the lead at Station Park when Max Ewan was deemed to have got the last touch from a corner.

Ben Kelly equalised for the Wee County, but Jordan MacRae fired Brora ahead again just before the interval.

Nairn certainly made this a contest, but Tony Dingwall’s second half treble took the match out of reach.

Brora were seeking to bounce back from their 3-0 Highland League loss at Fraserburgh, which saw them dip to fifth place after the opening three fixtures.

Nairn player-boss Wayne Mackintosh stepped into the starting 11 along with Angus Dey and Sam Gordon, while Brora were unchanged.

Match action

Brora didn’t take long to settle and Dingwall and Craig MacKenzie sent early efforts wide before MacRae scooped a shot over the crossbar.

Nairn, whose 1-0 derby win over Clach lifted them to eighth spot in the table, had their first shot on goal when Calum Mackay drew a comfortable save from Cammy Mackay after Gordon sparked a swift attack.

Brora’s pressure told when, from a Dingwall corner, Ewan and Mark Nicolson were in the mix, with the former credited with the goal from a header.

However, the hosts drew level on 22 minutes when Kelly coolly swept a shot past Cammy Mackay after creating an opening following an assist from battling Ben Barron.

Brora got their noses in front again just before half-time when MacRae pounced in the box to steer home a sweeping delivery from Tom Kelly.

Nairn skipper Millar Gamble almost made it 2-2 against his old club, but his header was blocked in the nick of time by Nicolson at the back post.

A spectacular attempt from MacRae was next just before the hour mark when he saw Maclean off his line, but Nairn number one superbly tipped it behind.

Play raged from end to end, but Dingwall added Brora’s third on 72 minutes when he guided home a pass from Shane Sutherland after Maclean could not quite gather the ball into the box.

Dingwall added another goal five minutes later when he finished off a move after meeting a deflected Ewan delivery and then Dingwall slotted away a stoppage-time penalty after Nicolson was felled in the box.

The Cattachs’ reward for this victory is a trip to Clachnacuddin on August 20.

Lossiemouth 0-6 Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle progressed to the second round of the North of Scotland Cup thanks to a comfortable 6-0 victory against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Robbie Thompson fired Caley Thistle ahead in the 18th minute before Ben Gardiner doubled the advantage in the 27th minute.

A neat finish from Alfie Bavidge made it 3-0 in the 39th minute and the on-loan Aberdeen striker made it 4-0 from the penalty spot two minutes later following a foul on Chanka Zimba.

Former Forres Mechanics midfielder Jordon Alonge headed home ICT’s fifth goal six minutes into the second half.

Alonge made it 6-0 only three minutes later after linking up with Zimba before firing home.

Caley Jags will face Strathspey Thistle in the second round of the competition on August 20.