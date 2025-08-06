Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald hails the return of defender for a third loan stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald hails the return of defender for a third loan stint

Sam Nixon has rejoined the Can-Cans from Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

By Callum Law
Sam Nixon, left, pictured in action for Forres Mechanics against Brechin City.
Sam Nixon, left, pictured in action for Forres Mechanics against Brechin City.

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have Sam Nixon back at Mosset Park for a third spell.

The 19-year-old has rejoined the Can-Cans on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle until January.

Defender Nixon has previously been with Breedon Highland League side Forres from October 2023 until the end of the 2023-24 campaign and from last August until the end of last season.

Mechanics boss MacDonald is looking forward to working with Nixon again.

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sam back to Forres Mechanics for a third spell.

“Sam is still a young player but the progress he has made in his two previous spells with us has been noticeable and hopefully he can keep pushing on and developing.

“Sam’s another quality player to add to our squad, we’ve got good players at the club already, but competition is important and Sam will add to that and push other players on.

Steven MacDonald, right, is pleased Sam Nixon has rejoined Forres.

“It’s great that Inverness Caledonian Thistle trust us to help develop players and it’s great that Sam enjoys playing for us as well.

“He’s improved during his time with us and while we want him to do well for Forres, he also needs to look after himself and keep developing so that he can progress with Inverness.

“If Sam can keep improving as he has done in the last two seasons then he’ll give himself the chance to be a first-team player with Caley Thistle and that’s what his aim has to be.

“We’ve had Sam and other players on loan from Caley Thistle in the past and it’s really pleasing for ourselves at Forres Mechanics to have a positive working relationship with Caley Thistle.”

Conversation