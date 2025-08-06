Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald hails the return of defender for a third loan stint

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald is thrilled to have Sam Nixon back at Mosset Park for a third spell.

The 19-year-old has rejoined the Can-Cans on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle until January.

Defender Nixon has previously been with Breedon Highland League side Forres from October 2023 until the end of the 2023-24 campaign and from last August until the end of last season.

Mechanics boss MacDonald is looking forward to working with Nixon again.

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sam back to Forres Mechanics for a third spell.

“Sam is still a young player but the progress he has made in his two previous spells with us has been noticeable and hopefully he can keep pushing on and developing.

“Sam’s another quality player to add to our squad, we’ve got good players at the club already, but competition is important and Sam will add to that and push other players on.

“It’s great that Inverness Caledonian Thistle trust us to help develop players and it’s great that Sam enjoys playing for us as well.

“He’s improved during his time with us and while we want him to do well for Forres, he also needs to look after himself and keep developing so that he can progress with Inverness.

“If Sam can keep improving as he has done in the last two seasons then he’ll give himself the chance to be a first-team player with Caley Thistle and that’s what his aim has to be.

“We’ve had Sam and other players on loan from Caley Thistle in the past and it’s really pleasing for ourselves at Forres Mechanics to have a positive working relationship with Caley Thistle.”