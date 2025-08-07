Graeme Taylor looks back on his Turriff United tenure following Haughs departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Graeme Taylor looks back on his Turriff United tenure following Haughs departure

He spent seven years coaching with the Breedon Highland League club.

Graeme Taylor pictured during his time with Turriff United.
Graeme Taylor pictured during his time with Turriff United.
By Callum Law

Graeme Taylor has revealed he looks back with pride on his time at Turriff United.

The 55-year-old left the Haughs just before this season started having spent seven years with the club.

Taylor joined Turra as head of youth development after Kris Hunter started his second stint as United manager in 2018 before going on to serve as first-team coach, assistant manager and interim manager.

As well as Hunter, Taylor also worked under Dean Donaldson and current boss Warren Cummings and feels he learned different things under all of them.

Reflecting on his Turriff tenure, Taylor said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Turriff. We tried to build a young team which could become more and more competitive.

“There are some fantastic people there who are all working hard for the good of the club, I’ve enjoyed working alongside the managers I’ve worked with and the players were great to work with.

Kris Hunter brought Graeme Taylor to Turriff United.

“The committee work extremely hard to try to move the club forward and I think over recent years real progress has been made.

“Something that was a frustration was that we seemed to struggle to hold on to certain players for reasons I felt could have been avoided.

“Over recent times, the dynamic within the changing room has changed and we agreed we would part company, but I really enjoyed my time at Turriff.”

Enjoyment key

Taylor hasn’t ruled out returning to football in some capacity if the right opportunity came up.

He particularly enjoyed working with young players at Turriff and seeing them develop.

Taylor added: “I will miss being involved, but if the right opportunity came up in the future I’d be keen to get back into football.

“The biggest thing, in my opinion, about being involved is that it’s part-time football and players are giving up their spare time to play.

“So it’s got to be enjoyable for them and it needs to be a positive environment in which you maximise their performance through positive encouragement. Long gone are the days of lambasting players from the touchline, it’s counter productive.

“Looking back I do take pride in seeing the players that have come through and developed at Turriff.

“We were putting players in the team at 16 and 17 and some of them have done really well.

“Guys like Dylan Stuart, Murray Cormack and Callan Gray were given opportunities at a young age and took those opportunities.

“It’s not an exact science but I’m proud of the club’s track record for bringing through young players and long may it continue.”

Conversation