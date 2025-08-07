Graeme Taylor looks back on his Turriff United tenure following Haughs departure

Graeme Taylor has revealed he looks back with pride on his time at Turriff United.

The 55-year-old left the Haughs just before this season started having spent seven years with the club.

Taylor joined Turra as head of youth development after Kris Hunter started his second stint as United manager in 2018 before going on to serve as first-team coach, assistant manager and interim manager.

As well as Hunter, Taylor also worked under Dean Donaldson and current boss Warren Cummings and feels he learned different things under all of them.

Reflecting on his Turriff tenure, Taylor said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Turriff. We tried to build a young team which could become more and more competitive.

“There are some fantastic people there who are all working hard for the good of the club, I’ve enjoyed working alongside the managers I’ve worked with and the players were great to work with.

“The committee work extremely hard to try to move the club forward and I think over recent years real progress has been made.

“Something that was a frustration was that we seemed to struggle to hold on to certain players for reasons I felt could have been avoided.

“Over recent times, the dynamic within the changing room has changed and we agreed we would part company, but I really enjoyed my time at Turriff.”

Enjoyment key

Taylor hasn’t ruled out returning to football in some capacity if the right opportunity came up.

He particularly enjoyed working with young players at Turriff and seeing them develop.

Taylor added: “I will miss being involved, but if the right opportunity came up in the future I’d be keen to get back into football.

“The biggest thing, in my opinion, about being involved is that it’s part-time football and players are giving up their spare time to play.

“So it’s got to be enjoyable for them and it needs to be a positive environment in which you maximise their performance through positive encouragement. Long gone are the days of lambasting players from the touchline, it’s counter productive.

“Looking back I do take pride in seeing the players that have come through and developed at Turriff.

“We were putting players in the team at 16 and 17 and some of them have done really well.

“Guys like Dylan Stuart, Murray Cormack and Callan Gray were given opportunities at a young age and took those opportunities.

“It’s not an exact science but I’m proud of the club’s track record for bringing through young players and long may it continue.”