Highland League preview: Every game covered as Austin Sparkes opens up on Deveronvale move

Austin Sparkes has revealed a determination to establish himself in the Breedon Highland League led to him joining Deveronvale.

The central midfielder, who can also play at centre-back, signed for the Banffers this summer and is set to be involved when they face Lossiemouth at Grant Park on Saturday.

Sparkes hails from Northampton and has spent time playing in Spain, Gibraltar and Sweden, but in 2023 he arrived in Aberdeen and joined Huntly, before moving on to America to study and play for Twin City Toucans.

The 21-year-old said: “When I finished my university degree in sports coaching in America I was keen to come back to this area.

“I really enjoyed living in Aberdeen the last time I was here and I really enjoyed playing in the Highland League.

“It’s a great league with some really good clubs in it and after enjoying my experience last time I was always keen to come back.

“But I do feel like I’ve got something to prove after not quite getting the game time I would have liked at Huntly.

“Since I’ve come to Deveronvale I’ve started well and I just want to keep that going.”

When it came to making the move back to the north-east Sparkes reached out to Allan Hale, who signed him for Huntly, but is now manager of League Two side Elgin City.

Sparkes added: “I got in touch with Allan, he put me in touch with Deveronvale manager Garry Wood and Wayne Urquhart (goalkeeping coach) is here who I know from my time at Huntly as well.

“After speaking to the manager I came up for pre-season and I’ve loved it at Deveronvale.”

Skipper out to answer the critics

Meanwhile, Lossiemouth captain James Leslie is determined to prove the doubters wrong this season.

The Coasters have taken three points from their first three league fixtures and Leslie revealed predictions that they would struggle are motivating the Lossie squad.

The 24-year-old centre-back said: “Looking at our first three league games against Brechin, Banks o’ Dee and Buckie I think we were written off and expected to have zero points out of nine.

“Nobody expected us to beat Banks o’ Dee, but we did. We maybe could have snatched a draw against Buckie, so I think there are good signs for us going forward.

“Before the season started we saw predictions with us at the bottom of the league and people writing us off.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but it does give us a bit more fire in our bellies to prove people wrong and to surprise people.

“We’ve got our targets as a team and individually and if people write us off it just motivates us.”

Retaining Ormsby a boost for Keith

Craig Ewen hopes Horace Ormsby can show he’s one of the best wingers in the Breedon Highland League after he decided to stay with Keith.

Following the end of the last season it looked like Ormsby, who has also played for Deveronvale and Nairn County, may take a break from football.

However, he’s back with Keith and has featured as a substitute in their last two matches.

The Maroons face Buckie Thistle at Kynoch Park in the league on Saturday following the Jags’ 2-0 victory against their hosts in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday.

Manager Ewen said: “There was a period where Horace was unsure if he was going to continue playing.

“But he’s still here and on his day Horace is a top player.

“We need to get him to fully up to speed because he missed a fair bit of pre-season.

“He brings something different to our team and on his day he’s one of the top wingers in the league.

“If we can get him in that sort of form then hopefully he’ll deliver plenty of assists and goals for us.

“Horace has all the capabilities to be a match-winner for us and we’re pleased to have him back in the mix.”

Morrison opens up on fitness battle

Meanwhile, Buckie’s Sam Morrison revealed he considered stepping away from football before tackling his fitness issues during the summer.

The 26-year-old centre-back has suffered a spate of injuries in recent seasons and wasn’t happy with the condition he was in.

But following the end of last term he started working with personal trainer and Clachnacuddin midfielder Rorie Macleod.

Morrison added: “I came back to pre-season in the best shape I’ve been in for a long time and I’ve started the season well enough so long may it continue.

“I went on loan to Strathspey during the second half of last season and I enjoyed my time there, but in terms of the condition I was in I let myself down.

“There were a few performances at Strathspey where I felt like I was miles off it.

“At the end of last season I wasn’t sure what to do. I thought about taking a break from the game because I couldn’t keep going the way I was last season.

“It was either get myself right during the summer or step away for a period.

“Speaking to family and friends and Lewis MacKinnon (Buckie manager) they talked me round. Lewis was keen to get me back involved and that was a big thing for me.

“Working with Rorie during the off season has really helped me.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers are missing James Wallace, Mark Nicolson and Ali Sutherland for their game against Inverurie Locos at Dudgeon Park. The Railwaymen are minus Jay Halliday, Nathan Meres, Lloyd Robertson, Harry Woods, Greg Mitchell and Cole Anderson.

Marc Lawrence, Michael Dangana and Connor Scully are out for Formartine United, who meet Nairn County at North Lodge Park. Fraser Dingwall, Andrew Greig, Kenny McKenzie, Brodie Watson, Kenny MacInnes and Charlie McKenzie are absent for the Wee County.

Forres Mechanics are at full strength for Fraserburgh’s visit to Mosset Park. Ross Aitken, Lewis Davidson, Kieran Lawrence and Andy Reid are absent for the Broch.

Zander Jack, Callum Murray, Ryan Sewell and Brodie Allen are sidelined for Huntly’s Christie Park encounter with Wick Academy. Jack Henry, Ryan Campbell, Joe Anderson, Mark Macadie, Kyle Henderson and David Allan are out for the Scorries.

Rothes meet Brechin City at Mackessack Park. Ruairi Duncan, Ross Logan, Kenzie Shepherd, Rory Williamson, Robbie Lean and Gregor Shand are missing for the hosts, Dayle Robertson is the Hedgemen’s only absentee.

Josh Race, Ali Morrison and Liam Shewan are out of Strathspey Thistle’s Seafield Park clash with Banks o’ Dee, who are minus Liam Duell, Sam Pugh and Hamish MacLeod.

Turriff United are without Ewan Clark, Dylan Stuart, Keir Smith, Kieran Yeats and Timi Fatona for Clachnacuddin’s visit to the Haughs. Josh Meekings, Jack MacKay, Fergus Adams, Jack Davison, Jacob Kerr, Alfie Forsyth and Struan Coli are out for the Lilywhites.