Latest Highland League news: Every midweek game covered as Banks o’ Dee tackle Brechin City

Joe McCabe insists there’s no panic in the Banks o’ Dee camp after their start to the season – but he doesn’t want to lose any more ground on Brechin City.

Two of the sides expected to challenge for the Breedon Highland League title meet at Spain Park on Wednesday.

Dee have picked up five points from their first four fixtures, while the Hedgemen have taken 12 points out of 12.

Defender McCabe – a title winner with Buckie Thistle in 2023-24 – knows nothing is won at this stage of the season.

But, at the same time, the 28-year-old doesn’t want to fall 10 points behind.

McCabe said: “It’s been a disappointing start and it caught us by surprise.

“But after being in the Highland League for a long time, you learn things change so quickly.

“You can’t be too reactive.

“In the past, I’ve been too emotional about losses or draws when going for the league, and then a fortnight later, you can be back in prime position.

“We know what our expectations were coming into this season – to challenge and to try to win the league.

“But it’s still early, so we just need to get our heads down and crack on.

“Going into these big games, you can’t kid yourself. If we lose we’re 10 points behind Brechin and that’s a big deficit.

“It is a long season and you could make that up, but it’s hard to do it from that far behind.

“As a team we’ve set out that we want to win the league and you have to be able to deal with the pressure.

“This is a big game to see how we react as a team to not starting well and hopefully we get a good result.”

Dundee deal can boost Brechin

Meanwhile, Brechin have secured a co-operation loan agreement with Premiership outfit Dundee which will see youngsters from Dens Park farmed out to the Angus club.

Wallace Baird, an 18-year-old who can play in defence or midfield, has already joined City, and boss Ray McKinnon added: “Hopefully it’s beneficial for both parties.

“It should allow Dundee to get some young lads out to get experience and we’re happy to help with that because the players should come in and improve our squad.

“It’s really pleasing to have this agreement in place.

“When you’re in our position it’s great if you can get a real talent coming out of a big club who needs experience and you can help them on that journey.

“From what I know about Wallace, he’ll be well-equipped to come into the Highland League and do well.”

Looking ahead to facing Banks o’ Dee, McKinnon said: “It will be a really tough game.

“But the guys have been doing well and hopefully they can do the same against Banks o’ Dee.”

Huntly close one end of ground after incident

Huntly have taken the decision to close one end of Christie Park to supporters following a pyrotechnic incident during Saturday’s game against Wick Academy.

It’s understood a flare was thrown on to the pitch during the game and the Black and Golds have passed the matter to Police Scotland.

Following the incident, Huntly have announced the north end of Christie Park, nearest Huntly Swimming Pool, will be shut to fans.

A club statement read: “We have directed the police towards the individuals we believe to have been involved and await the outcome of their investigation.

“Anyone found to have been involved in this incident will receive an indefinite ban from Christie Park.

“In the meantime, we have also taken the decision to close the swimming pool end of the ground to all supporters. This area will be available to ball boys only.

“This will take immediate effect and will remain in place until further notice.

“Once again, we kindly remind everyone attending matches at Christie Park that the use of pyrotechnics is strictly prohibited – and indeed at all Scottish football grounds.

“Carrying or using pyrotechnics is not only illegal, but also endangers the safety and enjoyment of fellow fans, players, and officials.”

On Wednesday in the Breedon Highland League, Huntly visit Nairn County, but are missing Michael Clark, Callum Murray, Zander Jack and Alex Matczak.

The Wee County were without Dylan Maclean, Callum Maclean, Fraser Dingwall, Brodie Watson, Andrew Greig, Paul Brindle, Kenny McKenzie, Kenny MacInnes and Charlie McKenzie at the weekend and are likely to be short of bodies once more.

New chairman outlines vision for Lossiemouth

New Lossiemouth chairman Ian Campbell hopes to help the club progress on and off the pitch after succeeding Alan McIntosh in the role.

Campbell has served the Coasters as a youth coach, first-team coach, assistant manager and interim manager.

But during the last couple of years, he has become increasingly involved with the committee at Grant Park and was officially appointed chairman at Lossie’s AGM on Friday.

The 56-year-old electrician said: “In recent times, I was doing both things – being on the coaching staff and also helping with the running of the club.

“However, I had to do one or the other and I felt my skills were better suited to helping the club in terms of upgrading things and trying to move the club forward.

“Hopefully we can become more competitive on the pitch and make Grant Park a better place for people to come and visit.

“We’re a community club and we want people to enjoy coming to Grant Park.

“For the home games we’ve had so far this season, the crowds have been decent, so hopefully that continues to be the case.

“We get great backing from our supporters – even when we’re getting beat there’s never anything negative shouted. It’s always encouraging and they always get behind the boys.

“We also want to help the community. I’m an electrician and a few of us are going to sort the Lossiemouth Christmas lights.

“It’s important that we try to give back where we can as well.”

Improvements on the agenda

Lossie are in the midst of a series of upgrades at Grant Park.

All the seats in the stand have been replaced, there’s a new watering system and a new electric mower to maintain the pitch, as well as a new turnstile area.

Further plans include the installation of solar panels on the enclosure roof to meet the club’s electricity needs, replacing the current floodlights with new LED bulbs, refurbishing the away dressing room and creating a covered viewing area for disabled spectators.

Campbell was also keen to pay tribute to his predecessor as chairman, McIntosh, who has been with Lossie for 41 years.

He added: “Alan has been a great stalwart of the club for so many years and has done a tremendous amount of work.

“I’d never want to see him leave the club, so he’s carrying on as vice-chairman.

“Former chairman Royce Clark is also back involved and a few other local businessmen are getting involved, so hopefully we can move the club forward.”

McIntosh, a former Breedon Highland League president and North of Scotland FA president, has spent seven years as Lossiemouth chairman.

Reflecting on his tenure, the 63-year-old said: “Due to my health, I can’t give the club what I used to and when that’s the case you need to hand it over to younger guys.

“Lossiemouth FC has been going for 80 years and I’ve been involved for 41.

“I’ve got every confidence in the guys that are at the club and, led by Ian, hopefully things keep improving.

“Financially, the club is on an even keel, and since Ian stopped coaching and started helping the committee, he’s made a big difference.

“He’s the man to take the club forward and the supporters are pleased with what we’re trying to do.”

Bosses big up new faces

Wick Academy and Clachnacuddin have both strengthened their squads ahead of their fixtures in the Breedon Highland League on Wednesday.

The Scorries – who face Brora Rangers at Harmsworth Park – have signed midfielder Steven Sutherland on a two-year deal, while defenders Owen Harrold and Owen Rendall have penned two-year contract extensions.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites, who host Lossiemouth at Grant Street Park, have recruited midfielder Copeland Thain on loan from Ross County until January.

Sutherland, 25, has previously played for Golspie Sutherland and has featured already this season for Wick as a trialist.

Academy boss Gary Manson said: “Steven offers something different to what we’ve got.

“He’s a central midfielder in a different mould to what we currently have.

“He’s a big, strong guy who gets around the park, wins his headers and his tackles.

“Steven played one pre-season game and played in a couple of games as a trialist and we decided to give him a contract.

“Steven’s really keen to play for the club. He’s a Wick boy, he fits the bill for us and it’s a move that makes sense for all parties.

“When you’re trying to bring players to Wick, half the battle is getting guys who are willing to commit to playing for the club.

“Character and commitment levels are just as important as talent when it comes to players we bring in – and Steven ticks every box.”

Thain meets Clach’s needs

Clach manager Conor Gethins has been eager to increase his midfield options and is pleased to be working with 17-year-old Thain.

He added: “Copeland’s young, athletic and very comfortable on the ball.

“We’ve been looking to strengthen in midfield because Jack MacKay is out for the season and Jack Davison has got an ankle injury which may keep him out for a wee while.

“Ali Gillies has had a thigh niggle and Rorie Macleod missed pre-season because of an ankle injury.

“Going forward, we’re pretty decent, and defensively, we’re pretty decent, but in midfield we’ve lacked something at times.

“I’ve watched Copeland a few times and he’s impressed me, so it’s good to be able to bring Copeland in.”

Brora travel to Wick without Max Ewan, but Colin Williamson and Mark Nicolson return, while Lossie make the trip to Inverness minus Lee Scott.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Fraser Robertson is Buckie Thistle’s only absentee for the clash with Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park. Ali Morrison is out for Strathspey.

Deveronvale are missing Demilade Yunus and Austin Sparkes, while Grant Moroney and Max Stewart are doubts, for Keith’s visit to Princess Royal Park. Ryan Spink, Scott Barron and James Brownie are unavailable for the Maroons.

Joe Barbour, Bryan Hay, Kieran Simpson, Jamie Beagrie, Ross Aitken and Lewis Davidson are out of Fraserburgh’s Bellslea encounter with Rothes.

Inverurie Locos face Forres Mechanics at Harlaw Park. Josh Bolton, Nathan Meres, Jay Halliday, Zack Ellis, Greg Mitchell, Cole Anderson and Lloyd Robertson are out for the Railwaymen, while the Can-Cans are minus Kyle MacLeod, Charlie Macdonald and Kaiden Connolly.

Turriff United are without Dylan Stuart, Ewan Clark, Keir Smith and Kieran Yeats for Formartine United’s visit to the Haughs. The Pitmedden outfit are missing Scott Ross, Rhys Thomas, Luke Emmett, Michael Dangana, Connor Scully and Marc Lawrence.