Highland League results: Brechin City preserve perfect start v Banks o’ Dee, as Strathspey Thistle run out eye-catching winners at Buckie Thistle

Brechin City boss Ray McKinnon hailed his players for continuing their perfect start to the season.

The Hedgemen made it five wins out of five in the Breedon Highland League by beating Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park thanks to goals from Mitch Taylor and Mitchell Findlay.

Brechin are the only side in the division who have yet to drop points this term.

Manager McKinnon said: “It was a really good victory, Banks o’ Dee made it tough, but we managed the game really well and took our goals well.

“We’re delighted with the start, it’s a dream start, but we’re not getting carried away because it’s such a competitive league.”

McKinnon also praised Taylor, who scored Brechin’s first and created the second.

The winger initially joined on loan from Forfar in March, before signing permanently in the summer.

McKinnon added: “Mitch has got a hunger to be successful, to score goals and to contribute to the team. He’s been sensational since he joined.”

Match action

In the early stages Brechin’s Paul Watson curled a corner from the right against the near post and Grady McGrath volleyed over from 15 yards.

Dee handed a start to 18-year-old former Montrose attacker Alex Balfour, who signed a two-year contract on Monday, and he went close in the 26th minute when his lob landed on the roof of the net.

But in the 34th minute the Hedgemen took the lead. Watson’s excellent pass split the home defence and picked out Taylor, who produced a tidy finish from the left side of the box.

Before the break Banks o’ Dee almost equalised, but Jevan Anderson’s header from Mark Gilmour’s corner drifted just wide.

It felt like the next goal would be pivotal and Brechin got it just shy of the hour mark.

They enjoyed a spell of pressure following a corner, Taylor’s cross from the left broke for Findlay at the back post and he made no mistake from close range.

To their credit Dee didn’t give up and they could have set up a grandstand finish on 71 minutes when sub Max Alexander pounced on a defensive lapse to go through on goal, only for Dugald Farquhar to get back and block the shot.

Ruthlessness lacking for Dee

Banks o’ Dee have taken five points from their first five games and co-manager Josh Winton said: “I don’t think there was a great deal in it.

“Brechin were more clinical on the night and that made the difference.

“We need to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal and I don’t think we made Brechin work overly hard for their goals which is disappointing.”

On the signing of Balfour, Winton added: “Alex will give us something different to what we’ve got. I’m not suggesting he’s a Michael Philipson replacement, but he can play in the space between defence and midfield and play forward like Michael can.

“With Michael being injured (he broke his ankle in pre-season) it was important we tried to bolster that area.

“Michael leaves a gaping hole and as a group we need to try to fill that void.”

Buckie thumped at home by Strathspey

Buckie Thistle’s perfect start to the new Highland League season was ended by an eye-catching 4-1 loss at home to Strathspey Thistle.

Ryan Esson’s Strathy Jags netted five minutes before the break through Shaun Morrison, before Calum Brown’s run and finish doubled their lead ahead of the teams heading inside for the interval.

Soon after the restart, Morrison made it a brace, before Brown, not to be outdone, also got his second of the evening.

On 72 minutes, Innes McKay headed a goal back for Buckie – but the damage was done.

Brora come through northern derby at Wick

Champions Brora Rangers avoided slipping up by beating Wick Academy 2-1 in a dramatic derby clash at Harmsworth Park.

The tightly-contested affair looked like it might end goalless.

Jack Henry hit the crossbar for the Scorries on the stroke of half-time in a first period where the home side fashioned the better chances, and in the second half, Colin Williamson skied a close-range opportunity after a free-kick for the visiting Cattachs, before Wick goalie Lewis Gallagher turned a Craig MacKenzie effort round post.

But with 15 minutes left on the clock, Brora summer signing Aidan Wilson glanced a header in from Jordan MacRae’s cross.

Wick then hit back just two minutes later through Euan Kennedy – following up his goal against Huntly on Saturday.

However, on 82 minutes, Tony Dingwall found space inside the box to restore Brora’s lead.

Gordon MacNab went close to hauling Wick level again, but Cammy Mackay blocked his half-volley on the line.

Forres’ form continues as Locos stay pointless

Forres Mechanics continued their fine run of form with a 4-1 victory over Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen took an early lead through Robert Ward – their first goal of the season.

But the Can-Cans quickly equalised through Calum Frame, before a flurry of goals early in the second half from Lewis Mackenzie, Ryan MacLeman and Frame secured a well-deserved victory for the Moray side.

Locos started brighter and scored in the 10th minute – Blair Smith sent in an inviting cross from the right wing and Ward’s header hit the bar and Forres keeper Sean McCarthy before trickling across the line.

Forres quickly restored parity in the 13th minute, though, when Mackenzie picked up on a slack ball and played Frame in behind the Locos defence, allowing the striker to calmly slot into the bottom right corner.

The home side battled to regain the lead and efforts from Callum Duncan and Smith required successive goal-line clearances from Shaun Sutherland and Ryan McRitchie.

Into the second half and Forres ended the contest with three goals in five minutes.

Mackenzie fired goalwards from 30 yards to give his team the lead in the 49th minute, and, a minute later, MacLeman turned home from close range on the rebound following a Mackenzie effort.

The away side found their killer fourth in the 54th minute, with Frame notching his second of the evening from a Mackenzie cross.

Frame almost netted his hat-trick late in the game after being played through the Locos defence, but Conner Douglas tipped his effort wide at full stretch.

Formartine win at the death

Goalscoring legend Rory McAllister continued a fine start to his stint in the Breedon Highland League with the opener for Formartine United just before half-time in a last-gasp 3-2 win at Turriff United.

Sam Garnham, who scored his first two Turra goals against Clach on Saturday, netted with half an hour remaining at the Haughs to level the scores.

The sides then traded penalties. First, Turriff’s Miller Keir won a spot-kick, which Andy Watt converted.

Scott Adams then replied for United, with Turra’s Glen Donald receiving a second yellow card for conceding the penalty.

At the death, Paul Campbell scored for Formartine to secure victory for the visitors.

James Anderson is hat-trick hero for Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin bounced back from dropping points to Nairn County and Turriff United by beating Lossiemouth 5-0 at Grant Street Park – with striker James Anderson netting a treble.

Anderson scored twice in 10 first-half minutes – a free-kick and then a composed finish after rounding the goalkeeper.

On 66 minutes, Troy Cooper put the result beyond doubt with some fine footwork before finding a finish.

Alfie Forsyth then added to Clach’s lead, before Anderson completed his hat-trick.

Huntly’s form forwards among the scorers in victory at Nairn

Three second-half goals saw Huntly run out 3-1 winners at Station Park against Nairn County.

Sam Robertson went close on 16 minutes with a shot across the face of goal, while good build-up at the other end saw Ben Kelly shoot wide.

Nairn almost took the lead on 24 minutes when the visiting defence were slack in possession and Ben Barron headed off the post, before Fin As-Chainey blazed over the bar from close range.

Huntly continued to threaten from corners with Matthew Wallace seeing two efforts go wide in as many minutes.

On the half-hour mark, Lewis Munro saved from Angus Grant, before the Huntly player claimed unsuccessfully for a penalty following a challenge from behind by Millar Gamble.

Nairn came close again with five minutes of the first half to go when Barron headed over a Callum Mackay corner.

A minute into the second half, Angus Dey was penalised for a foul on Huntly’s Grant inside the box. The Black and Golds’ talisman took the kick, sending the keeper the wrong way to open the scoring with his fifth of the season.

Robertson doubled the advantage five minutes later, winning the ball on the byline before cutting in and making it five in five games with a drive from a tight angle.

Huntly added a third on 83 minutes when Ryan Sewell’s diagonal ball to Robertson saw the winger cross for Scott Logan to head in his first Huntly goal.

Nairn pulled one back with five minutes remaining when Barron got in behind the visiting defence and rounded Lenny Wilson to tap in his second goal in four games.

Deveronvale captain Jamie Maclellan shines v Keith

Two superb goals by Deveronvale captain Jamie Maclellan saw the Banff side record a 3-2 victory over a Keith side who will feel disappointed not to get a share of the points.

Vale opened the scoring after just six minutes as Jack Mitchell won the ball on the right to lay it into the path of Maclellan, who curled a fine 18-yard shot beyond Craig Reid.

Jordan Lynch’s fine run for Keith ended when he failed to pick out a teammate in the box, before Horace Ormsby crossed for Nathan McKeown to head inches wide of Sean McIntosh’s goal.

But Keith did equalise after 22 minutes when Conor Bird rose highest in the box to head home Craig Gill’s corner from 10 yards.

Mikey Watson shot inches over the bar from the edge of the box as Vale looked to restore their lead before the break.

Keith came out after the break at a faster pace, and went ahead after 55 minutes as Murray Addison’s forceful run into the box was ended illegally by Murray Esson and McKeown despatched the spot kick.

Within five minutes, Vale were level as the visiting defence couldn’t deal with a free-kick into the box and Fergus Alberts blasted the ball beyond Reid.

Vale went 3-2 ahead after 72 minutes when poor defending from the away side saw the ball fall for Maclellan to curl another sublime effort from the edge of the box low beyond Reid’s outstretched hands for what proved to be the winner.

Routine for Fraserburgh against Rothes

Fraserburgh, missing a plethora of first-team players, produced a composed performance to defeat Rothes 3-0 at Bellslea Park.

The first goal arrived on six minutes when Liam Strachan netted with a right foot shot from six yards after Logan Watt’s pass to make it 1-0 to the Broch.

Ten minutes later, Callan Gray fired home from 16 yards into the bottom right corner of the net after Watt’s pass to extend their lead.

After 25 minutes good play between Scott Barbour and Gray ended with the Broch striker firing just over.

On 34 minutes, Barbour flicked the ball over from just inside the box as Fraserburgh continued to search for a third.

Four minutes later, Rothes keeper Stewart Black prevented Strachan from notching his second of the match with a reflex save.

Three minutes before the break, Strachan was thwarted again by a finger-tip save from Black after Barbour’s pass.

The Broch continued where they left off at the start of the second half when Gray’s net-bound shot was brilliantly saved by the Rothes keeper.

Rothes thought they had pulled one back on 56 minutes, but home goalie Andy Reid pulled off an amazing double save to deny both Tom Brady and Jake Thomson.

With 63 minutes on the clock, Will Sim almost got his first goal for the Broch, but his header from Greg Buchan’s corner struck the post and rebounded out.

Midway through the second half, the home side finally got their third goal when Gray nodded home Barbour’s cross from close range.

The Broch continued to create chances and went close through Sean Butcher and Flynn McKay, but couldn’t add to their tally.