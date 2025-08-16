Highland League: Reaction from every game as Wick Academy end Mosset Park wait and Brechin City thrash Buckie Thistle

Wick Academy boss Gary Manson was thrilled to end a near nine-year wait for a win at Mosset Park and keep a first clean sheet of the season in the process.

The Scorries recorded their second Breedon Highland League victory of the campaign by beating Forres Mechanics 2-0 with goals from Mark Macadie and Marc MacGregor.

It was Wick’s first win at Forres since October 2016 and the first time in nine encounters between the Can-Cans and Academy that the away side has prevailed.

Manson said: “I’m surprised it’s been that long, but going away to any ground in the Highland League is always a difficult game.

“Nine years is a long time, but we performed well and I felt we deserved our victory.

“It was about as perfect an away performance as I could ask for.

“When you come away from home you know you’ll have to defend your box well and then take your chances when they arise and that’s exactly what we did.

“I’m really pleased for the players. Nobody sees how much work and effort they put in more than me so when they get rewarded it’s really pleasing.”

Manson believes Wick have improved defensively this term and added: “The thing that’s shone through in the first few games has been how difficult we are to break down and how few glaring chances we’re giving away.

“We’ve tweaked our shape a little bit which is making us more difficult to break down and it looks like it’s starting to bear fruit.

“Clean sheets are always pleasing and I felt it was a matter of time before we kept one.”

Early action

In the opening exchanges Calum Frame flashed an angled effort wide for Forres, while Wick’s Gordon MacNab was repelled from a tight angle by goalkeeper Sean McCarthy following a neat one-two with MacGregor.

Midway through the first half visiting goalkeeper Lewis Gallacher made a good fingertip save to turn away Lewis Mackenzie’s strike from the right edge of the penalty area following a rapid break from the Can-Cans which saw Mark McLauchlan and Ryan MacLeman combine to good effect.

Three minutes before half-time Wick took the lead. MacNab delivered a free-kick from the left to the back post, Owen Rendall nodded the ball down and Macadie pounced to score from six yards.

Before the first period was over George Ewing got in behind on the left and, under pressure from goalkeeper Sean McCarthy, teed up MacGregor whose attempted finish hit team-mate Euan Kennedy, who was in an offside position.

Scorries strike again

Nine minutes into the second half Academy did score their second.

Ewing lofted a pass out to Kennedy on the right, he headed the ball inside and when Cohen Ramsay sliced his attempted clearance it presented MacGregor with a clear sight of goal which the striker took advantage of by lashing his shot high into the net.

After falling two behind Forres brought on youngsters Jake Newlands, Josh Taylor and Kieran Hayllar and committed more bodies forward in a bid to mount a comeback.

They did threaten to pull a goal back. Calum Frame wriggled free on the left of the box on 74 minutes, but was repelled by Gallacher. Hayllar had two efforts blocked and as time ticked down Gallacher also turned away McLauchlan’s free-kick.

However, Wick held firm and the hosts finished with 10 men when captain McLauchlan was sent off by referee Scott Leslie in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

McLauchlan had been booked for a first half challenge on Louis Hancock and received a second yellow card for an off the ball tussle with Marc Coghill, who also booked.

Can-Cans didn’t hit the heights

Defeat ends Forres’ three-match winning streak and they remain on 10 points from six matches.

Manager Steven MacDonald said: “We were flat in the first half and got what we deserved.

“We didn’t play at all and we didn’t turn up. The three young boys came on in the second half and gave us a bit of life and energy.

“We put Wick under pressure and kept trying, but we never really got any breaks.

“However, we weren’t good enough and that’s very disappointing.

“We wanted to get another victory after what has been a good week, but we never got to the levels we can which is the annoying thing.

“We’ve got to look at that and learn from it, but it’s a sore one.”

Brechin City 5-0 Buckie Thistle

Brechin City manager Ray McKinnon was full of praise for his team after they thrashed Buckie Thistle 5-0 at Glebe Park and maintain their lead at the top of the Highland League table.

McKinnon said: “I was really delighted with our victory and some of the goals we scored were fantastic.

“However, we had to work hard for that result today.

“Buckie are a really good side and made things really difficult for us and although I’m delighted to win by a five-goal margin, there’s no doubt that Buckie are better than the final result would suggest.

“We’ve had two tough and physical games against good opposition this week winning 2-0 at Banks o’ Dee in midweek and 5-0 today. I’m so pleased that the players stood up to those challenges and have collected maximum points.”

Brechin opened the scoring after five minutes when Mitch Taylor broke free on the left and delivered a great cross for Grady McGrath who blasted a fierce right-foot drive into the bottom corner of the net giving Buckie keeper Euan Storrier no chance.

McGrath made it 2-0 in the 37th minute when he headed home a Fraser Macleod corner with the points wrapped up three minutes before the break when Cillian Sheridan rose above the visitors’ defence to power home a header from a Taylor cross.

Brechin continued on the offensive in the second half and Taylor made it 4-0 with a superb 25-yard free-kick within a minute of the re-start.

Substitute Craig Tosh put the icing on the cake of a five-star performance with a sublime strike from the edge of the box to make the final scoreline 5-0 to City.

Buckie Thistle boss Lewis Mackinnon said: “I’m very disappointed and angry with some aspects of our performance.

“Brechin are the benchmark this season and we were way off that quality at both ends of the park today.

“We need to do much better. We competed for large spells of the game outwith the penalty areas but we just weren’t good enough in either box. However, we’ll work hard and get there in the end.”

Brora Rangers 3-1 Nairn County

A quickfire second half double from Brora Rangers ensured the points stayed at Dudgeon Park.

Cattachs manager Steven Mackay was delighted with his side’s response after Nairn County had equalised just before half-time.

He said: “It was a difficult game for us, I don’t think we were particularly good in the first half, while Nairn showed a lot of energy and worked really hard.

“We needed to rectify that first half performance and I’m delighted the boys did that within the first 15 minutes of the second half to effectively kill the game off.”

The visitors threatened first with Calum MacKay’s effort from a tight angle deflected away.

Then Shane Sutherland had two chances for Brora: his first effort went just wide and his second sailed over the bar.

But after Wee County goalkeeper Lewis Munro had palmed away a Jordan MacRae attempt, Sutherland was not to be denied with his third chance.

Mark Nicolson threaded a pass into the striker’s path, he then dribbled around Munro to score.

But Nairn replied just before the break when Calum MacKay’s corner found Callum MacLean, who bulleted a header into the net.

Quick one-two does the damage

Four minutes after the restart Brora regained the advantage. Sutherland was picked out by Craig MacKenzie at the back post and arrowed the ball beyond Munro into the far corner.

On 54 minutes neat interchanges between Tom Kelly and MacRae allowed the latter to cushion the ball into the path of Aidan Wilson, who fired low into the corner to give Brora breathing space.

Munro was then called into action to deny Tony Dingwall, MacKenzie and Connor Bunce in quick succession.

Nairn’s task got harder as their player-manager, Wayne Mackintosh, received a second yellow 25 minutes from time for his part in the aftermath of a Nicolson challenge, with Nicolson receiving a yellow for the initial challenge.

After that Nairn’s Ben Barron had the ball in the net from a Ben Kelly cross, but was denied by the offside flag, and also flashed a shot wide.

Wee County boss Mackintosh said: “I thought it was a good contest in the first half, we worked really well and limited them to few chances.

“In the second half I knew Brora would come at us. It seems to be the case this season that we lose one and then another one straight after and it gave us a mountain to climb.”

Fraserburgh 2-2 Inverurie Locos

Fraserburgh and Inverurie Locos shared the spoils in an entertaining game at Bellslea Park.

The home side controlled the first half and took a deserved lead through Will Sim’s first for the club.

Locos responded after the break and were the better side for much of it with Reuben Skea and Robert Ward putting them ahead only for Paul Young to rescue the Broch late on.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie said: “In the first half we controlled things without being near our best, then in the second half we get a wee shake and we were not able to deal with it. We were all over the place at times for large spells.

“We showed good character to come back and get a point and could have won it at the end, Scott (Barbour) should hit the target.

“It’s not quite happening for us at the moment, we lack that consistency and we didn’t show enough in the second half.

“Locos are a very good side and they had more legs than us today, showed more intensity and were very dangerous, especially after the break, but at least we didn’t lose the game.”

Neither side created much until Logan Watt teed up Scott Barbour just after the half hour, but Conner Douglas pulled off a great save to deny the Broch striker.

The home side took the lead on 35 minutes when Callan Gray set up Will Sim who slotted the ball home to score his first competitive goal for the Broch.

Four minutes later Douglas clawed away a net-bound header from Kieran Simpson and Barbour’s corner clipped the crossbar.

Locos came close through Reuben Skea from their only real chance of the first period, but Joe Barbour saved comfortably.

The visitors dominated much of the second half with Callum Duncan forcing Barbour into a great reflex save, before Reuben Skea scored an audacious goal, hooking the ball over his shoulder and into the far corner of the net.

Blair Smith raced through on goal and clipped the ball over Barbour only for Paul Young to get back and clear the ball off the line.

Locos wouldn’t be denied and Robert Ward tucked the ball home from Josh Buchan’s cross on 71 minutes to give the visitors a well-deserved lead.

That didn’t last long though as parity was restored when Young squeezed a shot under the Locos keeper from Barbour’s cross. The Broch could have pinched all three points in injury time, but Barbour lashed the ball wide from a good position.

Locos manager Dean Donaldson said: “I thought the boys were excellent in the second half.

“The way things have been going we could have crumbled after going behind, but we changed shape and put pressure on their back line, stopped Fraserburgh getting chances and really controlled the play for large periods.

“The young boys and new players have come in and are having to adapt to the physicality of the league.

“It’s tough and there’s the demand to win most weeks, it will take time but we’ll get a good week’s training in and be ready for Saturday.”

Huntly 0-0 Turriff United

Huntly and Turriff United fought out the first goal-less draw between the two sides.

It was a third clean sheet in six games for the black and golds as Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth felt it was a game of two halves for his side.

He said: “I thought Turriff were better than us in the first half and they nullified us to very little on the ball but our defensive shape was good.

“We upped it in the second half but it was a game which was scarce of chances.

“The more clean sheets we can build on the better, Greig McNaughton and Ruari Fraser are striking up a partnership and we’re starting to get strength over the park. Last season clean sheets were had to come by at times but that’s three in the first six games.”

Turriff assistant manager Allan Youngson was pleased to see his side take something from the game after conceding late goals recently.

He said: “We had the better of the chances but with the injuries we’ve had we would’ve been happy before the game with a clean sheet and a point.

“There’s a lot of flexibility in the squad just now with Sam Garnham and Murray Cormack playing a number of positions.

“We’re pleased with the players we’ve brought in. They’ve adapted well which is pleasing as some of them have stepped up a level.

“We’ve spoken a lot lately about conceding late goals. We were really pleased with how we saw the game out.”

With three minutes gone, the woodwork prevented an opener when Miller Keir saw an effort touched onto the post.

Six minutes from the break, Sam Robertson played in Angus Grant who force Lee Herbert to keep out the hosts’ first shot on target.

In the 72nd minute, substitutes combined when Brodie Allen knocked down an Aleksander Matczak cross to Ryan Sewell. Sewell’s first time shot was powered towards goal forcing Herbert to tip over the bar with a great save.

Chances kept coming even into additional time with Murray Cormack firing wide from a Ewan Gordon cross while Callum Youngson curled a shot over with the last attack of the game.

Keith 0-2 Clachnacuddin

Clachnacuddin got the better of Keith at Kynoch Park thanks to goals from Troy Cooper and James Anderson in the first half.

Keith paid tribute to winger Mike Winton by flying one of their championship flags at half mast, and having a minute’s applause prior to kick off in respect of the 1970s star who sadly passed away last month.

Visitors Clach pulled off a comfortable win to rise to fourth in the table, leaving the home side with one solitary point from six games.

Clach manager Conor Gethins said: “Overall, no disrespect to Keith, I felt it was a comfortable afternoon, we didn’t look like we would concede much, but the most enjoyable part today was being under pressure for 10 minutes at the end.

“It kind of builds a bit of character. I keep telling the boys to chip away, and who knows where you’ll be come the middle of April, so that wee bit of pressure, I really enjoyed that.

“We were down to the bare bones today and Blair (Lawrie) came on for the last 10 minutes, to show his character. It was good to see a couple of goals again for Troy (Cooper), and James (Anderson), though we probably need to stop relying on them to score, but it’ll come.”

There was little between the sides until the 33rd minute when Troy Cooper’s cross-cum-shot from the left wing flew into the top far corner of the net off the post.

Then, a minute before half-time, the Maroons failed to clear the ball from inside the six yard box, and dangerman James Anderson capitalised by heading home.

Keith came more into the game midway through the second half after they made a triple substitution, but despite good play, they failed to pose any threat to Clach goalie Mark Ridgers, who didn’t have a direct save to make.

Keith assistant manager Chris Craib said “I didn’t think there was too much between the teams in the first half apart from us gifting them two goals.

“The first one was maybe a bit of luck, but we’re not getting the rub of the green at the moment.

“Making three substitutions in the second half made a difference, and once they bedded in, the momentum switched back in our favour, but couldn’t get on the end of any crosses, which is frustrating.”

Lossiemouth 0-0 Formartine United

Formartine United remain unbeaten but were held to a draw at Grant Park as Lossiemouth earned their fourth point of the season.

The home side were more than a match for the Pitmedden outfit for three quarters of the 90 minutes but the longer the game went on Formartine created the better openings but with no reward as Lossie held on for a deserved point.

Lossie manager Steve Porter was full of praise for his new-look side after bouncing back from a heavy defeat at Clach on Wednesday.

He said: “The lads gave me the response I was looking for as they worked extremely hard all over the pitch on a very hot day while the pitch was also very dry.

“I thought we did play some good football especially in the first half and the boys looked confident playing the ball across the pitch against a quality Formartine side who have great players but we matched them on the day.

“Our younger players who started were excellent and got stuck in but one of our older heads Connor MacAulay was also superb alongside Daniel Hanover in the midfield and this is the type of performance I am looking for and for us to also be more consistent.”

United manager Stuart Anderson said: “We knew coming into the game having had them watched that it would require us to break them down and we did have chances but we didn’t take them.

“We are still unbeaten and we need to keep going and not get to frustrated with each other because on another day our chances would go in and we would get the three points.

“Credit to Lossie as they had a good shape about them and are a difficult team to play against as other teams will tell you so we move onto our next game.”

The best chances came late in the game for United as Stuart Knight had a tremendous block to keep out a net-bound effort from substitute Julian Wade while Hamish Ritchie should have scored with a ten yard header which he tried to direct into the top corner of Knight’s goal.

Liam Harvey had Lossie’s best chance being denied by Stuart McKenzie when through on the keeper early in the first half.

Rothes 2-2 Banks o’ Dee

Rothes got their first point of the season by drawing with Banks o’ Dee at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders would have claimed all three points had it not beeen for an injury-time equaliser from Dee substitute Max Alexander.

In a pulsating 90 minutes referee Owen Lawrence awarded two penalties, one to each side, and booked numerous players in a highly-competitive game, and eventually ruled out what appeared to be a third goal for the home side.

Rothes manager Ronnie Sharp said: “I can’t fault our overall performance and our work-rate was fantastic.

“The boys were excellent and we played some good football, it’s not like it was backs to the wall. To be ahead twice and come away with just a point is a bit disappointing.”

The game burst into life in the second minute when Banks o’ Dee were awarded a penalty kick for a foul by home keeper Stewart Black but Liam Duell sent his spot-kick wide of the left-hand post.

In the ninth minute Rothes were also awarded a spot-kick when Jake Thompson was bundled over in the box by Joe McCabe.

Thompson took the kick himself and hammered the ball down the middle as Daniel Hoban dived to his right.

Banks o’ Dee should have levelled on the quarter hour mark when, with only Black in the Rothes goal to beat, Andy Hunter blazed high over the top from eight yards.

On the half hour it took a brilliant save by Black to stop a blistering Hunter volley.

Two minutes later Rothes looked to have scored again when Daniel Fraser’s drive was blocked by Hoban and Scott Mutch followed up to chip the ball into the net.

The referee pointed to the centre circle to signal a goal but then the far side assistant raised his flag and the goal was disallowed for offside.

The visitors equalised with 15 minutes to go when substitute Max Alexander rose unchallenged to head home from six yards.

Rothes regained the lead in the 84th minute when Dee failed to clear their lines and substitute Ruairi Duncan floated the ball high into the net from 15 yards.

Home hearts were broken in the first minute of added-time when Alexander ran on to a long through ball to chip Black from 12 yards.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “I think it’s definitely a case of two points dropped for us. We had a lot of the play but we also gave up opportunities that allowed Rothes to get in front on two occasions.

“I don’t think we were good enough in the final third of the pitch.”

Strathspey Thistle 3-0 Deveronvale

Ryan Esson hailed his Strathspey Thistle players after they made it four wins out of six in the Breedon Highland League by beating Deveronvale.

Although the Grantown Jags weren’t at their best at Seafield Park, they triumphed 3-0 to move onto 12 points.

Esson said: “The boys showed everything I’m wanting in terms of a willingness to work hard and a determination to keep a clean sheet.

“We know we can play better, but I just want the boys to do well and I’m really pleased for them. We needed some luck during the game, but we also put the hard work in to get that luck.

“It’s only six games into the season but we’ve given ourselves a good platform at this stage to go on and do really well.”

One frustration for Esson was being unable to bring on Dylan Lawrence as a second half substitute.

Assistant referee Jonatan Siluk prevented the attacker coming on because of his nose piercing, even though it was covered with tape.

Esson added: “Dylan has had that piercing for years and it’s never been an issue before, frankly it’s embarrassing.

“We couldn’t understand why that happened and we didn’t get a proper explanation of what the problem was either.”

Match action

Deveronvale created chances with player-manager Garry Wood, Ryan Park, Cameron Angus and Stewart Gray all passing up decent opportunities.

Two minutes before half-time Strathspey broke the deadlock. Aaron Doran got in behind and with visiting appeals for offside falling on deaf ears he teed up Shaun Morrison to lob a finish beyond Sean McIntosh.

The second arrived with around 20 minutes left when Calum Brown’s cross from the left broke back into his path off Morrison and the Ross County loanee made no mistake.

Murray Esson hit the crossbar with a free-kick for the Banffers, but Strathspey soon made it 3-0.

Daniel Whitehorn finished off a cut-back from the right, although Vale felt Whitehorn had used a hand to control the ball earlier in the move. Before time was up Thistle’s Josh Race hit a post.

Vale boss Garry Wood said: “The reason we lost was because we were poor in both boxes.

“That’s probably the most chances we’ve created this season, but we didn’t take any of them.

“We lost three soft goals and one was certainly debatable, we thought it was a clear handball.

“The referee (Scott Donohoe) doesn’t give it and then there were two or three right after which were similar that he did give which disappointed us.”