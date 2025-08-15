Highland League preview: Every game covered as Forres Mechanics aim for fourth win on the spin

Steven MacDonald hopes belief and expectation will continue to grow at Forres Mechanics as they aim to make it four wins in a row in the Breedon Highland League.

The Can-Cans take on Wick Academy at Mosset Park on Saturday following victories over Rothes, Fraserburgh and, most recently, Inverurie Locos on Wednesday night.

Manager MacDonald has been pleased with their recent displays, but is keen to stress that if Forres are to improve on last term’s 10th-place finish, there can be no let up from his charges.

He said: “If you want to get better and want to climb the league, you have to have that belief and the right mindset every week. You can’t just go into games thinking: ‘we’ll see what happens.’

“That’s why I felt Wednesday (4-1 win over Inverurie) was important because we had a good result last weekend (4-1 victory against Fraserburgh) and we followed it up and won again in midweek.

“The next stage is can we win again? There will be some expectation on us to win this game.

“You want to be trying to push as much as you can. It’s about trying to show that there are good players in our team and you need to have that belief that you can compete.

“We’ve done that against Fraserburgh and Inverurie, but we need to get the mindset and attitude right against Wick as well.

“We’ve got boys in our team who want to push as high up the league as they can – but it’s all very well saying that, we’ve got to make it happen.

“You want to have that pressure and expectation on you and that’s what we need to be able to handle.”

Wick taking positives

Wick, meanwhile, have won once and lost four times in their opening five games.

But midfielder Jack Henry says the mood in the Scorries’ camp is upbeat.

The 33-year-old added: “I feel we’ve been playing better than our results maybe suggest.

“Against Deveronvale on the first day of the season we should have taken something out of that game, and against Brora on Wednesday we could have taken something from that game.

“It’s felt like in every game this season there’s been disappointments but also positives.

“Although we’ve only won one out of five, our confidence is high and I think we’ll go on a good run if we keep doing what we’re doing.

“Every player knows themselves if you’re getting beat and you’re miles off it.

“But we haven’t been far away in any of the games this season. It’s just been little things here and there.

“So if everything clicks, I think we can go on a good run.”

Buckie look to bounce back

Lewis MacKinnon doesn’t expect Buckie Thistle to suffer another day like Wednesday as they aim to bounce back in style against Brechin City.

The Jags’ perfect start to the season and their 16-match unbeaten run was ended in midweek as Strathspey Thistle triumphed 4-1 at Victoria Park.

But boss MacKinnon is far from downbeat as Buckie travel to Glebe Park on Saturday to take on the Hedgemen, who are now the only side in the Breedon Highland League with a 100% record.

He said: “We dipped below the standards we’ve set on Wednesday night, so we need to pick ourselves up and go again.

“But we know we’ve got a squad of players that can compete with anyone on their day.

“I don’t think there’s one player who would get pass marks for Wednesday. It’s a team game and everyone was a bit off it – but I don’t expect that to happen again this season.

“You don’t become a bad team overnight, I wasn’t getting excited at the run we’d been on before Wednesday and, likewise, I’m not going to be despondent at losing a game.

“Now it’s all about working to get a good result against Brechin. If we could get a result then that would be fantastic, but it will be a tall order because they’re a very good side.”

Watson won’t get carried away

Brechin’s 2-0 success against Banks o’ Dee on Wednesday made it five wins out of five in the league this term, but player-assistant manager Paul Watson isn’t getting carried away.

He said: “I still think in terms of quality we’ve got more in us, but to win 2-0 away from home on Wednesday was really good.

“It’s pleasing to still have the 100% record and keeping clean sheets is a massive part of that.

“But we need to keep going. We’re not getting carried away and we’ve got another tough game ahead of us against Buckie.”

Midfielder Watson joined Brechin this summer following 13 years with Angus neighbours Montrose.

The 39-year-old has relished the opportunity to play and coach at Glebe Park.

Watson said: “Brechin are a big club and they’re a club I’ve always had respect for having played against them over the years.

“When the opportunity to join Ray McKinnon as assistant manager and a player came up it was a no-brainer for me.

“In terms of coaching badges, I’ve done up to my B licence and I want to try to take that next step into coaching.

“However, I still feel I’ve got a lot to offer as a player at the moment.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Brora Rangers are without Max Ewan, Michael Finnis and Ali Sutherland for Nairn County’s visit to Dudgeon Park. Millar Gamble is the latest player to be added to the Wee County’s lengthy injury list.

Ross Aitken, Lewis Davidson, Liam Strachan and Kieran Lawrence will miss Fraserburgh’s Bellslea encounter with Inverurie Locos. The Railwaymen are minus Robert Ward, Max Foster, Nathan Meres, Jay Halliday, Zack Ellis, Greg Mitchell, Cole Anderson and Lloyd Robertson.

Huntly meet Turriff United at Christie Park. Michael Clark, Callum Murray, Zander Jack and Alex Matczak are absent for the Black and Golds, while Turra are missing Glen Donald, Dylan Stuart, Ewan Clark, Keir Smith and Kieran Yeats.

James Brownie and Scott Barron are out of Keith’s Kynoch Park clash with Clachnacuddin, who have Josh Meekings, Jack Davison, Craig Lawrie, Jacob Kerr, Fergus Adams and Kuba Leszczynski unavailable.

Lossiemouth are without Arran Anderson, Saul Phimister, Ryan Stuart, Lee Scott and Finlay McKay for Formartine United’s visit to Grant Park. Rhys Thomas, Finlay Morris, Michael Dangana, Marc Lawrence, Luke Emmett and Connor Scully are sidelined for United.

Rothes welcome Banks o’ Dee to Mackessack Park, but are missing Ross Logan and Ruairi Duncan. Kane Winton, Lachie MacLeod and Michael Philipson are out for Dee.

Conor MacPhee is Strathspey Thistle’s only absentee for their encounter with Deveronvale, who have a number of players carrying knocks ahead of the trip to Seafield Park.