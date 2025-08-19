EE Aberdeenshire Cup and North of Scotland Cup: Every game previewed as Formartine’s Paul Campbell eyes more glory and Strathspey’s Ryan Esson returns to old stomping ground

Formartine United’s Paul Campbell would love to have more memorable moments in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Pitmedden side tackle Turriff United at North Lodge Park on Wednesday with a place in the semi-final of the competition up for grabs.

Striker Campbell is a three-time Shire Cup winner with former club Fraserburgh and is eager to get his hands on the trophy again with Formartine.

The 32-year-old said: “In terms of memories in my career, other than winning the Highland League, the Aberdeenshire Cup probably provides the best memories for me.

“Formartine are an ambitious club and I think that was shown in the summer with some of the business that was done.

“As a playing squad we’re ambitious and we’d really like to win silverware this season.

“We’ll try our best in every competition and this cup is no different, we’d like to try to win it.”

Formartine defeated Turriff 3-2 in the Breedon Highland League last Wednesday, with Campbell netting the winner in stoppage time.

He added: “That game went right down to the wire, we know it will be really tough again. Hopefully we can get another win and another goal for myself would be good as well.”

New boy Gordon impresses

Meanwhile, Turra have new face in their ranks in centre-half Ewan Gordon.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Australia and has previously played college football in America, made his competitive debut in Saturday’s draw with Huntly.

Turriff assistant manager Alfie Youngson said: “Ewan was excellent on Saturday.

“He was in with us for pre-season, but he was at a few clubs so it took a bit of time to get him.

“But if he continues in the same vein as Saturday then he’ll do really well for us.

“He’s a big, strong, quick central defender and I think Ewan can really add something to our group.”

Meanwhile, defender Lucas Smith could be on his way out of Turriff after being placed on the transfer list.

The 21-year-old joined from Formartine last October and Youngson added: “Lucas has been a bit unlucky because he did well when he played last season.

“But with the options we’ve got there’s no guarantee of game time and at the age he’s at he needs to go and play.”

Dee seek cup tonic

Max Alexander hopes Banks o’ Dee can put their frustrating form behind them as they start their defence of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Dee face Aberdeen at Spain Park on Wednesday in the quarter-final of the famous old competition.

Attacker Alexander has been disappointed with their start to the campaign, which has seen them take six points from their first six Breedon Highland League fixtures.

In recent years Banks o’ Dee have enjoyed plenty of cup success. In the last four seasons they have lifted the Shire Cup twice, the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield twice and the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup once.

Alexander, 33, said: “Frustrating is probably the best word to sum up our start to the season.

“We know as a team how good we can be and we haven’t shown it yet. In six games we’ve won once which isn’t good enough for any Banks o’ Dee team.

“We want to win every game and you don’t prioritise certain competitions, but historically we’ve been a good cup team and we want to do well in this cup again.

“After the start we’ve had it’s good to have the cup to try to improve our form.

“When you’re on a bad run you want the games to come around quickly to give you a chance to improve things.

“It will be a tough game. We seem to play Aberdeen every year in the Aberdeenshire tournaments and they’ll be a good outfit, whoever is in their squad.”

New face could feature for Huntly

Elsewhere, Huntly could hand a debut to new signing Josh Robb when Hermes visit Christie Park.

The 20-year-old left-back joined the Black and Golds from Culter on a three-year contract at the weekend.

Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth said: “I think we had a really good summer in terms of the lads we brought in and the players already here who signed extensions.

“An opportunity came up where we thought we’d see if we could get Josh and we’re delighted to bring him in.

“Josh will add balance to the team, however, we need to remember that he’s still young and he hasn’t played Highland League football before.

“He’s coming into a good squad and I’m confident that in time he’ll become one of the best in the league in his position.”

Ahead of facing Hermes, who have taken eight points from their first five matches in the North of Scotland Football League, Charlesworth added: “I expect to face a hungry, well-drilled side who will want to take the scalp of a Highland League team.

“All the cup competitions are a big deal for us and we want to do well in them.”

In the other quarter-final tie Dyce host Buckie Thistle at Ian Mair Park. The Jags, who are looking to bounce back following successive defeats, are missing Ross Paterson and Fraser Robertson as well as Aberdeen loanees Theo Simpson and Aaron Cummings.

Dyce have had a good start to the season, taking 13 points from a possible 15 in the North of Scotland Football League.

Esson returns to old haunt

Ryan Esson is relishing returning to his old stomping ground as Strathspey Thistle try to plot a path into the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup.

The Grantown Jags take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the Caledonian Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm kick-off) in the last eight of the tournament.

Strathspey boss Esson spent 16 years with Inverness as a player and then a coach before departing in the summer of 2024.

In the Breedon Highland League, Thistle have won four of their first six games.

Esson said: “I can’t remember the last time I was in the away dugout, it must have been when I was with Aberdeen, which is nearly 20 years ago.

“I’m used to being in the away dressing room, because I took the young players and they were in there, so the away dressing room is familiar to me.

“I’ll see a few people I know and it will be nice to catch up with them and it’s good the game is at the Caledonian Stadium.

“It’s a brilliant pitch at Caley Thistle and it will be a good experience for our boys getting the chance to play at the stadium.

“It’s a cup competition and we’d love to do well in it.

“During my time with Inverness we won a cup when nobody gave us a chance (Scottish Cup in 2015), but make no mistake it will be really difficult because we’re up against full-time players.

“But you approach every game trying to win it and this is no different. I want the boys to enjoy it and to give it their best shot.”

Nixon pleased to be back with Can-Cans

Elsewhere, Forres Mechanics face Rothes at Mosset Park and defender Sam Nixon is keen to help the Can-Cans make inroads in the cup during his latest loan stint.

The 19-year-old has returned to Forres for a third spell on loan from Caley Thistle and said: “It’s good to be back and if I get game time here hopefully it will help me push on when I go back to Caley Thistle.

“I’ve learned a lot in my previous spells with Forres and the experiences I’ve had at Forres have really benefited me.

“I think I’ve improved for every spell I’ve had at Forres so hopefully that’s the case again this season.

“We need to try to bounce back after Saturday’s loss (to Wick).

“There are no easy games, but hopefully we can get a decent result and get through to the next round.”

Rothes picked up their first point of the season at the weekend after drawing 2-2 with Banks o’ Dee.

The Speysiders have already faced Forres in the league this season and lost 2-0 on August 2.

Manager Ronnie Sharp said: “The boys should take a lot of confidence from their performance at the weekend.

“A big difference is that we’re getting players back now, between injuries and players being away due to other commitments we’ve been missing quite a few for certain games.

“I’m looking for us to be a lot more competitive this time against Forres.

“The cups are important to the club, we’d like to perform well and hopefully progress.”

Cattachs captain up for the cup

Brora Rangers captain Jordan MacRae is embracing their burgeoning rivalry with Clachnacuddin as the sides get set to clash in the North of Scotland Cup.

The Cattachs, who are the cup holders, face the Lilywhites in the quarter-final of the tournament at Dudgeon Park on Wednesday.

Skipper MacRae believes the rivalry between the clubs is growing following Clach’s vast improvement last season, which led to them finishing sixth in the Breedon Highland League.

The striker said: “I think there’s a little bit of needle in the games now.

“Maybe it’s because the likes of Andrew Macrae was with us and is now at Clach and Connor Bunce is at Brora now having been at Clach.

“A few players have moved between both clubs and it’s a good rivalry developing which feels slightly bigger than a few years ago when Clach were lower down the league.

“Now when the sides meet it’s more competitive and the rivalry is growing. That motivates us, we want to show what we can do and want to put a marker down.”

Gethins wants to show progress

Brora won the North Cup in style last season by beating Clach 6-1 in the final, but the Inverness side subsequently defeated the Cattachs in the league at Dudgeon Park.

Clach manager Conor Gethins wants his charges to show they have progressed since last term’s final.

He added: “Everyone knows what happened in the North of Scotland Cup last season, hopefully we’ve progressed since then.

“It’s important that our boys believe in themselves a bit more and show our development as a team.

“When I look back, that final probably came too early for us, we were in transition at the time and we ran into a Brora team who arguably played their best game of the whole season.

“If it hadn’t been for Joe Malin it could have ended up 12-1. If you catch Brora in that form then it can be really tough.

“But we know we can compete and if we do that we’ll see where it takes us.”

Wick’s Macadie pleased to be back

Wick Academy face Ross County at Harmsworth Park (7.30pm kick-off) and Mark Macadie is eager to assist with the Scorries’ cup push.

The winger endured a frustrating season last term due to a knee problem, but the 22-year-old is back firing on all cylinders and scored in Saturday’s win over Forres Mechanics.

Macadie said: “We never really got to the bottom of it last season.

“It was challenging mentally not really knowing what the problem was, but during the summer I did a bit of work to strengthen the knee and I’m as fit as I’ve been for a while.

“So hopefully I’m able to have a better season.

“I don’t know what sort of squad Ross County will send up, but at Harmsworth Park we fancy our chances.”