EE Aberdeenshire Cup holders Banks o’ Dee and North of Scotland Cup holders Brora Rangers both knocked out

Stuart Duff believes Aberdeen’s new approach to youth development is paying off after a young Dons side reached the semi-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Reds defeated holders Banks o’ Dee 3-1 at Spain Park to set-up a last four encounter with Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park on Wednesday September 3.

This term Aberdeen have opted to send more of their youth players on loan to gain experience, with nine of the 11 that started against Dee currently on loan at Kelty Hearts, Elgin City, Buckie Thistle, Keith or Lossiemouth.

Development coach Duff said: “It was an encouraging performance. They showed a level of maturity that we haven’t seen at times from previous young Aberdeen teams.

“I think a lot of that is down to the boys playing first-team football at their loan clubs.

“You could see the little bits of gamesmanship, game management and a bit more physicality.

“In the past Aberdeen teams have come here and we’ve been a bit weak and a bit soft, here they showed a different side to themselves.”

Aberdeen have won the Aberdeenshire Cup a record 35 times, but their last triumph was in season 2004-05.

Former Dons midfielder Duff added: “We want to do as well as we can in the cup – we want to be winning things.

“That’s something we’re pushing with the guys, we want them to be hungry to win, it’s all right participating, but we want to win.”

Match action

In their first round victory against Fraserburgh Aberdeen listed eight first-team players in their squad, but here there were none.

The Dons started purposefully and Zak To steered a shot wide from close range, while at the other Max Alexander stung the palms of goalkeeper Rodrigo Vitols from 16 yards.

On 18 minutes Aberdeen took the lead when Aaron Cummings’ shot from the edge of box was deflected beyond goalkeeper Daniel Hoban following good set-up work by Tristan Stephen on the left flank.

Dee equalised four minutes into the second half when Magnus Watson’s pass found Lachie MacLeod just inside the box and the striker picked out the top right corner with an excellent finish.

Ten minutes after the interval Aberdeen’s Joseph Teasdale headed a To cross from the left against the bar, but Teasdale got on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute.

Stephen got in behind on the right and squared the ball for Teasdale to lift a neat finish beyond the onrushing Hoban, but Dee were incensed that the goalscorer hadn’t been flagged offside.

Barely a minute later Teasdale crossed from the right for Stephen, but he scuffed his effort wide from close range.

However, in the 70th minute the Dons secured their victory when Stephen’s deflected attempt from 20 yards was parried by Hoban and Teasdale converted the rebound.

Boss’ disappointment at big call

Dee co-manager Paul Lawson said: “We’re disappointed to be out of the cup.

“The first was deflected and there wasn’t much we could do about that, but we got back in the game and started the second half well.

“We fell away and allowed them to get a foothold again and I really want to see the second goal back because I think he (Teasdale) is offside.

“When these things go against you it’s hard to take. Sometimes it’s easy for the officials to tell us to calm down and not worry about it, but these things can cost you in games and there’s no accountability for that on their part.

“It has a huge bearing on the game, but take nothing away from Aberdeen they were very good.”

Formartine United 1-0 Turriff United

Formartine United reached the semi-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup thanks to Julian Wade’s second half strike.

Paul Campbell’s cross after nine minutes broke to Glenn Murison 15 yards out but his shot was cleared off the line.

A long throw into the Turriff box caused problems on 25 minutes but Scott Adams couldn’t force the ball home from close range.

Four minutes later Marc Lawrence’s net-bound effort was deflected over for a fruitless corner. Wade then glanced a header wide from Murison’s cross as the home side continued to seek the opening goal.

Right on the half time whistle Adams cross from the left was headed wide by Aidan McCormick from five yards out.

Formartine deservedly took the lead on 60 minutes when a slack back pass was intercepted by Wade and he rolled the ball into an empty net from a tight angle.

Turriff’s first chance of the game came on 71 minutes when Mackenzie Taylor’s cross from the right was headed wide by Andrew Watt.

The same player had another chance to level seven minutes later but headed straight at Stuart McKenzie from Murray Thompson’s free kick.

Wade should have finished it for the hosts with four minutes remaining when another mistake in the Turriff defence saw the striker with a gaping goal but he hooked his shot wide.

Dyce 1-3 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle defeated Dyce at Ian Mair Park to earn an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final at home to Aberdeen.

Second half goals from Lyall Keir and Josh Peters won it for the Highland League side, after Jack Walker had levelled Darryl McHardy’s opener.

Marcus Goodall then had the ball in the net on 21 minutes, but the flag was up for offside.

Aaron Buckle fired a free-kick well over the crossbar for Dyce three minutes later.

McHardy hooked another effort over the bar from a Harry Noble corner as Buckie looked for the opener.

Innes McKay then powered a header just over from a Keir corner from the right.

Buckie went ahead two minutes before the break, McHardy converting easily from close range from McKay’s goal-bound header.

Peters and Allen then combined well but Morgan Cook got down to save Peters’ low drive.

Dyce levelled on 49 minutes, a corner was only cleared to the edge of the penalty box, and Jack Walker’s blistering drive was deflected beyond Euan Storrier.

Ryan Fyffe came close to putting Jags back in front but his low effort squeezed just past with Cook scrambling across his goal.

Keir put the visitors ahead again in the 57th minute, latching onto a lucky break in the box to waltz round Cook and slot home.

Cook made a superb reflex save to stop Keir adding a third from 10 yards seven minutes later.

Peters did make it three on 72 minutes, slotting home from Keir’s pass after a flowing team move.

Huntly 2-1 Hermes

Huntly ran out 2-1 winners over Hermes to set up a semi-final meeting with Formartine United in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

With eight minutes gone, Huntly captain Angus Grant’s shot was parried by keeper Jacob Otto and the hesitation in the opposition defence allowed Sam Robertson to tap in his sixth of the season.

Robertson turned provider three minutes later crossing to Lewis Crosbie whose downward header was saved by Otto.

It took Hermes 25 minutes to register a shot. Bradley Manson headed on an Andrew Youngson corner to Jack Craig whose low attempt was saved by Leonard Wilson.

Another good save in the 33rd minute from Wilson saw him again deny Hermes an equaliser, keeping out Matthew Stewart.

Jacob Otto denied Huntly a second when the keeper turned a Callum Youngson shot round the post.

Huntly went close again minutes later with Grant shooting by the post.

Ben Marr threatened early in the half running onto an Andrew Youngson pass but with the goal at his mercy he drilled by the post.

The Black and Golds doubled their advantage in 58 minutes when Grant won the ball in the opposition box and laid off to Ryan Sewell who fired home his first of the season.

Hermes reduced the deficit on 71 minutes when Clark Petrie’s free kick was not dealt with and Dominic Rae headed the ball on for Andrew Davidson to set up a nervy finish.

Caley Thistle 6-0 Strathspey Thistle

Caley Thistle cruised to a 6-0 victory against visitors Strathspey Thistle to reach the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup.

Goals from Robbie Thompson, Jordan Alonge and a Liam Sole brace put the League One team in control against their Highland League opponents inside the opening 25 minutes.

Further goals from on-loan Celtic B defender Mitchell Robertson and Robbie Thompson took it to six by the break.

Four wins from their opening six matches has put ICT legend Ryan Esson’s Grantown Jags just five points below their overall tally from last season when they finished second bottom.

This was Strathspey’s first tie of the competition, with ICT earning their last eight berth thanks to a 6-0 win at Lossiemouth.

From that tie, Inverness made three changes, with defender Leo Walker, midfielder Adam Mackinnon and on-loan Livingston winger Sole starting in place of Jack Walker, and Chanka Zimba and on-loan Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge.

Strathspey were 3-0 winners at home to Deveronvale at the weekend and their only change to their starting 11 was attacker Josh Race coming in for Zach MacPhee.

Early action

The first chance was carved out by Strathspey when on-loan Ross County youngster Calum Brown’s shot was saved at close range by Logan Ross.

However, on nine minutes, skipper for the night Robbie Thompson lashed a low shot past Danny Gillan after gathering the ball at the end of a neat exchange.

The visitors had barely regrouped when the scoreline became 2-0.

Former Rothes and Forres Mechanics attacker Alonge headed home from a Sole delivery, beating the luckless Gillan.

And it was 3-0 on 20 minutes when Sole crashed home a low drive from just inside the box after another tidy build-up move.

And the Livi player doubled up four minutes later when he slammed another low shot into the net following an assist from Ben Gardiner.

Former ICT star Aaron Doran flashed a shot wide for Strathspey after an attack involving Race had the hosts on their toes.

Six minutes before half-time, centre half Robertson netted his first ICT goal with a deflected effort inside a crowed penalty box.

There was time for another before the break when Robbie Thompson bagged his second goal with a slick finish giving Gillan no chance.

Strathspey substitute Daniel Whitehorn almost gave his side some cheer early in the second half, but Ross stood strong to block his powerful 12-yarder.

Esson’s team were much improved and stood up to repel more lively Inverness footwork, while ever-alert to attacks of their own.

Although the four-time North Cup winners, coached here by Billy Mckay and David Wotherspoon, didn’t added further to their tally, they booked their semi-final spot thanks to their goal blitz in the first half.

Caley Thistle’s focus returns to League One duty this Saturday with a trip to Montrose, while Strathspey return to Inverness to tackle fourth-placed Clachnacuddin.

Forres Mechanics 3-0 Rothes

Forres Mechanics will face Caley Thistle in Inverness in the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup after edging out 10-man Rothes at Mosset Park.

In the fifth minute it took a brilliant double-save from Stewart Black in the Rothes goal to keep out two close-range Kyle MacLeod efforts.

At the other end Can-Cans’ keeper Sean McCarthy did well to hold on to an Owen Alexander header.

Forres opened the scoring on the quarter hour mark with a superb 25-yard volley from Shaun Sutherland which was past Black before the keeper could move.

Five minutes later it really should have been 2-0 but with only Black to beat MacLeod headed well wide from six yards.

Two minutes later Black somehow got something on the ball to avert another certain goal as Mechanics threatened to run riot.

Just after the half hour Matthew McConachie saw a header drift a yard wide of the upright as Rothes started to come into the game.

Five minutes from the break it took a fabulous flying save from Black to stop a point-blank Matt Jamieson header.

In the 72nd minute Rothes were reduced to 10 men when McConachie saw red for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The loss of their central defender came back to haunt the Speysiders as Calum Frame rose unchallenged in the box to head home Forres’ second goal with 13 minutes to go.

With four minutes left Frame added another when he beat Black with a 15 yard grounder.

Holders Brora bow out while County win at Wick

North of Scotland Cup holders Brora Rangers bowed out of this season’s competition after losing on penalties against Clachnacuddin at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs defeated Clach 6-1 in last season’s final but this quarter-final encounter proved to be a much closer affair.

Both teams had chances to score in the first half with Brora attacker Connor Bunce denied by Mark Ridgers while on-loan Ross County midfielder Copeland Thain hit the crossbar at the other end with James Anderson unable to divert the ball past Cameron Mackay on the rebound.

Shane Sutherland and Bunce both had chances for the hosts early in the second half but couldn’t take advantage.

Brora debutant Shae Keogh, who joined the club on loan from Caley Thistle earlier in the day, had a shot tipped over by Ridgers.

Troy Cooper was denied by a superb save from Brora goalkeeper Mackay in the closing stages before Allan MacPhee rattled the crossbar in injury time.

With no goals scored after 90 minutes, the tie was settled on spot-kicks with the Lilywhites prevailing 8-7 on penalties.

Meanwhile, Ross County ran out 3-0 winners against Wick Academy in their North of Scotland Cup quarter-final at Harmsworth Park.

The Staggies named a number of first team players in their starting line-up including Ross Laidlaw, Adam Emslie, Gary Mackay-Steven, Nicky Clark and Jordan White.

County made the breakthrough in the 38th minute when Wick’s Ryan Campbell scored an own goal.

Emslie hit the crossbar early in the second half as County pushed for a second.

The goal eventually arrived in the 71st minute when Kieran Phillips fired home with a low drive.

The Staggies added a third four minutes later through Nicky Clark’s long-range shot.

Wick were awarded a penalty with five minutes remaining but Euan Kennedy’s attempt was saved by County substitute goalkeeper Brad Foster.