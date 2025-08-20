Steven Mackay on Brora Rangers’ statement of intent appointment and praise for outgoing assistant manager David Hind

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay believes bringing in Carl Tremarco as assistant manager is a statement of intent as he hailed the contribution of departed number two David Hind.

The Cattachs have added former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County defender Tremarco to their coaching staff as a replacement for Hind, who has left due to increased work commitments.

Englishman Tremarco arrived in Scotland in 2013 when he signed for Caley Thistle. After seven years at Inverness, during which he won the Scottish Cup and Challenge Cup, he moved to Ross County.

After a year with the Staggies Tremarco hung up his boots, but has since served as a first-team coach, head of academy and assistant manager in Dingwall, before leaving County this summer.

Mackay hopes Tremarco can help Brora achieve their ambition of gaining promotion to the SPFL.

He said: “It’s a huge coup to bring someone of Carl’s stature to Brora and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He brings so much experience which will help me and will also help the players if he can pass that on to them.

“It’s a statement of intent to bring Carl in. There’s been a lot of work done in terms of the infrastructure of the club and upgrading things to get us ready for the Scottish League.

“We need to do the same in terms of the players we recruit and the management team we’ve got.

“Piece by piece everyone is working to create a club that’s ready for the Scottish League.

“But it’s easier said than done because you’ve got to win the Highland League and then the play-offs which is very tough.

“But adding someone that has worked at the highest level can only stand us in good stead.”

Hind a huge support

Mackay praised the “fantastic contribution” of long-time friend and colleague Hind.

The pair played together at Elgin City, Nairn County and Brora, while Hind was part of Mackay’s management team during his first stint in charge of the Cattachs from 2018 to 2021 and helped them win the Breedon Highland League and North of Scotland Cup in season 2019-20.

Hind was also Mackay’s assistant at Nairn, where they won the North of Scotland Cup, between October 2022 and April 2024.

The pair returned to Brora last summer and led the Sutherland outfit to the first treble in their history as they claimed the Highland League, R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and North Cup.

Mackay added: “David’s made a fantastic contribution. He’s played a huge part in the success we’ve had and he’s been a huge support to me.

“With my work commitments in England meaning I can’t be at every training session David has picked up the slack and led from the front.

“His contribution to the success we’ve had at Brora has been huge.

“We’ve been close for a number of years. He’s got an increased workload and more responsibility in his job so I understood his decision.”

Keogh bolsters Brora options

Meanwhile, Brora have also signed 18-year-old midfielder Shae Keogh on loan from Caley Thistle until January.

Keogh, the son of former Celtic, Inverness, Peterhead and Elgin player Liam, has made eight first-team appearances for the Caley Jags.

Mackay said: “I’ve watched Shae develop over the last couple of years and I know his dad from playing with him at Elgin.

“Technically Shae’s very good, he’s got a good work ethic and he’ll add energy to our team.

“He can play a holding role in midfield or he can play in a more advanced area so he gives us good options.

“We’ve got a number of injuries at the moment and it’s great to have Shae in to boost the squad.”