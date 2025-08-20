Steven Mackay on Brora Rangers’ statement of intent appointment and praise for outgoing assistant manager David Hind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven Mackay on Brora Rangers’ statement of intent appointment and praise for outgoing assistant manager David Hind

Carl Tremarco is the Cattachs' new number two.

By Callum Law
Carl Tremarco is Brora Rangers' new assistant manager, he replaces David Hind.
Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay believes bringing in Carl Tremarco as assistant manager is a statement of intent as he hailed the contribution of departed number two David Hind.

The Cattachs have added former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County defender Tremarco to their coaching staff as a replacement for Hind, who has left due to increased work commitments.

Englishman Tremarco arrived in Scotland in 2013 when he signed for Caley Thistle. After seven years at Inverness, during which he won the Scottish Cup and Challenge Cup, he moved to Ross County.

After a year with the Staggies Tremarco hung up his boots, but has since served as a first-team coach, head of academy and assistant manager in Dingwall, before leaving County this summer.

Mackay hopes Tremarco can help Brora achieve their ambition of gaining promotion to the SPFL.

He said: “It’s a huge coup to bring someone of Carl’s stature to Brora and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“He brings so much experience which will help me and will also help the players if he can pass that on to them.

Brora manager Steven Mackay.

“It’s a statement of intent to bring Carl in. There’s been a lot of work done in terms of the infrastructure of the club and upgrading things to get us ready for the Scottish League.

“We need to do the same in terms of the players we recruit and the management team we’ve got.

“Piece by piece everyone is working to create a club that’s ready for the Scottish League.

“But it’s easier said than done because you’ve got to win the Highland League and then the play-offs which is very tough.

“But adding someone that has worked at the highest level can only stand us in good stead.”

Hind a huge support

Mackay praised the “fantastic contribution” of long-time friend and colleague Hind.

The pair played together at Elgin City, Nairn County and Brora, while Hind was part of Mackay’s management team during his first stint in charge of the Cattachs from 2018 to 2021 and helped them win the Breedon Highland League and North of Scotland Cup in season 2019-20.

Hind was also Mackay’s assistant at Nairn, where they won the North of Scotland Cup, between October 2022 and April 2024.

The pair returned to Brora last summer and led the Sutherland outfit to the first treble in their history as they claimed the Highland League, R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup and North Cup.

David Hind has stepped down as Brora assistant manager.

Mackay added: “David’s made a fantastic contribution. He’s played a huge part in the success we’ve had and he’s been a huge support to me.

“With my work commitments in England meaning I can’t be at every training session David has picked up the slack and led from the front.

“His contribution to the success we’ve had at Brora has been huge.

“We’ve been close for a number of years. He’s got an increased workload and more responsibility in his job so I understood his decision.”

Keogh bolsters Brora options

Meanwhile, Brora have also signed 18-year-old midfielder Shae Keogh on loan from Caley Thistle until January.

Keogh, the son of former Celtic, Inverness, Peterhead and Elgin player Liam, has made eight first-team appearances for the Caley Jags.

Mackay said: “I’ve watched Shae develop over the last couple of years and I know his dad from playing with him at Elgin.

Shae Keogh has been loaned to Brora.

“Technically Shae’s very good, he’s got a good work ethic and he’ll add energy to our team.

“He can play a holding role in midfield or he can play in a more advanced area so he gives us good options.

“We’ve got a number of injuries at the moment and it’s great to have Shae in to boost the squad.”

Conversation