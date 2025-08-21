Highland League threaten lifetime ban for pyrotechnic offenders

The Highland League has issued a warning any fans caught with pyrotechnics will be issued a ban from every ground in the division.

Huntly reported an incident to the police after a smoke canister was thrown onto the pitch at Christie Park during their 2-1 defeat by Wick Academy earlier this month.

The Black and Golds have closed the end of the ground at the swimming pool to all supporters following the incident and vowed to issue a lifetime ban to anyone culprit who is identified.

The incident at Huntly follows a similar one at Victoria Park in Buckie in March 2024, where a smoke device was thrown onto the pitch at their league game against Brechin City.

League has a zero tolerance policy

The worrying trend is a cause for concern within the league and has prompted the Scottish Highland Football League to move to move to avoid further incidents.

The league has released a statement reminding fans pyrotechnic devices should not be used in any ground and has warned anyone guilty of using one will be banned from watching matches at any club in the division.

The statement read: “It is with deep regret that Scottish Highland Football League and all member clubs find it necessary to address our supporters regarding the recent use of pyrotechnics at matches throughout the league.

“While club officials have acted swiftly to manage incidents involving pyrotechnics, there is particular concern regarding recent attempts to throw pyrotechnics onto the pitch during matches.

“The league, including every member club, must be absolutely clear: pyrotechnics have no place at our matches.

“Their use not only endangers the safety of players, officials, and fellow supporters, but also places the clubs at risk of serious consequences, both financially and reputationally.

“Anyone found in possession of pyrotechnic devices at any match involving a Scottish Highland Football League club will face a ban from all football related activities connected to their own club and throughout the league.

“We urge all supporters to respect this policy and help us maintain the integrity and safety of our league, our clubs and our communities.

“To many we have the best league in the world and we want to keep it that way, both entertaining and safe.”