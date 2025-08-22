Highland League preview: Every game covered as Clachnacuddin’s James Anderson reveals bet with manager that’s spurring him on

Clachnacuddin’s James Anderson hopes a competition with his manager Conor Gethins can keep him sharp this season.

The striker – who is set to face Strathspey Thistle at Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday – netted 23 goals last term and has five already in this campaign.

But boss Gethins, a prolific goalscorer during his playing days, is keen to keep pushing Anderson to hit greater heights.

The 24-year-old explained: “The manager said to me he didn’t think I was shooting enough at training. I’m in charge of the squad fines and he said if there’s money on it I’ll try harder.

“So now he’s joining in training and whoever scores more goals out of the two of us in each session gets a fiver from the other.

“Monday was the first training session where we were competing against each other and it did add an extra bit of intensity.

“We finished on the same number because he scored with the last kick of the game at the end of training which was frustrating.

“It’s one of his wee things to get me hitting more shots and to get me doing more.

“Being a striker himself the manager looks a lot at what the strikers do and areas where we could improve.

“He always gives me pointers, this wee competition should be good and it would be good to take some money off him.”

Clach have taken 13 points from their first six Highland League matches and reached the semi-finals of the North of Scotland Cup in midweek.

Anderson added: “We’ve proven we can compete, it’s just about doing it on a consistent basis.

“We feel we’ve got a good enough squad to push on this season so hopefully we can.”

Morrison and Strathspey on a mission

Meanwhile, Shaun Morrison is determined to continue his and Strathspey’s fine start to the season.

The Grantown outfit have won four of their first six league games and striker Morrison has contributed six goals.

He said: “There is a really good buzz around the club right now.

“We’ve got 12 points from 18 after getting 17 points last season, we could hardly ask for a better start.

“We want more points on the board and we’re really looking forward to this game.

“It’s two squads who are both good enough to challenge the bigger teams in the league and really step on.

“Personally it’s been a good start for me to score six.

“I had a rough season last season and then went on loan to Rothes (from Forres Mechanics) and I scored four goals.

“So I’ve already beaten last season’s tally, but I want to get more.”

Signs good for new look Turra

Captain Andrew Watt believes the future is bright for Turriff United’s revamped side as they get set to face Breedon Highland League champions Brora Rangers at the Haughs.

Turra have brought in nine new faces this summer and have taken six points from their first six matches.

Although he believes United can still improve, midfielder Watt has been encouraged with their displays at the start of the season.

The 25-year-old said: “Everyone that’s come in has done really well and it’s very competitive for places in the team which is good.

“In my time at Turriff it’s always been a really good dressing room and that hasn’t changed, the boys that have come in have only added to that.

“If you’d offered us the points we’ve got at the start of the season then I think we would have been content.

“But looking at the games we’ve played we’ve been in winning positions a couple of times and haven’t ended up winning, which we were disappointed with.

“We’re a young, energetic side and I think we can cause teams problems. All in all the start has been OK, but we want to start picking up more points.

“If we can be more consistent and put more points on the board then as a team we can still go up a level or two.”

MacKenzie believes Cattachs haven’t hit top gear

Brora have taken 15 points from a possible 18 in the Highland League, but Craig MacKenzie reckons their best is yet to come.

The 22-year-old midfielder added: “It’s been a mixed bag, I think we’ve struggled to get going so far this season even though we’ve picked up results.

“We’re not playing our best football yet, but I’m sure that will come.

“Although we lost on penalties to Clach in the North of Scotland Cup on Wednesday, I think in a lot of aspects the performance was better than what we’ve been showing this season so hopefully we can kick on.

“We’ve been down to the bare bones at times, when you’re not at your best and struggling for bodies it’s a good thing if you can keep picking up results and we’ve managed to do that.”

With players missing MacKenzie deputised at left-back last weekend against Nairn County.

He said: “I thought I did all right. I prefer central midfield, but if I need to play at left-back I don’t mind it.

“We’ve got quite a versatile squad with quite a few boys that can play in various positions, which is a good thing.”

Meanwhile, Brora have added to their squad ahead of their trip to Turriff with attacker Ben Gardiner joining on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle until January.

The 17-year-old has made seven first-team appearances for Caley Thistle and is the second Inverness player to be loaned to the Cattachs this week, after Shae Keogh arrived at Dudgeon Park on Wednesday.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle face Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park. Ross Paterson and Fraser Robertson are sidelined for the Jags, Dee could again be without Kane Winton, while Michael Philipson is out long term.

There’s a derby at Station Park as Nairn County tackle Forres Mechanics. Wee County player-manager Wayne Mackintosh is suspended, while the Can-Cans are without Mark McLauchlan and Ryan MacLeman.

Fergus Alberts and Austin Sparkes are unavailable for Deveronvale’s home clash with Brechin City, who are still minus Dayle Robertson.

Finlay Morris, Aaron Norris, Luke Emmett, Connor Scully, Rory McAllister and Hamish Ritchie are set to miss Formartine United’s game against Keith at North Lodge Park. Scott Barron and James Brownie are the Maroons’ absentees.

Inverurie Locos host Rothes at Harlaw Park. Nathan Meres, Josh Bolton, Max Foster, Lloyd Robertson, Zack Ellis, Greg Mitchell and Cole Anderson are out for the Railwaymen. Owen Alexander, Sam Adams and Matthew McConachie are absent for the Speysiders.

Lossiemouth are without James Leslie, Shaun Cameron, Lee Scott, Ryan Stuart and Saul Phimister for Huntly’s visit to Grant Park. Lewis Crosbie is out for the Black and Golds.

David Allan, Kyle Henderson and Brandon Sinclair are out of Wick Academy’s game against Fraserburgh at Harmsworth Park, Bryan Hay and Jamie Beagrie are missing for the Broch.