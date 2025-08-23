Highland League results round-up: Clachnacuddin continue good start with six-goal salvo against Strathspey Thistle

Conor Gethins has urged Clachnacuddin to aim for a top three finish in the Breedon Highland League after continuing their impressive start to the season.

The Lilywhites beat Strathspey Thistle 6-0 at Grant Street Park to make it 16 points from a possible 21 so far this term.

This victory means Clach have won their first three home matches in a campaign for the first time since 2003-04, when they went on to win the league.

Right now they’re sitting third and after a sixth-placed finish last season, manager Gethins has lofty ambitions for the Inverness outfit.

He said: “We keep telling them to believe in themselves and to keep chipping away and who knows what will happen.

“I think the players are starting to believe. We’ve got a good squad and guys like Josh Meekings, Craig Lawrie and Jack Davison are on the way back.

“If we have our squad available I think we can compete for the top three.

“That’s me setting a high bar, but it’s got to be the target. We’ve got to put ourselves in that bracket, top five is a more realistic target, but why can’t we be top three?”

Reflecting on the display against Strathspey, Gethins added: “The performance overall was so pleasing in terms of keeping the ball, making the right decisions at key moments and being clinical.

“What we’ve got just now is a real belief and desire to make Grant Street Park a fortress.

“That’s a fourth clean sheet in a row and we haven’t conceded here this season, that shows where we’re at.”

Early action

Clach started brightly with visiting goalkeeper Danny Gillan making good saves to repel headers from Troy Cooper and James Anderson.

However, Strathspey had the ball in the net on 18 minutes. Josh Race got in behind the home defence on the right and played the ball across goal for Shaun Morrison to tap in, but the latter was flagged offside, much to Thistle’s chagrin.

Within two minutes Clach broke the deadlock. Anderson’s lay-off set-up Cooper, whose shot from 14 yards was tipped onto the crossbar by Gillan, but Allan MacPhee followed up to knock the rebound into the empty net.

Seven minutes later the Lilywhites struck again. Striker Anderson – who caused problems all afternoon – got the better of centre-halves Jamie Calder and James McShane to latch onto Greg Morrison’s ball into the inside right channel before crossing for Cooper to tap in at the back post.

In the 33rd minute Clach almost got their third when Anderson fed Andrew Macrae on the right side of the box and he cracked an effort off the right post.

Just before half-time Strathspey threatened and Jamie Williamson forced goalkeeper Mark Ridgers into a good save with a shot from 16 yards.

No let up from Lilywhites

After the interval Copeland Thain and Macrae went close for Clach before their third arrived on 62 minutes.

Macrae did superbly to wriggle away from McShane in the middle of the pitch before playing a pinpoint pass for Cooper, who stroked his shot into the bottom right corner.

The Lilywhites didn’t let up and Anderson made it four in the 77th minute with a tidy finish into the left corner from 20 yards after rolling Calder to get onto Harry Nicolson’s pass.

Substitute Struan Coli made it 5-0 on 87 minutes. The youngster finished from eight yards after Anderson knocked down Nicolson’s cross from the left.

Three minutes later sub Kuba Leszczynski’s neat pass teed up Anderson to complete the scoring from 10 yards.

Day to forget for Thistle

Strathspey had been aiming to make it three wins in a row in the Highland League for the first time.

Manager Ryan Esson said: “I think we’re unlucky to have what looks a good goal ruled out which would have put us up 1-0.

“But it wasn’t given and after that the goals we gave away were disappointing.

“It reminded me of last season and we’ve got to do better defensively, we’ve got to do more to stop teams getting in behind us.

“Last season we had results like this where once we conceded the second or third goal it would become four, five or six.

“I thought we’d got over that and had shaken off that habit – but I saw the old us and that’s disappointing.”

Turriff United 3-4 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers made it six wins out of seven in dramatic fashion against Turriff United at the Haughs.

Colin Williamson’s early header put the Cattachs ahead and on the stroke of half-time Jordan MacRae made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Turra had been penalised for handball.

MacRae got his second and Brora’s third after the break, but United roared back to tie things up through Miller Keir, Reece McKeown and Mackenzie Taylor.

But at the death Mark Nicolson struck to win it for Brora.

Buckie Thistle 1-3 Banks o’ Dee

Banks o’ Dee earned their second win of the campaign with victory against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

The visitors got the opener thanks to Mark Gilmour, but Lyall Keir levelled for the Jags.

However, Dee responded with Sam Pugh netting against his old club before Lachie MacLeod made it 1-3.

Deveronvale 0-0 Brechin City

Brechin City dropped points for the first time this season as they were held to a draw by Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park.

The Banffers could have taken all three points when they were awarded a second half penalty, but Jamie MacLellan’s attempt was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Craig Hepburn.

Formartine United 1-1 Keith

Keith picked up their second point of the season thanks to a late equaliser against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Michael Dangana opened the scoring for the Pitmedden side and after Scott Adams had missed a penalty for the home side Zak To netted with a free-kick in the closing stages for the Maroons.

Formartine remain unbeaten with 15 points from a possible 21.

Inverurie Locos 4-0 Rothes

Inverurie Locos earned their first win of the season by getting the better of Rothes at Harlaw Park.

The Railwaymen were quickly into their stride and early strikes from Callum Duncan and Daniel Agnew gave them a two-goal cushion.

In the last 10 minutes Agnew got his second of the afternoon and Bradley Chikomo rounded off the scoring.

Lossiemouth 1-2 Huntly

Ten-man Huntly continued their good start with victory against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Angus Grant scored early on for the Black and Golds and just before half-time Scott Logan doubled their advantage.

Shortly after half-time Liam Harvey pulled a goal back for the Coasters and Lossie received a further boost when Huntly goalkeeper Lenny Wilson was sent off just shy of the hour mark, but the visitors held firm.

Nairn County 4-0 Forres Mechanics

Nairn County triumphed in the derby against Forres Mechanics at Station Park.

The Wee County took the lead via Angus Dey and things got even better for the home side when the Can-Cans were reduced to 10 men just before half-time, Jack Grant was dismissed after receiving a second booking.

Nairn took advantage of the extra man in the second half. Ben Barron scored twice, the second of which was a penalty after a foul on Sam Gordon, and Finn As-Chainey netted late on to wrap up the points.

Wick Academy 1-2 Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie urged Scott Barbour to keep raising the bar after his 350th goal at Breedon Highland League level was the difference between the Broch and Wick Academy.

Barbour got the winner as the Fraserburgh prevailed 2-1 at Harmsworth Park, the striker has scored 282 goals in two spells with his hometown team as well as scoring 68 times during a stint with Formartine United.

Manager Cowie said: “Scott doesn’t need to prove anything to me, I know what he’s capable of and hopefully he stretches all his records as far as he can.

“He still needs a kick up the backside at times and we had a few choice words at half-time, but maybe that inspired him for the second half.

“Scott doesn’t take it personally when we have a go at him and the reason we’re on his case is because he’s set the bar so high and we’re asking him to keep hitting those standards.

“It can be difficult for players to keep doing that, but Scott does it. He’s always a nuisance, he always works hard for the team and long may that continue.”

On the win over Wick, Cowie added: “Wick’s a difficult place to get a result, but we managed it so I’m delighted and it should do our confidence good.”

Match action

Playing down the slope the Broch were on top in the first half. Sean Butcher broke the deadlock just after the half hour mark by finishing Callan Gray’s cutback from the right.

Soon after Butcher turned provider for Liam Strachan to net, but the latter was flagged offside.

Nine minutes into the second half Wick equalised. Jack Henry burst through on goal and after getting a shot away, which drifted wide, he was caught by goalkeeper Andy Reid.

Once referee Stuart Randall pointed to the penalty spot Marc MacGregor converted.

Moments later Mark Macadie rattled the crossbar with shot from long range, but Barbour was the difference maker just shy of the hour when he held off a defender and smashed a low shot into the net from the edge of the area.

Wick boss Gary Manson said: “I’m frustrated because in the first half we were rotten and I didn’t see that coming given the way we’ve played in recent weeks.

“We made a couple of subs at half-time and gave them what for and the reaction in the second half we good.

“At 1-1 we were in the ascendancy and if we’d scored again I’d have fancied us to get something out of the game, but their second goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of us.”