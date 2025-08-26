Highland League digest: Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour eyes more landmarks; Andrew Macrae hails Clachnacuddin’s start

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour has more milestones in his sights after reaching 350 goals at Breedon Highland League level.

The Broch striker achieved the landmark by getting the winner in their 2-1 victory over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park on Saturday.

It is believed Barbour – who has netted 282 times in two spells with Fraserburgh and 68 times in a stint at Formartine United – is only the sixth player to score 350 goals in the Highland League and its associated competitions.

Leading the way with 450 goals is former Elgin City, Rothes and Inverness Thistle marksman Willie Grant. Ex-Nairn County and Caledonian hitman Davy Johnston scored 442 times and Billy Urquhart got 401 goals for Caledonian.

In more recent times former Inverurie Locos, Huntly, Formartine, Banks o’ Dee and Turriff United man Neil Gauld retired having netted 363 goals and ex-Keith and Formartine player Cammy Keith bagged 351.

Getting ahead of old team-mates is on Barbour’s radar

Barbour has revealed his next targets are to pass former team-mates Gauld and Keith, which would make him the leading Highland League scorer in the 21st century, and to become the first player to score 300 goals for Fraserburgh.

The 33-year-old said: “It’s really good to be in that bracket with the five other guys that have scored 350 plus goals.

“But it was also a relief to score on Saturday because I hadn’t scored since the first day of the season.

“I need 18 goals to get to 300 for Fraserburgh and I’d like to get past Cammy and Neil as well.

“Those are my next two targets and anything else beyond that will be bonus.

“It’s great to be in the same bracket as Cammy and Neil having played with them and hopefully I manage to get past them as well.

“I like setting targets for myself, you don’t always reach them, but it keeps me motivated to keep pushing myself.”

New record not out of the question

Given that he likes setting targets for himself, will Barbour be aiming to break Grant’s record?

He added: “I’d never say never. It depends on how long I’m able to keep playing for, but if I stay fit and I keep scoring then I might have a chance.”

When he reaches a landmark, Barbour likes to get a match ball signed by his team-mates as a memento and he thanked his former adversary, Wick’s new chairman Alan Farquhar, for giving him one after the game at the weekend.

New boots also helped Barbour get to 350 and he said: “I changed my boots for Saturday’s game so I’ll be sticking with them.

“The boots I wore the week before against Inverurie were a wee bit big, I bought them online and I think I got conned because they were bigger than the eight and a half they’re meant to be!

“Saturday was also the first time I’ve scored going up the hill at Harmsworth Park.

“I was speaking to Alan Farquhar about it, he congratulated me and it was brilliant of him to give me the ball and it was good to get the boys to sign it.

“When Alan played for Wick I used to hate playing against him and the Steven brothers (Michael and Grant). I always found it hard playing against them.”

Macrae on Clach’s bright start

After an impressive start to the season Andrew Macrae hopes it can be a campaign to remember for Clachnacuddin.

The Lilywhites have taken 16 points from their first seven games in the Breedon Highland League, ahead of facing leaders Brechin City at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Conor Gethins’ charges have also reached the semi-final of the North of Scotland Cup and meet Ross County in the last four next Wednesday.

Attacker Macrae has been encouraged by how Clach have begun the campaign.

The 27-year-old said: “With the start we’ve had I think we’ve kicked on again from last season, but we can’t get carried away.

“We’ll try to tick away one game at a time and then see where we are come Christmas time.

“I think, after being sixth last season, top four would be a good aim for us this time.

“Hopefully we can have some success and win a cup as well.

“It’s a big game on Saturday. We did OK down there last season (1-1 draw), but Brechin have strengthened again so it will be hard.

“We’re not getting carried away, but we’ll go down there and see what happens.”

Freedom in attack

Macrae has been a key part of Clach’s good start to the season, linking up well with fellow forwards James Anderson and Troy Cooper.

Although he’s chipped in with assists, the player – who joined from Brora Rangers last November – revealed he’s been getting some stick from his team-mates because he’s only scored once this term.

He added: “I get freedom and I link up well with James and Troy, we seem to have a good understanding.

“The goals haven’t really been coming for me, but the assists have been.

“The boys have been slating me because I haven’t been scoring much, but as long as I contribute to the team in some way I’m happy.”

Macrae has enjoyed his football since arriving at Grant Street Park, a venue he used to attend as a child to watch his uncle John Douglas play for Clach.

He said: “Since I came to Clach it feels like home really, it’s my local team and I’m loving it here.

“My uncle John was part of the league winning team (in 2003-04) and got a testimonial as well.

“I used to come to Grant Street when I was a kid and was a ballboy when he was playing so it’s nice to be playing for Clach now.”