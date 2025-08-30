Highland League results round-up: Keith get first win of the season with derby triumph against Huntly

Keith recorded their first win of the season with a 2-0 derby victory against Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

Michael Ironside and Jack Searle got the goals, while at the back the Maroons were solid as they also earned their first clean sheet of the campaign.

After getting two points from their first seven league fixtures this was a welcome and deserved win for Keith.

For the Black and Golds this was just their second loss in nine outings in all competitions.

Early action

Really good chances were at a premium in the first period, although there was no shortage of effort from either side.

For Keith early on Zak To fired wide from 20 yards and Jordan Lynch scuffed a shot straight at goalkeeper Calum Brodie from similar range.

At the other end Craig Reid made routine saves from Angus Grant and Callum Youngson. The latter also went close for the Black and Golds with a strike from 25 yards which whistled just wide, while Sam Robertson was unable to hit the target from the right side of the box.

Just after the half hour mark Keith had the ball in the net when To’s free-kick from the left was knocked down by Ryan Robertson for Jordan Cooper to sweep into the net, but he was denied by the offside flag.

But the Maroons’ next opportunity did see them take the lead. After a spell of pressure Craig Gill’s delivery from the right found the head of Ironside, who brilliantly directed the ball into the bottom left corner.

Maroons double up

Buoyed by having the lead Keith started the second half on the front foot.

In the 51st minute Horace Ormsby released Searle on the right and the Aberdeen loanee’s low cross picked out Ormsby, but he could only shoot straight at Brodie from eight yards.

Three minutes later Cooper’s cross-cum-shot from wide on the right forced Brodie to tip the ball over and from the corner which followed Keith got their second.

Huntly couldn’t fully clear and eventually the ball was worked to Searle 20 yards out and he curled a superb left-footed shot into the top left corner.

Manager Colin Charlesworth rung the changes after that as he tried to spark the Black and Golds into life.

Despite bringing on Michael Clark, Lewis Crosbie, Matthew Wallace, Alex Matczak and Callum Murray it was Keith who continued to look more threatening as sub Liam Duncan’s volley from 14 yards tipped over by Brodie at full stretch.

In the final quarter of an hour Huntly had plenty of pressure, but only went close a few times. Sam Robertson’s first time effort from 15 yards drifted narrowly wide, while Grant hooked a volley onto the roof of the net and glanced a header wide from Crosbie’s cross.

The visitors’ disappointing day was rounded off in injury time when Youngson was sent off. He’d been booked in the 82nd minute for dissent and referee Kevin Murray showed a second yellow and then a red card for a push on a Arran Paterson at a free-kick.

Brechin City 1-1 Clachnacuddin

Brechin remain unbeaten, but are no longer the league leaders after being pegged back late on by Clachnacuddin at Glebe Park.

Mitch Taylor was sent off for the Hedgemen for dissent just after the hour mark.

Despite their numerical disadvantage Brechin got the opener in the final 10 minutes courtesy of player-assistant manager Paul Watson.

Then in the dying embers the Lilywhites were awarded a penalty following handball by Fraser MacLeod, James Anderson’s spot-kick was saved, but Josh Meekings knocked in the rebound.

Banks o’ Dee 5-0 Deveronvale

Banks o’ Dee made it back-to-back wins by getting the better of Deveronvale at Spain Park.

The Aberdeen outfit did the damage in the first half with Joe McCabe, Lachie MacLeod, Mark Gilmour and Alex Balfour finding the net.

In the closing stages Gilmour completed the scoring.

Brora Rangers 2-0 Lossiemouth

Brora Rangers made it 21 points out of 24 and went to the top of the table with victory against Lossiemouth at Dudgeon Park.

After a goalless first period Shane Sutherland broke the deadlock for the champions early in the second period and late on Inverness Caledonian Thistle loanee Ben Gardiner netted the second after James Wallace had hit a post.

The Coasters remain on four points.

Forres Mechanics 0-3 Turriff United

Turriff United got back to winning ways by defeating Forres Mechanics at Mosset Park.

Turra goalkeeper Cameron Reid saved a Calum Frame penalty and soon after the visitors took the lead with a spot-kick of their own which Andrew Watt converted.

Early in the second half Miller Keir doubled United’s advantage and Timi Fatona added further gloss to the score with their third.

Fraserburgh 7-0 Nairn County

Fraserburgh thrashed Nairn at Bellslea to make it back-to-back wins.

Three goals in 10 first half minutes gave the Broch control of proceedings. Captain Kieran Simpson got the first two with headers from Scott Barbour corners and 16-year-old Fraser Stewart’s first goal for the club made it 3-0.

There was no let up from Fraserburgh in the second half as Barbour, Greg Buchan and Stewart all found the net, while the Wee County were reduced to 10 men with Ben Kelly sent off following an altercation with Simpson.

Flynn McKay rounded off the scoring in the dying embers.

Inverurie Locos 1-1 Wick Academy

Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy drew at Harlaw Park. Pre-match the home side signed goalkeeper Kyle Irvine from Banks o’ Dee.

Reuben Skea opened the scoring for the Railwaymen on three minutes, but within two minutes George Ewing had replied for the Scorries.

Rothes 1-4 Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle beat Rothes at Mackessack Park to get back to winning ways.

The Jags put themselves in a commanding position in the first half thanks to a brace from Josh Peters and one from Innes McKay, but the Speysiders did get one back before the break through Sam Rothnie.

However, hopes of a home comeback were snuffed out by Aaron Nicolson’s counter early in the second half.

Strathspey Thistle 1-2 Formartine United

Formartine United remain unbeaten after defeating Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Julian Wade put Formartine ahead early in the second half, Josh Race did equalise for the Grantown side, but within two minutes Wade put United back ahead.

The Pitmedden side have 18 points out of 24 points.