Highland League: Every game previewed as tributes are paid to ‘Mrs Buckie Thistle’

Tributes have been paid to “Mrs Buckie Thistle” Sandra Paterson ahead of the Jags’ Breedon Highland League match against Rothes.

Sandra, who died on Tuesday aged 73, was Buckie’s longest-serving committee member.

She began volunteering in the tea hut at Victoria Park in 1989 and for many years she was Thistle’s boardroom host.

Sandra is survived by husband Allan, who is a former Buckie director, daughter Vicki and sons Shaun and Euan.

Jags president Garry Farquhar said: “Sandra was a lovely woman. She was so popular and everyone that came to Buckie was well-looked after by Sandra.

“She had something nice to say to everybody. Her baking was legendary and she was renowned across the Highland League for her hospitality and the way she treated people.

“She absolutely loved Buckie Thistle, the players were all ‘her boys’ and she would have done anything she could to help the club.

“It’s a big loss firstly to all her family and friends, but also to Buckie Thistle.”

Highly thought of by players

Marcus Goodall started playing for Buckie in November 2019 and says Sandra was liked and respected by all the players.

He added: “On a matchday Sandra was always one of the first people you’d see.

“For away games she’d always have bags of sweeties on the bus for the players. Both Sandra and Allan were always doing nice things for others.

“I think everyone in the Highland League knew about her boardroom baking. If you were out injured, that was one good thing, you’d go into the boardroom and get a cup of tea and some of Sandra’s pieces.

“I think everyone knew her as Mrs Buckie Thistle. She was highly thought of by all the players, everyone knew she lived and breathed Buckie Thistle.

“One memory I have of Sandra, which I think sums her up, was after the Brechin game when we lost the league on the last day of the season (April 2023).

“We were all so deflated, but Sandra came round gave everyone a hug and she told us we’d get into that position again and we’d win the league.

“We did that the following season and to pick everyone up in that moment when they were so low shows the kind of person Sandra was.

“She was always so positive and she was like a mum to a lot of folk at the club.”

A genuinely nice person

Lewis MacKinnon has served Buckie as a player, assistant manager and now manager and is in his 19th season with the club.

He said: “Sandra was a really nice, genuine and warm person.

“The thing that sticks out to me – apart from her baking being unbelievable – was she always asked how you were and how your family was, she cared so much for other people.

“It’s a massive loss to her family and friends and also Buckie, I think anybody that’s been associated with the club would only have good things to say about Sandra.

“Buckie winning brought great joy to Sandra so we would like to get three points against Rothes as a wee tribute to Sandra and her family.”

Before Saturday’s game at Mackessack Park there will be a minute’s applause in memory of Sandra.

Matthew McConachie returns to Rothes’ ranks.

Cooper and Keith aiming for upturn in fortunes ahead of derby clash

Jordan Cooper wants Keith to show they’re better than their start to the season suggests when they tackle Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

The Maroons have taken two points from their first seven fixtures ahead of Saturday’s derby at Kynoch Park.

Midfielder Cooper believes if Keith can get a first win under their belts it will kickstart their campaign.

He said: “Getting points on the board is important for us and I think getting that first win will change our outlook.

“We feel we’re better than our league position shows, we’ve put in some good performances against teams you’d expect to be at the top of the league.

“But then we’ve struggled against some of the teams who are usually around us in the table.

“Getting a win will give us a lift and boost our confidence. The league is so competitive and I think it gets better every season, so we need to get better as well.

“We need to get points on the board, get the confidence up and show people what we’re capable of.

“Last weekend (1-1 draw with Formartine United) was a good performance which hopefully we can build on.”

Player of the year says best is still to come

Meanwhile, Highland League player of the year Angus Grant insists he’s yet to hit top gear this term despite notching six goals and four assists in eight games.

The Huntly striker netted 31 times last season, but reckons he hasn’t hit those heights yet this time around.

Grant added: “I’ve been a bit disappointed with my start.

“My numbers have been good, but in terms of performance level there’s only been one half I was really happy with. That was the first half against Fraserburgh when I scored three.

“That’s maybe me being very critical, but I know the levels I can hit and I don’t think I’ve quite got there yet.

“The good thing is that even though I’m not playing as well as I’d like, I’m still contributing with goals and assists.

“However, I’ve been happier with the last couple of games and hopefully I’m getting back to where I was last season.”

Huntly have placed Brodie Allen on the transfer list and the striker, who joined the Black and Golds from Lossiemouth in January 2022, is understood to be interesting a number of clubs.

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Dayle Robertson is still missing for Brechin City, who face Clachnacuddin at Glebe Park. The Lilywhites are minus Craig Lawrie, Copeland Thain and Jack MacKay.

Kane Winton and Liam Duell are out of Banks o’ Dee’s Spain Park clash with Deveronvale. Austin Sparkes is injured for the Banffers, while Adam Reid has been loaned to Dyce.

Brora Rangers face Lossiemouth in a 1pm kick-off at Dudgeon Park. Ali Sutherland is sidelined for the Cattachs, while Shaun Cameron, Lee Scott, Ryan Stuart and Saul Phimister are out for the Coasters.

Forres Mechanics are missing Kyle MacLeod, Jack Grant, Ryan MacLeman and Aidan Cruickshank for Turriff United’s visit to Mosset Park. Kieran Yeats, Ewan Clark and Keir Smith are out for Turra.

Jamie Beagrie, Bryan Hay, Ross Aitken and Kieran Lawrence are Fraserburgh’s absentees for the clash with Nairn County at Bellslea. The Wee County are without Millar Gamble, Fraser Dingwall, Charlie McKenzie, Kenny McKenzie, Kenny MacInnes and Paul Brindle.

Lloyd Robertson returns for Inverurie Locos, who welcome Wick Academy to Harlaw Park, and Brandon Sinclair is back available for the Scorries.

Strathspey Thistle meet Formartine United at Seafield Park, but are missing Aaron Doran, Conor MacPhee and Ali Morrison. Marc Lawrence, Rory McAllister, Aaron Norris and Connor Scully are out for the Pitmedden side.