North of Scotland Cup preview: Sean McCarthy out to end Forres Mechanics’ final wait

Sean McCarthy wants Forres Mechanics to grasp the chance to reach a first final in 14 years as he chases a hat-trick of North of Scotland Cup triumphs.

The Can-Cans tackle Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Mosset Park on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the North Cup.

Forres’ last final was in this competition in September 2011, when they were beaten by the Caley Jags.

Goalkeeper McCarthy, who joined the Moray club this summer, helped Wick Academy and Rothes win the North Cup in 2015 and 2021.

The 32-year-old would love to get his hands on the trophy again with Forres, and said: “It would be a massive thing for the club to get to a cup final.

“It’s one of our biggest games of the season because getting to a final and winning a cup is something you hold on to and look back on for the rest of your career.

“You don’t know how often you will get these opportunities. I’ve won the North of Scotland Cup twice before, and if you are successful, the feeling afterwards and the celebrations are unbelievable.

“It’s a source of pride for me personally that I’ve won trophies that people maybe didn’t expect us to win.

“For Wick, it was their silverware as a Highland League club, and for Rothes, before we won the Highland League Cup (in 2020) and then the North of Scotland Cup, it had been more than 40 years since the club had won anything.

“At both of my previous clubs it did have the feeling of it being a rare opportunity.

“Forres have won things before, but it’s more than 10 years ago and when it’s been that long this does feel like a big opportunity.”

Cup offers chance to rediscover spark

McCarthy is also hoping Forres can bounce back to form on cup duty.

After taking 10 points from their first five games in the Breedon Highland League, the Can-Cans have lost their last three league outings.

McCarthy added: “Our last three league games have been frustrating – we’re not sure why the spark has gone after our good start.

“With this being an escape from the league maybe it’s a chance to let loose, be a bit more positive and get that spark back.

“There’s a really high standard within the squad and it’s just a case of when are we going to show that again and we need to make sure it’s in this game.”

McCarthy says he’s enjoying life at Forres and appreciates the faith shown in him by manager Steven MacDonald.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it at Forres. The manager has given me a lot of extra responsibility.

“I’m the oldest in the team, and with my experience, he wants me to be a coach and a leader on the pitch.

“Trying to do that is something I’ve really enjoyed.

“At corners or free-kicks, for example, if I see something that needs to be done or needs to change, the manager is happy for me to take command and sort it.

“Things like that are a little bit of extra responsibility and it’s nice the manager has the belief in me to do that.”

Inverness have beaten Lossiemouth and Strathspey Thistle to reach this stage. In both matches they have fielded a smattering of first-team players and it’s expected the League One outfit will do the same against Forres.