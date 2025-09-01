North of Scotland Cup preview: Sean McCarthy out to end Forres Mechanics’ final wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

North of Scotland Cup preview: Sean McCarthy out to end Forres Mechanics’ final wait

The Can-Cans tackle Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Mosset Park.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics goalkeeper Sean McCarthy is aiming to reach the North of Scotland Cup final.
Sean McCarthy wants Forres Mechanics to grasp the chance to reach a first final in 14 years as he chases a hat-trick of North of Scotland Cup triumphs.

The Can-Cans tackle Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Mosset Park on Tuesday night in the semi-final of the North Cup.

Forres’ last final was in this competition in September 2011, when they were beaten by the Caley Jags.

Goalkeeper McCarthy, who joined the Moray club this summer, helped Wick Academy and Rothes win the North Cup in 2015 and 2021.

The 32-year-old would love to get his hands on the trophy again with Forres, and said: “It would be a massive thing for the club to get to a cup final.

“It’s one of our biggest games of the season because getting to a final and winning a cup is something you hold on to and look back on for the rest of your career.

“You don’t know how often you will get these opportunities. I’ve won the North of Scotland Cup twice before, and if you are successful, the feeling afterwards and the celebrations are unbelievable.

Sean McCarthy won the North of Scotland Cup with Wick.

“It’s a source of pride for me personally that I’ve won trophies that people maybe didn’t expect us to win.

“For Wick, it was their silverware as a Highland League club, and for Rothes, before we won the Highland League Cup (in 2020) and then the North of Scotland Cup, it had been more than 40 years since the club had won anything.

“At both of my previous clubs it did have the feeling of it being a rare opportunity.

“Forres have won things before, but it’s more than 10 years ago and when it’s been that long this does feel like a big opportunity.”

Cup offers chance to rediscover spark

McCarthy is also hoping Forres can bounce back to form on cup duty.

After taking 10 points from their first five games in the Breedon Highland League, the Can-Cans have lost their last three league outings.

McCarthy added: “Our last three league games have been frustrating – we’re not sure why the spark has gone after our good start.

“With this being an escape from the league maybe it’s a chance to let loose, be a bit more positive and get that spark back.

“There’s a really high standard within the squad and it’s just a case of when are we going to show that again and we need to make sure it’s in this game.”

Sean McCarthy signed for Forres this summer.

McCarthy says he’s enjoying life at Forres and appreciates the faith shown in him by manager Steven MacDonald.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it at Forres. The manager has given me a lot of extra responsibility.

“I’m the oldest in the team, and with my experience, he wants me to be a coach and a leader on the pitch.

“Trying to do that is something I’ve really enjoyed.

“At corners or free-kicks, for example, if I see something that needs to be done or needs to change, the manager is happy for me to take command and sort it.

“Things like that are a little bit of extra responsibility and it’s nice the manager has the belief in me to do that.”

Inverness have beaten Lossiemouth and Strathspey Thistle to reach this stage. In both matches they have fielded a smattering of first-team players and it’s expected the League One outfit will do the same against Forres.

