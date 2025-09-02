Every Aberdeenshire and North of Scotland Cup semi-final covered: Huntly and Formartine United stars aiming to see off former clubs

Huntly’s Michael Clark and Glenn Murison of Formartine United are aiming to upset old friends when the teams clash in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The Black and Golds welcome the Pitmedden side to Christie Park on Wednesday night with a place in the final of the famous old competition, which began in 1887, up for grabs.

Midfielder Murison joined Formartine in January after returning to the north-east following two-and-a-half years in Australia.

The 27-year-old was born and bred in Huntly and made more than 200 appearances for his hometown team between 2015 and 2022.

But Murison hopes the home supporters at Christie Park, including some of his pals, are left cursing him and Formartine.

He said: “I’ll maybe get a bit of stick from the fans, there was a wee bit last season but nothing major and I was able to have a laugh about it.

“I’m with Formartine and I’ve got to do the business for Formartine so if we can beat Huntly I’ll be happy, even though I had a lot of good years at Huntly.

“Quite a few of my pals watch Huntly and one of them was saying to me the other day they were going to give us doing.

“There’s not really a lot I can say to that before the game – but hopefully that doesn’t happen.”

Clark trying to thwart former colleagues

Meanwhile, Huntly captain Clark is a former Formartine player.

The centre-half was with United from 2019 until 2021 and he played alongside current North Lodge Park boss Stuart Anderson, while his assistant, Martin Skinner, managed Clark during his previous stint with Huntly.

Clark, 30, said: “I played with a few guys at Formartine who are still there, including Stuart, and Martin was my manager previously at Huntly, they’re both good guys.

“I know how they like to play, but hopefully we can get the upper hand.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Stuart. He’s a good guy and a good manager, but it would be nice to spoil his and Martin’s night.”

Aiming to end silverware wait

Huntly haven’t won a trophy since lifting the SFA North Region Challenge Cup in October 2007 and Clark is keen to end that wait for glory.

Last season the Black and Golds came close, but were beaten 1-0 by Banks o’ Dee in the final of the Shire Cup. Prior to that the Strathbogie outfit were defeated on penalties by the same opponents in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final in 2022.

Clark said: “There’s a lot of pain within the group which is still there from last season and that’s motivating us.

“Some of us have been to two cup finals in the past few years and we’ve lost them both.

“We want to try to get back to a final to give ourselves another chance to win something, which we feel is the next step for us.

“I want to win something for Huntly because it’s been a long time for the club without silverware.”

Formartine are aiming to move a step closer to their first silverware since February 2019 and Murison added: “It’s been a while since Formartine won something and we feel we’ve got the players here to go on and win something.

“But we need to turn up and do the business. If we can get to a final it will keep our momentum going and move us a step closer.”

Buckie’s McKay relishing Aberdeen cup clash

Buckie Thistle’s Innes McKay is desperate to oust the club he supports as he chases Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup glory with his hometown team.

The Breedon Highland League Jags take on Aberdeen at Victoria Park on Wednesday night in the last four of the competition.

Defender McKay is a Dons fan, but the 24-year-old – who joined Buckie last summer – is looking to stop them reaching the Shire Cup final.

He said: “Even though I’m an Aberdeen fan it’s one of these situations where I’m desperate to try to defeat them.

“This is a competition that we at Buckie want to win so it would be really good if we could get through.

“We know we’ll be facing a good Aberdeen side, but it’s a tie we believe we can win so hopefully we can, getting to a final would give us momentum for the rest of the season.

“Last season was a bit disappointing, we didn’t do as well as we wanted in the cups, our league form was poor early on and then we finished well.

“We owe it to the fans to bring silverware back to the club and we’re looking to do that in the cups and to finish as high up the league as we can.

“Buckie’s always been a club that’s been successful over the years and it’s one of the reasons I joined.

“I’m from Buckie and I want to help my hometown team be successful.”

First-team involvement would be good test

In the first round of this competition Aberdeen included eight first-team players in the squad that defeated Fraserburgh, but in the quarter-final against Banks o’ Dee the Reds’ line-up consisted of youth players.

There have been suggestions there will be Dons first-team involvement in this tie and McKay would relish the chance to take on players he’s watched from the stands at Pittodrie.

He added: “From what we’ve heard there might be seven or eight first-team players turning up.

“But regardless of who is in their squad we know it will be a tough game because they’re all full-time players.

“If there are first-team players it would be great to test ourselves against them and face guys I usually go and watch as a fan.

“As a defender if the likes of Ester Sokler and Peter Ambrose were involved I’d relish the challenge of playing against them.”

Skipper Nicolson wants Clach rise to continue in North of Scotland Cup

Captain Harry Nicolson reckons reaching the North of Scotland Cup final by taking the scalp of Ross County would be another indicator of the progress Clachnacuddin are making.

The Lilywhites tackle the Staggies at Grant Street Park on Wednesday night in the semi-final of the competition which was first played in 1888.

Clach – who are seeking a first trophy since 2014 – reached the North Cup final last year, but were beaten 6-1 by Brora Rangers.

However, this term the Inverness outfit reached the last four of this tournament by defeating the Cattachs on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Dudgeon Park.

Ahead of facing the full-time Staggies, centre-half Nicolson believes Clach are on an upward trajectory.

The 24-year-old said: “I think beating Brora in the quarter-final shows how far we’ve come as a team.

“Last year in the final Brora battered us, but to keep a clean sheet against them and get through on penalties shows the progress we’ve made.

“We’ve made a few additions since the final last year and it feels like we’re continuing to go in the right direction.

“This is another tricky test, but it’s a chance to for us to try win something and it’s a big game for the club.

“If we can get past Ross County it will give us the opportunity to win something.

“The standards have been upped again from last season and for us it’s about kicking on again.

“You need to try to improve every year and if we could win a trophy that would be improvement again. There’s more expectation on us to win and it’s good to have that.”

Defensive platform key

Clach have conceded four goals in nine matches in all competitions this term and Nicolson believes that solid foundation could be crucial against County, who are expected to field a number of first-team players in their squad.

He added: “If we can perform like we have in recent games we’ll give ourselves a chance.

“We’ve been solid this season defensively and hopefully that continues.

“In the last round (3-0 win over Wick Academy) Ross County had a mix of youngsters and first-team players so it may be similar in this tie.

“But whoever lines up for them, it will be a test for us.

“However, we did well enough against a strong County team in pre-season (2-0 loss) and hopefully it can be closer in this game.”