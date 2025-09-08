Jim Leishman hails Inverness Thistle’s ‘super’ return as he shares stories of his stint as Jags manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League

Jim Leishman hails Inverness Thistle’s ‘super’ return as he shares stories of his stint as Jags manager

The former Dunfermlline Athletic and Livingston manager, and new Pars chairman, recalled a memorable 11 months in the Highlands in 1991.

New Dunfermline Athletic chairman Jim Leishman at East End Park, Dunfermline, in August 2025.
New Dunfermline chairman Jim Leishman. Image: Courtesy of Craig Brown/Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Scottish football legend Jim Leishman is delighted his former club Inverness Thistle are back in competitive action.

The 71-year-old has a long managerial record, which includes Second and First Division title wins with Dunfermline Athletic, and Third Division and First Division titles with Livingston.

Leishman, a legend in Dunfermline, has just become the Championship Pars’ new chairman and has been provost of Fife since 2012.

However, in 1990, having left the Dunfermline hot-seat in the top-flight, an unexpected offer from the Highland capital took him back into football management in February 1991.

Highland League club Inverness Thistle were then just three years away from merging with rivals Caledonian to create the new club now known as Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Leishman was only Kingsmills boss for 11 months until December 31, 1991, resigning to become the Montrose manager.

After decades of Thistle being a mere memory, a group of passionate people have helped re-establish the Jags as a proper club and this year gained entry into the North Caledonian League. 

Leishman’s brilliant memories from Kingsmills

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Leishman was delighted to hear the news of his old club’s re-emergence.

He said: “It’s super to hear the club is back in the North Caley League because it’s still a time I look back fondly on.

“I remember being in the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow and Jock MacDonald had a chat with me (about becoming the manager).

“I had just finished at Dunfermline and, although it seemed a long way away, it was great.

“My first game was a 4-0 defeat against Cove Rangers.

“My second game was against Ross County, and we got humped 5-0 – Bobby Wilson was the County manager.

“But I just tweaked one or two wee aspects, and we were unbeaten in our next 10 games (seven wins and three draws). The 10th of those was against Ross County when we won 1-0 at Kingsmills.

Inverness Thistle players in 1991 with the club’s manager, Jim Leishman. Front right is the club’s chairman, Jock MacDonald. Image: Courtesy of Am Baile/John Paul.

“We also reached the Inverness Cup final (winning it 2-1 against Forres Mechanics after extra-time).

“We also had some great players like the goalie Jimmy Calder, Billy Skinner and Davie Milroy, Mike Noble.

“I really enjoyed my spell in Inverness. They were nice people.

“They gave me an opportunity to get back into football.

“I went to Montrose after that then Meadowbank, Livingston and back to Dunfermline.”

As boss, Leishman was a dab hand

Leishman revealed how he used DIY at the Thistle ground to fill his summer down-time.

He said: “During the close season, I asked the players to come in once a week to train instead of having all the time off.

“During the day, I was painting the dressing rooms at Kingsmills and getting the showers in top shape.

“The players came in and said they hadn’t seen it look like that in years.

“But that’s what I did to keep myself busy.”

‘Hard feelings’ follow club mergers

After their first four league games, the new Inverness Thistle – who play in North Kessock – are fourth in the NCL table – their 100% start dented by a 2-0 weekend loss against Bonar Bridge.

This Saturday, they travel to Evanton to take on Clachnacuddin reserves.

The return of Thistle has given fans who were hurt by the union between the old club and rivals Caledonian their team back.

While he has left the Highlands before the merger, in 1995, Leishman was the manager of Meadowbank Thistle when a deal was struck to move the club to the new West Lothian town of Livingston.

Leishman, therefore, knows the strength of feeling such moves can generate.

Dunfermline Athletic chairman, and former manager, Jim Leishman takes the applause of the crowd for the SPFL Championship match between Dunfermline and Ross County at East End Park Stadium, Dunfermline, on August 30, 2025.
New Dunfermline chairman, and former manager, Jim Leishman took the applause of the fans before Saturday’s game against Ross County. Image: SNS Group.

He added: “I was there when the Inverness Thistle and Caledonian merger was being talked about.

“I had the same issue when I was manager of Meadowbank Thistle, which became Livingston.

“There is still a wee bit of hard feelings with the Meadowbank Thistle supporters, but I just think back fondly on my time at Inverness. It was a great time for me.”

Conversation