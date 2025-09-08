Jim Leishman hails Inverness Thistle’s ‘super’ return as he shares stories of his stint as Jags manager

Scottish football legend Jim Leishman is delighted his former club Inverness Thistle are back in competitive action.

The 71-year-old has a long managerial record, which includes Second and First Division title wins with Dunfermline Athletic, and Third Division and First Division titles with Livingston.

Leishman, a legend in Dunfermline, has just become the Championship Pars’ new chairman and has been provost of Fife since 2012.

However, in 1990, having left the Dunfermline hot-seat in the top-flight, an unexpected offer from the Highland capital took him back into football management in February 1991.

Highland League club Inverness Thistle were then just three years away from merging with rivals Caledonian to create the new club now known as Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Leishman was only Kingsmills boss for 11 months until December 31, 1991, resigning to become the Montrose manager.

After decades of Thistle being a mere memory, a group of passionate people have helped re-establish the Jags as a proper club and this year gained entry into the North Caledonian League.

Leishman’s brilliant memories from Kingsmills

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Leishman was delighted to hear the news of his old club’s re-emergence.

He said: “It’s super to hear the club is back in the North Caley League because it’s still a time I look back fondly on.

“I remember being in the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow and Jock MacDonald had a chat with me (about becoming the manager).

“I had just finished at Dunfermline and, although it seemed a long way away, it was great.

“My first game was a 4-0 defeat against Cove Rangers.

“My second game was against Ross County, and we got humped 5-0 – Bobby Wilson was the County manager.

“But I just tweaked one or two wee aspects, and we were unbeaten in our next 10 games (seven wins and three draws). The 10th of those was against Ross County when we won 1-0 at Kingsmills.

“We also reached the Inverness Cup final (winning it 2-1 against Forres Mechanics after extra-time).

“We also had some great players like the goalie Jimmy Calder, Billy Skinner and Davie Milroy, Mike Noble.

“I really enjoyed my spell in Inverness. They were nice people.

“They gave me an opportunity to get back into football.

“I went to Montrose after that then Meadowbank, Livingston and back to Dunfermline.”

As boss, Leishman was a dab hand

Leishman revealed how he used DIY at the Thistle ground to fill his summer down-time.

He said: “During the close season, I asked the players to come in once a week to train instead of having all the time off.

“During the day, I was painting the dressing rooms at Kingsmills and getting the showers in top shape.

“The players came in and said they hadn’t seen it look like that in years.

“But that’s what I did to keep myself busy.”

‘Hard feelings’ follow club mergers

After their first four league games, the new Inverness Thistle – who play in North Kessock – are fourth in the NCL table – their 100% start dented by a 2-0 weekend loss against Bonar Bridge.

This Saturday, they travel to Evanton to take on Clachnacuddin reserves.

The return of Thistle has given fans who were hurt by the union between the old club and rivals Caledonian their team back.

While he has left the Highlands before the merger, in 1995, Leishman was the manager of Meadowbank Thistle when a deal was struck to move the club to the new West Lothian town of Livingston.

Leishman, therefore, knows the strength of feeling such moves can generate.

He added: “I was there when the Inverness Thistle and Caledonian merger was being talked about.

“I had the same issue when I was manager of Meadowbank Thistle, which became Livingston.

“There is still a wee bit of hard feelings with the Meadowbank Thistle supporters, but I just think back fondly on my time at Inverness. It was a great time for me.”