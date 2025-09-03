New Ross County boss Tony Docherty watches as Clachnacuddin stun Staggies to reach North of Scotland Cup final

Clachnacuddin reached the North of Scotland Cup final after a 2-1 semi-final victory against Ross County at Grant Street Park.

Ex-Dundee boss Tony Docherty was confirmed as the County boss on Wednesday morning and he took his place in the stand to watch the action.

First-teamers such as Jordan White, Jamie Lindsay, Adam Emslie, Nicky Clark and Gary Mackay-Steven were amongst the starters in a team with younger players Lewis Mackay and Conner Dyce also lining up from kick-off.

John Robertson, who has been interim boss since Don Cowie left his post at the Championship club 10 days ago, took the team for this showdown in Merkinch.

Conor Gethins had a string of first picks sidelined, but those who were asked to do their jobs, stuck to their tasks.

Rorie Macleod’s penalty gave the home side a deserved lead at the break, with County goalkeeper Brad Foster shutting them out with a fine showing.

Troy Cooper doubled the scoreline just after the break, as the Inverness team cashed in on a mistake.

Arron Lyall brought County back into the tie with a goal midway through the second half but they couldn’t find another to earn a penalty shoot-out.

Can-Cans await Clach in cup final

Highland League rivals Forres Mechanics will be Clach’s opponents in the final on October 18 or 19 at a venue to be confirmed.

The Can-Cans defeated League One opponents Caley Thistle 2-1 in Tuesday’s semi-final, to reach their final cup final in 14 years.

No club has won this competition more than the Lilywhites, having been victors 22 times, but not since 2001/2002.

Having not won a trophy since 2014, the Inverness team have their eyes on prizes this season and have begun their Highland League campaign strongly, sitting fourth, just four points behind leaders and defending champions Brora.

Clach lost last year’s final of the North Cup, 6-1 against Brora, but they beat the Cattachs on penalties in their recent quarter-final.

Six-times cup winners Ross County, who last lifted the silverware, in 2018-19, booked their last four spot thanks to a 3-0 victory at Wick Academy.

Foster finally beaten – from the spot

After an early shot from ex-Aberdeen winger Emslie was saved by Clach keeper Mark Ridgers, it was the Highland League side who took control.

Allan MacPhee flashed an effort wide before Foster had to earn his worth with two notable saves.

He superbly touched a James Anderson shot around the post before superbly denying Greg Morrison, whose low drive looked net-bound.

Home captain Harry Nicolson then saw his shot deflected wide as Clach continued tor press.

The opener came eight minutes before the break when Dyce tripped Cooper in the box and referee Robert Mackinnon pointed to the spot.

Up stepped Macleod and he crashed his penalty beyond Foster, who was finally beaten.

Quick thinking led to second goal

Clach made a dream start to the second half when they doubled their advantage.

A slip-up in defence allowed Macrae to win possession and he slid in Cooper, who slotted past Foster.

And the Lilywhites almost made it three moments later when Cooper lashed a long-ranger off the post.

On 67 minutes, County found their way back into the tie as ex-Morton man guided a low shot into the net after a slick build-up.

The visitors got a lift for a spell, but the nearest to another goal was Anderson slicing a drive off target from a Cooper cross.

At full-time, there was plenty to celebrate for the hosts as they look forward to clashing with the Can-Cans for the silverware.

Reaction from managers

