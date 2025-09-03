Forres Mechanics’ cup hero delighted with best goal of his career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Forres Mechanics’ cup hero delighted with best goal of his career

Calum Frame's header secured the Can-Cans' place in a final for the first time since 2011.

Calum Frame, right, is embraced by team-mate Cohen Ramsay after scoring for Forres Mechanics against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the North of Scotland Cup.
By Callum Law

Calum Frame hailed the goal which ended Forres Mechanics’ 14-year wait to reach a cup final as the best of his burgeoning career.

The 19-year-old striker’s second half header secured a 2-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday as the Can-Cans’ progressed to the North of Scotland Cup final, which will be played on the weekend of October 18-19.

Frame joined Forres in the summer of 2023 after leaving Ross County and is thrilled to have helped the Mosset Park outfit reach their first final since September 2011.

He said: “It’s the most important goal I’ve scored in my career so far. Due to what it means it’s definitely the best goal I’ve scored.

“It means so much to us, we’ve had a few tough results recently, but to get a run in this cup and to have a chance to play for silverware is great.

“It’s been a long time since the club has been in a final and I’m over the moon for everyone that we’ve managed to get there.”

Calum Frame of Forres Mechanics.

Frame was relieved to net against Caley Thistle after missing a penalty with the score at 0-0 during Forres’ 3-0 Breedon Highland League defeat to Turriff United on Saturday.

He added: “After missing the penalty on Saturday I was glad to get a goal against Inverness.

“The boys are saying I perform better under the floodlights because I’ve scored in the last three midweek games.”

‘Reward for everyone at the club’

Meanwhile, Forres manager Steven MacDonald praised the character of his players.

The Can-Cans boss said: “It’s important for the young boys to realise what winning is about, your goal in football is to get to cup finals and win things.

“Not many of our boys have experienced that, which was a worry going into the game, but they handled it really well.

“It was a massively deflating goal to lose just before half-time (to make it 1-1) and it was enormous credit to the boys that they managed to lift themselves from that.

“I knew it had been a long time since Forres had been to a cup final and it’s a reward for the hard work of everyone at the club.”

