Forres Mechanics’ cup hero delighted with best goal of his career

Calum Frame hailed the goal which ended Forres Mechanics’ 14-year wait to reach a cup final as the best of his burgeoning career.

The 19-year-old striker’s second half header secured a 2-1 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Tuesday as the Can-Cans’ progressed to the North of Scotland Cup final, which will be played on the weekend of October 18-19.

Frame joined Forres in the summer of 2023 after leaving Ross County and is thrilled to have helped the Mosset Park outfit reach their first final since September 2011.

He said: “It’s the most important goal I’ve scored in my career so far. Due to what it means it’s definitely the best goal I’ve scored.

“It means so much to us, we’ve had a few tough results recently, but to get a run in this cup and to have a chance to play for silverware is great.

“It’s been a long time since the club has been in a final and I’m over the moon for everyone that we’ve managed to get there.”

Frame was relieved to net against Caley Thistle after missing a penalty with the score at 0-0 during Forres’ 3-0 Breedon Highland League defeat to Turriff United on Saturday.

He added: “After missing the penalty on Saturday I was glad to get a goal against Inverness.

“The boys are saying I perform better under the floodlights because I’ve scored in the last three midweek games.”

‘Reward for everyone at the club’

Meanwhile, Forres manager Steven MacDonald praised the character of his players.

The Can-Cans boss said: “It’s important for the young boys to realise what winning is about, your goal in football is to get to cup finals and win things.

“Not many of our boys have experienced that, which was a worry going into the game, but they handled it really well.

“It was a massively deflating goal to lose just before half-time (to make it 1-1) and it was enormous credit to the boys that they managed to lift themselves from that.

“I knew it had been a long time since Forres had been to a cup final and it’s a reward for the hard work of everyone at the club.”