More
Home Sport Football Highland League

EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine United beat Huntly to reach final

We cover the semi-final between the Black and Golds and United.

By Callum Law
Julian Wade celebrates scoring Formartine United's first goal against Huntly in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup. Photos by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
A brace from Julian Wade helped Formartine United beat Huntly 4-0 and reach the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final.

The Pitmedden side took control of this semi-final in the first half at Christie Park with goals from Wade and Finlay Murray giving them a two-goal cushion.

After the break the Black and Golds battled hard to find a route back into the tie, but after soaking up some pressure Wade and Brody Alberts found the net to complete the job for Formartine.

In the final United will play Aberdeen on the weekend of October 4 and 5 as they attempt to win the Shire Cup for the third time in their history and claim their first trophy of any kind since lifting the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in February 2019.

Since that success Formartine, who are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions this season, have lost in six finals, but will be looking for a change of fortune this time.

Meanwhile Huntly’s wait for a first trophy since October 2007 and a first Shire Cup triumph since September 1999 continues.

Early action

The opening exchanges were keenly contested with neither side able to really assert dominance.

Hamish Ritchie and Glenn Murison fired over for Formartine, while at the other end Angus Grant’s cross-cum shot was cut out by Matthew McLean.

Midway through the first period Formartine took the lead.

Scott Ross’ free-kick from halfway was nodded down by Murison and Wade was first to react with a clinical left foot finish from 12 yards.

Finlay Murray (number two) heads in Formartine’s second against Huntly.

The Pitmedden side doubled their lead in the 37th minute and again it came from a set piece.

Marc Lawrence floated in a corner from the right and Murray rose to head the ball into the left corner of the net.

Before the end of the first half Lewis Crosbie fired into the side-netting from the right side of the area for the Black and Golds as they tried to get a goal back.

Home pressure

After struggling to test Formartine’s backline in the first period, Huntly did more probing after the interval.

A Ryan Sewell free-kick from the left broke for Michael Clark and his effort from 15 yards was turned over by goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie.

The visiting custodian was also required to clutch Sam Robertson’s attempt from 25 yards and tip over Callum Youngson’s cross-cum-shot from the right.

As the hour mark approached the Strathbogie side continued to press. McKenzie did well to hold a Clark header from Sewell’s corner and from another Sewell dead ball Clark’s looping header beat McKenzie, but Hamish Richie cleared off the line.

Hamish Ritchie controls the ball for Formartine against Huntly.

In the 71st minute Sewell’s inswinging corner from the left hit the near post, but after weathering that pressure Formartine netted their third two minutes later to seal their final spot.

Graeme Rodger found space on the left and his low delivery was neatly finished by Wade from six yards.

Six minutes from time sub Alberts completed the scoring from close range after Huntly had failed to deal with a low cross from the right.

Conversation