Highland League: Every game previewed as Matthew McLean reveals what brought him back to Formartine United

Matthew McLean has revealed personal and football ties led to him rejoining Formartine United.

The defender hails from Glasgow but was with the Pitmedden side from 2022 until the end of last season having been posted to the north-east for work.

McLean, who is preparing to face Brechin City at North Lodge Park on Saturday in a clash of the two unbeaten sides in Breedon Highland League, changed jobs in the summer, moved back down south and signed for Hurlford United.

However, in his new role the 26-year-old is able to work remotely which has allowed McLean and partner Sarah, a north-east native, to move back to the area and he re-signed for Formartine last weekend.

He said: “I wasn’t really looking to move back down south, but I was sick of the travelling in my previous job.

“I was doing 900-1000 miles a week as a commissioning engineer working at substations and I wanted to cut that down.

“Now I’m a design engineer but it’s hybrid working.

“My partner is from up here and we were debating whether to stay down south or come back up here and when we spoke about it we made the decision to come back up.

“When I spoke to my work about it they gave me the go-ahead so as soon as that was the case I let the gaffer at Formartine know.

“Since I moved up I’ve got nice ties with the north-east and I’ve managed to make a life for myself up here which is really good.”

Positive start for United

McLean is pleased to be back at Formartine, who have made a good start to the season.

In midweek they reached the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and in the league they’ve taken 18 points out of 24.

McLean added: “We’ve got a great squad here and I think we can challenge this season.

“It’s a big game against Brechin and it would be a good game to win because the head-to-heads can be very important come the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Grady McGrath wants his loan spell at Brechin to be mutually beneficial.

The striker, who netted 69 goals for the Hedgemen between 2022 and 2024, is back at Glebe Park on a season-long loan from League One side Cove Rangers.

McGrath has scored nine times already this term and with his Cove contract up next summer a good campaign with Brechin could put him in the shop window.

The 23-year-old said: “I’m really enjoying being back playing regularly, on a personal level it’s been really good for me so far.

“There’s a bit of both in terms of wanting to help Brechin and also help myself.

“Brechin have shown faith and trust in me to bring me back to the club and to play me.

“If I deliver and do well for Brechin then I’ll see where I end up at the end of the season.

“But that’s not something I’m thinking about right now, I’m just trying to help Brechin be successful.”

Scorries seek home comforts

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is aiming to secure their first home points of the campaign.

The Scorries, who welcome Rothes to Harmsworth Park on Saturday, are traditionally strong at home.

But all seven of their points so far this term have come on the road.

Manson said: “The home games we’ve had so far have been against Brora, Formartine and Fraserburgh, who I would all expect to be at the top end of the table come the end of the season.

“We’ve been competitive in all of those games and haven’t been on the end of any heavy defeats.

“Although we haven’t picked up a point at home yet, we haven’t been far away.

“However, we’re eager to get that first win and get up and running at home. We get good backing at Harmsworth Park and we want to give our fans something to shout about.”

Academy progression

Assessing their start to the season, Manson has been encouraged by the progress Wick have made compared with the same fixtures last term.

He added: “Aside from the first half against Fraserburgh we’ve been decent enough in all the games.

“We always knew our first eight games would be quite difficult to get through and seven points is a reasonable return.

“Looking back at the corresponding fixtures from last season we’re four points better off, we’ve scored two more goals and we’ve conceded 12 goals fewer.

“In every metric we’ve shown a little bit of progression in the eight games we’ve played compared with the same eight games last season so hopefully it can continue.”

Marc MacGregor returns for Wick and veteran David Allan is in their squad for the first time this season following a calf strain.

Rothes are seeking their first win of the season and manager Ronnie Sharp is set to have a full squad to choose from.

News from around the Highland League

Keith – buoyed by taking four points from their last two matches – face champions and league leaders Brora Rangers at Kynoch Park.

The Maroons are without James Brownie and Callum Robertson is doubtful, while the Cattachs are missing Michael Finnis, Shae Keogh, Max Ewan and Ali Sutherland.

Deveronvale expect to be close to full strength for their derby with Buckie Thistle at Princess Royal Park. The Jags are missing Fraser Robertson and Aberdeen loanees Theo Simpson and Aaron Cummings.

Clachnacuddin tackle Banks o’ Dee at Grant Street Park, but are missing Ben Cormack, Josh Meekings, Copeland Thain, Kuba Leszczynski, Craig Lawrie, Jack Davison and Jack MacKay.

Callum Youngson is suspended for Huntly’s clash with Strathspey Thistle at Christie Park. The Grantown Jags are minus Aaron Doran.

Shaun Cameron, Ethan Blanchard, Stuart Knight, Liam Archibald, Ryan Stuart, Saul Phimister and Aberdeen loanees Oliver Green, Sam McLean and Tristan Stephen are absent for Lossiemouth’s Grant Park meeting with Forres Mechanics.

Kyle MacLeod, Sean McCarthy, Ryan MacLeman, Jack Grant, Aidan Cruickshank and Josh Taylor are out for the Can-Cans.

It’s Nairn County v Inverurie Locos at Station Park, Jay Halliday is back for the Railwaymen, but Robert Ward and Callum Duncan are sidelined .

Turriff United tackle Fraserburgh at the Haughs. Murray Cormack, Owen Kinsella, Kieran Yeats and Ewan Clark are out for the hosts, the Broch are set to be without Bryan Hay, Jamie Beagrie, Kieran Lawrence and Ross Aitken.