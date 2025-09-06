Highland League results round-up: Formartine United remain undefeated after beating Brechin City with 10 men

Formartine United remain unbeaten this season after producing a magnificent display to beat Brechin City 3-1 at North Lodge Park.

The Pitmedden side were reduced to 10 men in the first minute when Rhys Thomas was sent off for conceding a penalty, which Grady McGrath scored to put the Hedgemen in front.

But United battled back superbly with Hamish Ritchie equalising and Rory McAllister bagging a brace.

The result means Formartine, who move up to second in the table, are unbeaten in 12 matches this season.

In total Stuart Anderson’s men haven’t lost since March 29, a run of 14 matches.

Meanwhile, for Brechin this was their first league loss of the campaign and just their second league defeat in 24 outings in 2025.

Early action

The game burst into life almost instantly. With 40 seconds on the clock a mistake by Thomas, who missed a long ball forward from Spencer Moreland, let McGrath race through on goal.

As the striker tried to go around goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie he was bumped by Thomas, which sent him tumbling, referee Mark Bolton pointed to the penalty spot and sent Thomas off for denying a goalscoring opportunity without making an attempt to play the ball.

McGrath fired into the bottom left corner from 12 yards, but after enjoying such a good start sloppiness crept into Brechin’s play as Formartine showed great resolve to battle back.

In the fifth minute Julian Wade did well on the left to tee up Ritchie and his angled strike was saved by goalkeeper Craig Hepburn.

Just after the quarter hour mark United equalised. McAllister did well in midfield to hold the ball up and find Matthew McLean on the left, he played a pass into the channel, where Wade outmuscled Euan Spark before setting up Ritchie to finish emphatically from 12 yards.

The 10 men take the lead

Soon after McAllister curled wide from 20 yards, but in the 20th minute he fired Formartine ahead.

McLean lifted a pass in behind the visiting defence and with Hepburn opting to stay on his line, McAllister galloped through and blasted a first time finish into the net.

After falling behind Brechin did start to create chances again. Mitchell Findlay’s drive from the right of the box was parried by McKenzie, who also held Paul Watson’s shot from 30 yards.

Then in the 32nd minute Moreland’s pinpoint pass found Craig Tosh inside the box, but his volley hit the underside of the crossbar and was cleared.

Five minutes later McKenzie did well to hold Tosh’s overhead kick after Findlay crossed from the right.

However, three minutes before the break Formartine made it 3-1. McLean’s long throw in from the left came through to McAllister and with nothing on he wriggled into a little bit of space and found the bottom left corner from 14 yards.

On the stroke of half-time the hosts almost made it four when Wade bundled his way through, but Hepburn saved.

Hedgemen press

After the break Brechin tried to make a fast start as they looked to mount a comeback.

In the 50th minute Fraser MacLeod hit the crossbar with a shot from the edge of the box and soon after Watson’s effort on the turn from 15 yards was tipped away by McKenzie at full stretch.

McKenzie made another good stop after an hour to repel McGrath from close range.

Formartine were never really seen as an attacking threat in the second half, but they produced a magnificent rearguard effort to soak up the pressure from Brechin and claim the points.

Keith 0-5 Brora Rangers

Champions Brora Rangers remain at the top of the Breedon Highland League after beating Keith at Kynoch Park.

Cattachs debutant Robbie Thompson – signed on loan from Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday morning – broke the deadlock and Mark Nicolson doubled the visitors’ lead before half-time.

Craig MacKenzie, Alex Cooper and Shane Sutherland found the net to complete the scoring in the second half.

Clachnacuddin 0-0 Banks o’ Dee

Clachnacuddin and Banks o’ Dee couldn’t be separated at Grant Street Park with the result leaving the Lilywhites in fourth on 17 points, while Dee are 10th with 13 points.

Deveronvale 3-2 Buckie Thistle

Deveronvale recovered from 2-0 down to beat Buckie Thistle in the derby at Princess Royal Park.

Goals from Lyall Keir and Darryl McHardy appeared to have the Jags on course for victory.

But Michael Watson and Jamie MacLellan netted to tie things up and captain MacLellan’s stoppage time strike won it for the Banffers.

Huntly 1-3 Strathspey Thistle

Strathspey Thistle came from behind to win against Huntly at Christie Park.

Angus Grant put the Black and Golds ahead early on, however, the Grantown Jags struck back and were ahead at half-time with Liam Shewan and Daniel Whitehorn finding the net.

Things got even better for Strathspey as Calum Brown notched their third in the second half.

Lossiemouth 0-3 Forres Mechanics

Forres Mechanics prevailed in the Moray derby against Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

Calum Frame’s first half brace gave the Can-Cans control of the contest and Kieran Hayllar got the third in the second period.

Nairn County 3-0 Inverurie Locos

Nairn County got their third win of the campaign against Inverurie Locos at Station Park.

Adrian Voight netted for the Wee County in the first half.

Inverurie had the chance to equalise with a penalty, but Paul Coutts’ attempt hit the crossbar and the Railwaymen were stung at the other end when Paul Brindle doubled Nairn’s lead.

Finn As-Chainey rounded off a fine afternoon for Nairn with their third.

Turriff United 1-3 Fraserburgh

Ten-man Fraserburgh made it five matches unbeaten by winning against Turriff United at the Haughs.

Miller Keir put Turra ahead, but Callan Gray restored parity for the Broch against his old club.

Then shortly before half-time Greg Buchan was sent off for the visitors. But in the second period the 10 men took the lead with Kieran Simpson scoring from the penalty spot after a foul by Dylan Souden on Gray.

Scott Barbour scored direct from a corner to extend Fraserburgh’s lead.

Wick Academy 3-3 Rothes

Rothes got their second point of the season, but it could have been all three as they were pegged back late on by Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Jake Thomson’s double put the Speysiders two goals up, but Gordon MacNab reduced the Scorries’ arrears before the break.

Euan Kennedy drew Wick level early in the second half, but parity wasn’t restored for long as Thomson completed his hat-trick to put Rothes back ahead.

However, after David Allan had been dismissed by Academy, Louis Hancock equalised in stoppage time.