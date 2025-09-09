Hunt for north/north-east football referees as organisers preach confidence, health and income boosts of picking up whistle

A drive is on across the north and north-east of Scotland to recruit more football referees as demand for officials continues to grow.

Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association, Moray and Banff Referees’ Association and the North of Scotland Referees’ Association are all aiming enlist new members.

The North of Scotland Association has an introductory course starting on Friday evening at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness which runs over the weekend.

Moray and Banff also have a three-day course kicking off on Friday night at Borough Briggs in Elgin. Day two is on Sunday, and the final day is Sunday, September 21.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Association is holding a recruitment evening at Aberdeen Sports Village on Tuesday, September 23 (7pm).

Those involved are keen to showcase the benefits and opportunities available to people who decide to pick up a whistle.

Refereeing provides life benefits

Anyone aged 16 or over can become a referee, and Aberdeen association manager Craig Mackay said: “There’s an increasing demand for match officials because there’s more and more football being played.

“I would urge anyone who’s interested to get in touch.

“We support everyone to get started and have mentoring schemes in place to help with development.

“The skills you gain from being a referee will benefit you for the rest of your life.

“You develop confidence, your communication improves and you learn how to make decisions under pressure.

“There are also the health benefits of training twice a week and there’s the monetary element of getting paid for doing it.

“It’s a good way to boost your income, it’s something that’s flexible and can fit in with what else is going on in your life.

“If you’re prepared to put the work in, we’ll provide the opportunities to progress.”

Great opportunities available

Moray and Banff Association manager Bill Machray added: “We’re short of numbers. Although we’re probably getting 95% of games covered, it’s hard going.

“There’s a great career in refereeing for those who want to progress up the ranks. But there are also great opportunities for people who just want to be involved in youth, amateur or welfare football.

“There are opportunities for everyone in refereeing. There’s the opportunity to be involved at the very highest level, which not many get to experience as a player.

“There’s the health side of it, refereeing keeps you fit and active, and you get paid for it.

“There’s a good social side to refereeing as well. Within the local associations there’s a good camaraderie and everyone mixes.”

‘The game needs you’

Billy Baxter, North of Scotland Referees’ Association manager said: “Recruiting new referees is essential to the future growth of football in the north of Scotland.

“As the game continues to grow at all levels, we need more match officials to ensure every fixture can go ahead safely, fairly and to a high standard.

“For those who show dedication and talent, there are clear pathways leading to Scottish League and even Scottish Premiership appointments.

“We’re also proud to support the Scottish FA’s new ‘Let Them Ref’ strategy, which ensures young referees under the age of 18 are protected, encouraged and given the right environment to thrive.

“Creating a positive experience for these young officials is a vital part of keeping them in the game long-term.

“Refereeing teaches life skills like leadership, communication, resilience, and decision-making — all of which are transferable to school, work, and beyond.

“We’re calling on football lovers of all ages to take that first step and find out where refereeing can take them. The game needs you.”

How to get involved

For anyone interested in becoming a referee, the Aberdeen and District Association can be contacted by emailing aberdeenrefereeonline@outlook.com, the Moray and Banff Association can be contacted at mbrefereecourse@gmail.com and the North of Scotland Association can be contacted via email at nosrainstructors@gmail.com