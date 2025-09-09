Hunt for north/north-east football referees as organisers preach confidence, health and income boosts of picking up whistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Highland League

Hunt for north/north-east football referees as organisers preach confidence, health and income boosts of picking up whistle

In Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands local associations are keen to recruit more referees.

By Callum Law
There's a drive on to recruit more referees to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Harry Bruce, pictured, who is a member of the Moray and Banff Referees' Association.
There's a drive on to recruit more referees to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Harry Bruce, pictured, who is a member of the Moray and Banff Referees' Association.

A drive is on across the north and north-east of Scotland to recruit more football referees as demand for officials continues to grow.

Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association, Moray and Banff Referees’ Association and the North of Scotland Referees’ Association are all aiming enlist new members.

The North of Scotland Association has an introductory course starting on Friday evening at the Caledonian Stadium in Inverness which runs over the weekend.

Moray and Banff also have a three-day course kicking off on Friday night at Borough Briggs in Elgin. Day two is on Sunday, and the final day is Sunday, September 21.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen Association is holding a recruitment evening at Aberdeen Sports Village on Tuesday, September 23 (7pm).

Those involved are keen to showcase the benefits and opportunities available to people who decide to pick up a whistle.

Refereeing provides life benefits

Anyone aged 16 or over can become a referee, and Aberdeen association manager Craig Mackay said: “There’s an increasing demand for match officials because there’s more and more football being played.

“I would urge anyone who’s interested to get in touch.

“We support everyone to get started and have mentoring schemes in place to help with development.

“The skills you gain from being a referee will benefit you for the rest of your life.

Lewis Brown is a member of the Aberdeen and District Referees’ Association.

“You develop confidence, your communication improves and you learn how to make decisions under pressure.

“There are also the health benefits of training twice a week and there’s the monetary element of getting paid for doing it.

“It’s a good way to boost your income, it’s something that’s flexible and can fit in with what else is going on in your life.

“If you’re prepared to put the work in, we’ll provide the opportunities to progress.”

Great opportunities available

Moray and Banff Association manager Bill Machray added: “We’re short of numbers. Although we’re probably getting 95% of games covered, it’s hard going.

“There’s a great career in refereeing for those who want to progress up the ranks. But there are also great opportunities for people who just want to be involved in youth, amateur or welfare football.

“There are opportunities for everyone in refereeing. There’s the opportunity to be involved at the very highest level, which not many get to experience as a player.

“There’s the health side of it, refereeing keeps you fit and active, and you get paid for it.

“There’s a good social side to refereeing as well. Within the local associations there’s a good camaraderie and everyone mixes.”

‘The game needs you’

Billy Baxter, North of Scotland Referees’ Association manager said: “Recruiting new referees is essential to the future growth of football in the north of Scotland.

“As the game continues to grow at all levels, we need more match officials to ensure every fixture can go ahead safely, fairly and to a high standard.

“For those who show dedication and talent, there are clear pathways leading to Scottish League and even Scottish Premiership appointments.

“We’re also proud to support the Scottish FA’s new ‘Let Them Ref’ strategy, which ensures young referees under the age of 18 are protected, encouraged and given the right environment to thrive.

North of Scotland Referees’ Association manager Billy Baxter.

“Creating a positive experience for these young officials is a vital part of keeping them in the game long-term.

“Refereeing teaches life skills like leadership, communication, resilience, and decision-making — all of which are transferable to school, work, and beyond.

“We’re calling on football lovers of all ages to take that first step and find out where refereeing can take them. The game needs you.”

How to get involved

For anyone interested in becoming a referee, the Aberdeen and District Association can be contacted by emailing aberdeenrefereeonline@outlook.com, the Moray and Banff Association can be contacted at mbrefereecourse@gmail.com and the North of Scotland Association can be contacted via email at nosrainstructors@gmail.com

Conversation