Highland League preview: Every game covered as Rory McAllister opens up on why he’s still going strong

Goalscoring great Rory McAllister revealed he’s drawing inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo as he continues to find the net for Formartine United.

The 38-year-old and his team-mates are preparing to face Banks o’ Dee at Spain Park in the Breedon Highland League on Wednesday night.

Striker McAllister joined Formartine this summer after notching more than 300 goals in the SPFL with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Montrose.

He’s already scored seven times for United this term – including a brace in Saturday’s victory over Brechin City – and doesn’t intend to slow down any time soon.

McAllister is emboldened to keep going by Ronaldo, the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus hitman is still playing for Portugal and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia aged 40.

He said: “It was the old Rory McAllister on Saturday, I still believe I can score goals and I still feel sharp.

“I feel good, this is the best I’ve felt physically in a few years and I’m still enjoying playing.

“You look at guys like Cristiano Ronaldo who’s still playing at 40, so why can I not do it?

“He’s a player I’ve grown up watching so he probably has inspired me a bit. I just love playing and I’ll keep going as long as I can still run about and I still feel sharp.”

Formartine are unbeaten in 14 competitive matches and are currently second in the Highland League.

Looking ahead to facing Dee, McAllister added: “It could be the slowest race in history, me against Mark Reynolds, two 38-year-olds running about!

“It will be another tough game, but we’re a good side, we need to keep believing in ourselves and try to keep our run going.”

Dee look to improve position

Banks o’ Dee are 10th in the table, eight points behind Formartine and 11 adrift of leaders Brora Rangers.

However, they’re unbeaten in their last four Highland League matches and co-manager Josh Winton remains optimistic about their hopes of mounting a title challenge.

He said: “The aim is still to challenge, there’s been a lot of talk about who’s in the title race, who’s started well and who hasn’t.

“But it’s still very early and we’ve seen before that a team puts eight or nine wins together and suddenly they’re right up there.

“The thing for us is trying to get the performance level right, have consistency of performance and if we do that results will follow.

“Games like this are important because if we can win it pulls us closer to teams above us.

“We try to incentivise the players that with a couple of good results you can very quickly get yourselves back in a more positive position.”

Loch Ness key as Clach deal with monster schedule

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins hopes the cooling waters of Loch Ness can help his team recover after a gruelling start to the campaign.

The Lilywhites are missing eight players for Wednesday’s Breedon Highland League encounter against Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

This is the fifth midweek out of seven that Clach have had a game and Gethins revealed he has adjusted their training schedule to cope.

On Monday night they went for a jog along Dores Beach before having a dip in Loch Ness.

Gethins said: “It’s important we look after the boys right now because the schedule has been very tough.

“Cold water therapy helps recovery so that’s why we’re doing it, but it’s hard to recover when you’re playing again in midweek.

“We had a tough week last week with Brechin away, Ross County at home and then Banks o’ Dee at home.

“We were never going to train because that would just exacerbate things, so a light jog, stretching and time in the water is what we did.

“We’ve played a quarter of the season already and we’re only in the second week of September, that shows how tough the schedule has been.

“The players aren’t full-time, they can’t rest for two days after a game, they’ve got to go to work and some of them have physically demanding jobs.

“I think the schedule could have been looked at and we could have started more of the midweek games in September and October or had them slightly more spaced out.

“I understand why the league want to get games played at this time of year, but did we have to play quite so many so early?”

Jags aiming to sharpen up

After a good start to the season Buckie have only won once in their last six games in all competitions.

But manager Lewis MacKinnon remains confident they can still challenge at the top end of the table.

He said: “At key moments we’re not being clinical enough with our chances and defensively we’re not dealing with certain things well enough.

“Concentration and decision-making are the two crucial parts, but over the next few weeks we’ll spend more time working on it at training because there’s less midweek games.

“What’s disappointing is I believe we’ve got a really good squad and we should be doing better than we are.

“But it’s not been disastrous. We put a good winning run together in the second half of last season and if we can do something similar we can have a good season.”

Porter wants more Lossie belief

Steve Porter has called on Lossiemouth to have more belief ahead of their trip to Bellslea to face Fraserburgh.

The Coasters have accumulated four points – earned courtesy of a win over Banks o’ Dee and a draw against Formartine United – in their first nine Breedon Highland League matches.

Boss Porter said: “Sometimes our mental toughness has been questioned and our mindset has to be that we can compete with anyone.

“I believe we can and we need to show resilience and character in games like this.

“The points we’ve picked up so far show we can compete, but unfortunately we haven’t managed to build much momentum yet.

“We’ve got to have the mindset that we can compete against anyone and get points against anyone.

“So I’m looking forward to facing Fraserburgh and seeing how we get on.

“We did an exercise with the boys at training on Monday and it covered what Lossie means to them? What do they expect playing for Lossie? And if they were an opposition player what would they expect from Lossie?

“It was interesting to hear what the boys thought and hopefully it’s helped build some belief.

“If we can get a bit of momentum and consistency then I think we can make progress.”

Teenage duo make big impact

Fraserburgh have taken 13 points out of 15 from their last five league matches.

Manager Mark Cowie is keen to continue their good run and reckons the introduction of two 16-year-olds has been a factor behind their form.

Will Sim has started the last five games at right-back, while central midfielder Fraser Stewart has made two sub appearances and started the last two fixtures.

Cowie added: “In my office there’s a sign that says ‘you’ll never know until you throw them in.’

“It’s a big jump to come in at that age, but they’ve both been really good.

“Will has come up from juveniles, he had a short loan spell at Maud where he played, then injury dictated that we needed him to play and he’s grabbed his opportunity.

“Fraser got released from Aberdeen, but he’s knuckled down and done really well with us since joining in the summer.

“Paul Young has had a knock and Jamie Beagrie’s been out so we’ve thrown him in.

“Sometimes young players come in with no fear and good energy and it gives everyone a lift.

“They’ve certainly given us a boost the last few weeks and long may it continue.

“They’re both Brochers and I think they’re both enjoying being part of things with their hometown club.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Strathspey Thistle welcome champions Brora Rangers to Seafield Park.

Josh Race, Daniel Whitehorn, Ali Nixon and Aaron Doran are missing for the Grantown side, while the Cattachs are still without Max Ewan, Ali Sutherland and Michael Finnis.

Inverurie Locos clash with Turriff United at Harlaw Park. The Railwaymen are minus Zack Ellis, Greg Mitchell, Cole Anderson, Josh Bolton and Callum Duncan, but have recalled Stewart Gray and Kacper Bednarowski from loans at Deveronvale and Colony Park.

Turra are without Murray Cormack, Kieran Yeats, Ewan Clark and Ewan Gordon.

Brad McKay, Cillian Sheridan and Dayle Robertson remain sidelined for Brechin City, who host Huntly at Glebe Park. The Black and Golds are missing Zander Jack and Josh Robb.

Alan Hughes, Jack Henry, Marc MacGregor, David Allan and Kyle Henderson are out of Wick Academy’s Harmsworth Park meeting with Nairn County. Millar Gamble is still absent for Wee County.

Daniel Fraser is unavailable for Rothes, who face a full strength Deveronvale at Mackessack Park.

Forres Mechanics host Keith at Mosset Park. Kaiden Connolly, Ryan MacLeman and Josh Taylor are out for the Can-Cans, with James Brownie and Callum Robertson missing for Keith.