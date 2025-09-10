Highland League round-up: Clach continue fine start with win against Buckie Thistle as leaders Brora Rangers thrash Strathspey Thistle

Clachnacuddin continued their great start to the season – but boss Conor Gethins described their victory against Buckie Thistle as “daylight robbery”.

Troy Cooper and Allan MacPhee scored for the Lilywhites, while Darryl McHardy struck late on for the Jags, who were wasteful in front of goal.

Clach have lost only once in 12 matches in all competitions and this triumph made it back-to-back wins against Thistle for the first time since November 2001.

Meanwhile, the Inverness outfit have now recorded successive victories at Victoria Park for the first time since September 1996.

Gethins said: “Daylight robbery is the two words to describe it.

“That’s probably my favourite win of the season because we had to defend, we rode our luck and we found a way through.

“Buckie probably should have scored seven or eight, but when you’re on a good run luck can sometimes be on your side and it was certainly on our side here.

“However, we were clinical, we had two chances and took them which is huge.”

Early action

In rainy and windy conditions Buckie had the first chance on seven minutes when Sam Morrison headed Lyall Keir’s free-kick from the right against the left post.

But Clach, who had seen Harry Nicolson fire wide from 25 yards, went ahead in the 19th minute.

Cooper’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was spilled by goalkeeper Theo Simpson, he was unable to gather at the second attempt under pressure from James Anderson, and Cooper followed up to tap the loose ball into the net.

After that the Jags took control of proceedings. Josh Peters did well on the right to tee up Fin Allen, whose effort from eight yards was brilliantly blocked by visiting goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

Then midway through the first period Aaron Cummings blazed over from six yards after Kevin Fraser crossed from the left.

In the second half Allen’s defence-splitting pass released Keir, but Ridgers rushed out and made a great save.

On 63 minutes the Jags had a strong penalty claim turned down by referee Scott Leslie after Fergus Adams had bundled into the back of Fraser.

Jags stung by loss of second

The home side continued to probe and in the 72nd minute industrious work by Cummings on the right gave Peters a chance – but he scuffed his shot wide from 10 yards.

A minute later Clach, who hadn’t threatened since the break, netted their second.

MacPhee latched on a ball over the top of the home defence and finished clinically beyond Simpson.

Buckie to their credit didn’t give in and on 88 minutes they finally found the net as McHardy headed home from Keir’s free-kick.

Thistle have won once in seven matches in all competitions.

Manager Lewis MacKinnon said: “I thought it was total domination – from start to finish the boys played really well – apart from the final part of the jigsaw.

“To not take the chances that came our way was criminal and it hurt us in the end.

“It should have been a penalty and a red card, why would Kevin Fraser fall down in that situation when he’s one on one with the goalie?

“It’s a clumsy tackle and it was a crazy decision not to award a penalty.”

Strathspey Thistle 0-8 Brora Rangers

Highland League leaders Brora Rangers ran out 8-0 victors against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park.

Robbie Thompson, who joined on loan from Caley Thistle at the weekend, added to his debut goal in his 5-0 win at Keith, with a first half brace before James Wallace made it 3-0.

Craig MacKenzie netted number four with a calm finish before four goals in the final 10 minutes racked the scoreline up as an Aidan Wilson brace, and Tony Dingwall and Ben Gardiner goals made it a rout.

The Cattachs, bossed by Steven Mackay, have now won nine of their 10 fixtures and hold a four-point leader over Brechin City, who returned to second spot.

Ryan Esson’s Jags, who were 3-1 winners at Huntly on Saturday, have won half of their 10 matches, which is already one more than in their entire 2024-2025 campaign when they finished 17th.

Fast start

Brora were ahead on 11 minutes when Thompson drilled a low 20-yarder into the bottom left corner of the net after Shane Sutherland lined him up.

Strathspey goalkeeper Danny Gillan, and his battling team-mates, kept Brora out for a while with some alert moments, but two goals either side of the half hour mark put the Cattachs in complete control.

Firstly, a surging Thompson run saw him play a one-two with Sutherland before rounding Gillan to round the move off.

Strathspey had barely regrouped before Wallace found the net with a low drive after starting a move and meeting a cross from Alex Cooper.

Jamie Williamson flashed a low shot wide at the end of the first half for Strathspey then Gillan saved a sliced effort in the rain from Bunce.

The hosts tested goalkeeper Cammy Mackay 10 minutes into the second half when Liam Shewan was put through on goal, but the ex-Inverness shot stopper raced out to deny him.

However, on the hour, Brora extended their advantage when MacKenzie supplied a neat finish into the corner of the net after he was teed up by Wallace.

Dingwall made it 5-0 for Brora on 81 minutes when he crashed the ball into the right side of the net from distance after connecting with Sutherland.

And this was added to when Wilson knocked the ball home after Gillan saved from Sutherland then Gardiner tucked away from a Wilson assist before Wilson met a Sutherland cross to cap off a storming show.

These sides meet again this Saturday, but in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup preliminary round, at Dudgeon Park.

Banks o’ Dee 1-0 Formartine United

Banks o’ Dee left it late to snatch a 1-0 victory against title chasers Formartine United, with Joe McCabe’s 87th minute header inflicting a first defeat on the Pitmedden side who slip to fourth in the Breedon Highland League table.

Formartine were the stronger team in the early stages but couldn’t make numerous dead-ball situations count with a strong wind blowing through Spain Park.

Rory McAllister was fouled on the edge of the Dee box, and his effort from 20 yards hit the crossbar before soaring over.

Julian Wade was lively too, working hard to catch the ball at the byline to force Daniel Hoban into a near post save.

In the second half Dee looked sharper, and they almost took the lead in the 64th minute.

Magnus Watson drove down the wing, picked out Lachie MacLeod in the centre of the box but the striker blasted his effort high above the Formartine goal.

Hoban was once again called into action in the 78th minute when Hamish Ritchie teed up McAllister to fire an effort towards the Dee goal.

With the game heading towards a goalless draw Dee won a rare corner. Sam Pugh’s delivery was met by McCabe who headed down and past Stuart McKenzie to the delight of the Dee crowd.

Formartine threw caution to the win in a desperate attempt to equalise but Banks o’ Dee held on to climb to seventh in the table.

Brechin 2-0 Huntly

Brechin City picked up their first victory in four games following a 2-0 victory over Huntly at Glebe Park.

Mitch Findlay and given City the lead with a fine, curling strike deep into first-half injury-time and a further goal from Grady McGrath six minutes from time clinched victory.

Huntly had the ball in the net after seventeen minutes when Sam Robertson rifled home a 20-yard drive but the flag had already gone up for offside.

City fought back however and they were unlucky not to open the scoring in the 25th minute when Marley Sweenie-Rowe just failed to connect with a McGrath cross.

A couple of minutes later Finlay Allan blasted a McGrath cross over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Allan was unlucky again ten minutes before the break when his close-range drive came back off the crossbar.

However, City made the vital breakthrough deep into injury-time when Findlay picked up the ball wide on the right and cut inside before unleashing a fierce left-foot drive which snuggled into the bottom corner of the net via the post.

City had the better of the second half, but although they enjoyed the majority of pressure and possession it wasn’t until six minutes from time that they managed to clinch victory when McGrath was on the spot to drill the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Forres Mechanics 2-2 Keith

A hotly-contested Moray derby ended with a share of the spoils as Forres Mechanics and Keith drew 2-2 at Mosset Park.

Keith took the lead on 23 minutes when Jordan Cooper’s low ball in from the right was turned in at close range by Liam Duncan.

Duncan had a chance to double his tally just after the half hour mark when he picked up Ryan McRitchie’s poor clearance – but he looped an effort over the bar.

Forres, well out of sorts in the first period, were level on 36 minutes after a mistake from Keith keeper Craig Reid.

Youngster Kieran Hayllar did well down the right for Forres and found Shaun Sutherland, who unleashed a shot which should have been routine for Reid, but he spilled it over his head and in for 1-1.

Kyle MacLeod came on at half-time for Mechanics and crashed an effort off the crossbar within two minutes.

It wasn’t too long until Forres were ahead – Cohen Ramsay’s cross to the back post found its way back across goal to Calum Frame who found the net with an instinctive header.

That lead was held for just two minutes as Jack Searle cut in from the right byline and struck a powerful effort which deflected off Ryan McRitchie and left Michael Miele helpless in the home goal.

Calum Frame almost grabbed a stunning winner for the hosts three minutes into stoppage time – taking on two defenders and hammering a shot which Keith keeper Reid did brilliantly to tip onto the bar to ensure a point.

Fraserburgh 5-0 Lossiemouth

Fraserburgh battled the elements at Bellslea, but ran out comfortable winners against Lossiemouth.

First half goals from Logan Watt, Scott Barbour and a Kieran Simpson penalty were added to through Watt’s second after the break and Lewis Duncan’s late counter.

The Broch took the lead on 10 minutes when Will Sim’s pass down the right found Scott Barbour and his cross was nodded home by Logan Watt.

Four minutes later Joshua Hawkins’ low cross from the left was scooped home by Barbour to double the home side’s lead.

Midway through the half a one-two between Sean Butcher and Barbour saw the former fire in a shot which saw Arran Anderson produce a reflex save. On 26 minutes Barbour fired in a shot which the Lossie keeper did well to save.

On 36 minutes Butcher saw his header cleared off the line as the Broch continued to pepper the Lossie goal. A minute later a handball inside the visitors box saw Simpson hammer home the spot kick to extend the Black and Whites lead.

After 52 minutes Watt swept the ball home after Duncan’s free kick had been headed down by Butcher to notch his second of the night.

Substitute Tristan Stephen had Lossiemouth’s first real effort at goal which was blocked, then a free-kick from Liam Archibald was rifled in from distance which Andy Reid did well to parry over the crossbar.

Lossie were awarded a penalty on 81 minutes when Kieran Lawrence infringed inside the box but Reid pulled off a wonder save to deny Daniel Hanover from the spot.

With five minutes remaining Barbour and Watt combined to set up Duncan who curled the ball home from the edge of the box to make the final score 5-0.

Rothes 2-5 Deveronvale

Rothes’ wait for a first Highland League win of the season continued as Deveronvale came from behind to win 5-2 at Mackessack Park.

The Speysiders looked to be on course for their first league win since a 3-2 success against Turriff United on November 2 last year when they raced into a 2-0 lead but Vale fought back in the second half to claim the points.

Vale, 3-2 winners at home to Buckie Thistle on Saturday, completed the signing of central defender Lucas Smith from Turriff United prior to the match with the 21-year-old named on the bench.

The home side made the perfect start when Brodie Mitchell netted with only three minutes on the clock.

It got even better for the Speysiders in the 19th minute when Jake Thomson doubled the advantage.

Vale reduced the deficit in the 68th minute when Fergus Alberts netted to set up a tense final period.

Vale player-manager Garry Wood came off the bench to score the equaliser in the 80th minute before debutant Smith netted in the 84th minute to put his side in front.

Olek Dlugosz and Jack Mitchell both netted in injury time to add further misery to the hosts.

Next up for Rothes is a trip to Nairn County this weekend, while Vale head to Clachnacuddin.

Inverurie Locos 1-2 Turriff United

A late goal Aidan Sopel earned Turriff United a 2-1 victory against 10-man Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park.

Dean Donaldson’s side were looking to bounce back from a 3-0 loss at Nairn County at the weekend but Turra broke the deadlock after 14 minutes when Owen Kinsella’s long-range strike found the bottom corner of the net.

Locos, aiming for only their second win in 10 Highland League matches, responded in the 27th minute with Max Foster levelling with a strike from the edge of the area.

The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when Jack McKenzie was sent off.

Turriff made their numerical advantage count with 10 minutes to go with Sopel firing low into the net from a Sam Garnham assist.

Locos face Lossiemouth away on Saturday, while Turra have a free weekend.

Wick Academy 1-2 Nairn County

Nairn County made it back-to-back wins in the Breedon Highland League with a 2-1 victory at Wick Academy.

The Wee County were looking to build on a 3-0 win against Inverurie Locos, while the Scorries went into the match on the back of a 3-3 draw with bottom of the table Rothes.

It was the visitors who seized control of proceedings with Sam Gordon cutting the ball back for Calum Mackay to open the scoring in the 11th minute.

Calum Mackay turned provider to cross for Ben Barron to make it 2-0 after 24 minutes.

Euan Kennedy netted with five minutes to go for the Scorries but Nairn held on for the win.