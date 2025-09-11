Highland League digest: Garry Wood on Deveronvale’s new signing; Fraserburgh’s Bryan Hay joins 600 club

Deveronvale player-manager Garry Wood is pleased his perseverance paid off after signing Lucas Smith.

The Banffers recruited the centre-back from Turriff United on Wednesday and he enjoyed a dream debut coming off the bench to score in a 5-2 win against Rothes at Mackessack Park.

Smith is a player Wood has admired for some time and he tried to sign him last October, when the 21-year-old ex-Formartine United man opted to join Turra instead.

Wood said: “We spoke to him at the time when he ended up going to Turriff and we were disappointed at that time.

“But when he became available now we were really happy to get him signed this time and he’ll add a lot to our group.

“Everybody has got their own path that they go on in their careers and you don’t turn your back on players.

“We’ve tried to sign various players and been turned down, that happens in football, but we’re delighted to have Lucas now.”

Competition key

Wood has been keen to bolster Deveronvale’s central defensive options and believes Smith’s physicality will prove to be a big asset

He added: “Last season and at the start of this season we’ve felt we needed an extra body in central defence.

“We’ve got that now with Lucas coming in, adding competition to the squad is healthy.

“Lucas brings good physical presence and that’s something we’ve been lacking so bringing Lucas in adds physicality and height to an important area of the team.

“We saw what he could do on Wednesday, not only defensively, but in the opposition box he managed to get on the end of a cross and score a goal for us with a good header.

“It was a good start for Lucas, he came on when we were getting beat, both boxes are crucial and he made an impact in both.”

Jags defender made available

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle have placed Jordan Laidlaw on the transfer list.

The centre-back joined the Grantown outfit in the summer of 2024, but injury limited the former Invergordon and Avoch player’s game time last season.

So far this term Laidlaw hasn’t been a regular for Strathspey either and he has now been made available for a move elsewhere.

Hay reflects on Fraserburgh landmark

Bryan Hay says it’s special to have joined Fraserburgh’s exclusive 600 club – even though his milestone appearance wasn’t planned.

The defender became only the fourth player in the Broch’s 115-year history to play 600 games when he featured as a substitute in Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Lossiemouth at Bellslea.

Hay, who made his debut in December 2006, follows in the footsteps of Jimmy Young (680), Billy Gordon (721) and Willie West (728 and counting) in making it to 600 matches.

The 36-year-old Fraserburgh native said: “It is special to have done it considering only three other guys in the history of the club have done it.

“It was nice that Billy, Jimmy and Willie were all at the game and we got a photo together afterwards.

“Jimmy’s an avid supporter with (his son) Paul playing for us, Billy loves the club as well and is at most of the games.

“I think it says a lot about the club, how special it is and the effect it has on people who have played for Fraserburgh that guys like Billy, Jimmy and lots of others always come along even though they’re no longer playing.

“If you’ve played for Fraserburgh I don’t think you ever lose that connection to the club.

“The way the club is run and the way you’re treated is a big reason for that.

“There are so many great people who are part of the club, they treat you so well and make you feel special.

“I love the club, I’ve always been proud to play for the club and I’ve never wanted to play for anyone else.”

Milestone moment was unexpected

Hay revealed he wasn’t expecting to feature against Lossie due to a hamstring problem, but an injury to Kieran Simpson in the second half led to him taking up his usual berth at centre-back.

He added: “I’ve had this niggle, but I would never see the manager Mark Cowie and the club stuck, so I was happy to go on the bench.

“Kieran ended up hurting himself so I went on. Ideally I don’t think Mark wanted to put me on because of the niggle, but I was happy to go on due to the circumstances.”

Future ambitions

During his Fraserburgh career Hay has won the Breedon Highland League title once, as well as playing in six Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final successes and four Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final victories.

Before he hangs up his boots Hay would like to enjoy more success and also help the next generation of Broch players thrive.

He said: “All of us have a competitive nature and we all want to win games and to try to compete for trophies.

“I see the young lads like Will Sim, Fraser Stewart, Joshua Hawkins, Flynn McKay, Jake Garden and others coming through. I want to try to help them have good Broch careers in the same way that people like Russell McBride and Ryan Christie did for me when I was starting out.

“That’s a big thing for me, making sure the young lads know what it’s about to play for Fraserburgh and how much it means to play for Fraserburgh.”