Highland League: Every game previewed as Sam Gordon gets ready for Nairn County farewell

Sam Gordon says he would never rule out a return to Nairn County as he prepares to leave his hometown club to go travelling.

The winger is set to make his 114th appearance for the Wee County when Rothes visit Station Park in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday, before he jets out to Thailand next week to start his overseas adventure.

Gordon has come through Nairn’s youth ranks and made his first-team debut in August 2021.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals for the Wee County with the most memorable being the winner in their 5-4 North of Scotland Cup final triumph against Ross County in November 2023, which secured their first silverware since 2012.

Gordon said: “It’s been a goal of mine since I left school to go and see other parts of the world.

“But I’ve never really put my mind towards it and saved money for it, until more recently. I’m 25 and I thought if I didn’t do it now then it would probably never happen.

“I’m starting in Thailand and I’m winging it from there. I want to see Vietnam and Laos and I’ve got my working visa for Australia in case I end up there.

“I’m not sure how long I’ll be away for, I’ll see how it goes. It could be a month, three months, a year or five years, we’ll see what happens.

“The club have been very good with me, they’ve told me the door is always open and if I do come back I’d be delighted to come back to Nairn because it’s a great club to play for.”

Magic moments

Reflecting on his time with Nairn, Gordon – who also had a loan spell at Forres Mechanics in 2024 – added: “There have been some great moments.

“The best was managing to bring a trophy back to Station Park by winning the North of Scotland Cup.

“To be part of that squad and to score the winning goal was very special – particularly because my goalscoring record isn’t the best.”

Speysiders search for elusive win

Meanwhile, Jake Thomson is optimistic Rothes will pick up their first win of the season sooner rather than later.

The Speysiders have amassed two points from their 10 games league games this term, with attacker Thomson bagging seven of their 14 goals.

Ronnie Sharp’s side have come close to recording a victory. They have conceded late equalisers against Banks o’ Dee and Wick Academy, while on Wednesday they led Deveronvale 2-0 before eventually losing 5-2.

Thomson, 23, said: “We all want to win to prove to our fans and other people that we can compete in this league as a young up and coming team.

“Our start to the season from the outside may not look promising but there have been flashes in our games that we can take the game to the top teams in this league.

“It’s just about getting that 90-minute, consistent performance, that’s what we’re missing.

“But if we keep working hard I’m sure we will pick up some points.”

On a personal level this campaign is shaping up to be a good one for Thomson; his tally of seven goals is already an improvement on last term when he scored six.

He added: “This is the best start to a season I’ve had since being in the Highland League.

“I’ve never really been a goal scorer throughout my career. But I would say my finishing has improved a lot this last season or so and it’s something I’ve been working on.”

Jags aim to get back on winning trail

Captain Kevin Fraser is confident Buckie Thistle can get their season back on track if they rediscover their clinical touch in front of goal.

The Jags were victorious in their first five matches in all competitions at the start of the campaign, but since then they have won two of their last eight fixtures.

On Wednesday Buckie passed up a host of good chances in their 2-1 loss to Clachnacuddin.

On Saturday Thistle visit Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League and midfielder Fraser said: “Wednesday was a tough one to take.

“If you don’t take your chances that can happen. Hopefully we can take our chances against Formartine.

“Formartine are always a good side and it looks like they’ve improved again this season.

“But we’re confident we can get something out of the game if we play well.

“I don’t see why we can’t put another good run together. Sometimes all it takes is one good result and it kickstarts you again.

“The way the league is it’s very tight and a couple of good results can see you make good progress up the table.”

United out to bounce back after first loss

Meanwhile, Formartine’s 14-game unbeaten run came to an end in midweek when they lost 1-0 to Banks o’ Dee.

Boss Stuart Anderson is looking for the Pitmedden outfit to respond well as they try to continue their good start to the campaign, which has seen them take 21 points out of 30 in the Highland League.

Anderson said: “It will be a difficult game against Buckie. We lost our unbeaten run on Wednesday so we need to try to bounce back.

“Any time a result goes against you the focus goes onto the next game and how you can get a positive reaction and how you can put in a good performance.

“We’ve had an OK start and we’ve got to try to continue that.

“You can over-analyse stuff at times, but we’ve had a lot of positive results.

“We were on a long unbeaten run which has come to an end and we just need to try to get on another run and do the same again.”

News from around the Highland League – plus the Highland League Cup gets under way

Elsewhere in the Highland League, Greg Morrison, Rorie Macleod, Andrew Macrae, Josh Meekings, Copeland Thain, Kuba Leszczynski, Jack Davison and Jack MacKay are on Clachnacuddin’s injury list for their Grant Street Park clash with Deveronvale, who are missing Grant Moroney.

Zander Jack and Josh Robb are out for Huntly, who host Banks o’ Dee at Christie Park. Liam Duell looks set to miss out for the visitors.

James Brownie and Michael Ironside are absent for Keith’s Kynoch Park encounter with Fraserburgh. Bryan Hay, Kieran Simpson, Greg Buchan, Jamie Beagrie, Ross Aitken, Lewis Davidson, Liam Strachan and Joshua Hawkins are out for the Broch.

Lossiemouth tackle Inverurie Locos at Grant Park. The Coasters’ squad is unchanged from midweek, while Mark Souter returns for the Railwaymen.

Elsewhere, the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup gets under way with two preliminary round ties.

Holders Brora Rangers face Strathspey Thistle for the second time in four days. The Cattachs prevailed 8-0 in the league at Seafield Park on Wednesday and for Saturday’s return at Dudgeon Park, Jordan MacRae and Tom Kelly are back available.

Daniel Whitehorn returns for the Grantown Jags.

Meanwhile, Forres Mechanics meet Wick Academy in a 2pm kick-off at Mosset Park. Mark McLauchlan, Kyle MacLeod and Kaiden Connolly are doubts for the Can-Cans, while David Allan and Jack Henry are back for the Scorries.