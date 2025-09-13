Highland League and Cup results round-up: Nairn County beat Rothes to make it three wins in a row

Nairn County made it three wins in a row in the Breedon Highland League by beating Rothes 4-0.

Ben Barron, Andrew Greig, Calum MacKay and Angus Dey got the goals for the Wee County at Station Park.

This result means Nairn have picked up three straight victories for the first time since November 2023 as their strong home form continues.

Of the 16 points Wayne Mackintosh’s men have amassed this season, 13 of them (from a possible 18) have been earned at Station Park.

Meanwhile, Rothes’ remain winless so far this term, with the Speysiders’ last victory coming on November 2 last year.

Early action

It was Nairn who did most of the early probing. A brace of MacKay free-kicks from the left caused problems, the first drifted just wide and the second was tipped over by Rothes goalkeeper Stewart Black.

After 12 minutes the home side passed up a gilt-edged chance to take the lead when Sam Gordon – on his final appearance for the Wee County – crossed from the right and MacKay headed wide when he ought to have hit the target.

At the other end the Speysiders forced home goalkeeper Lewis Munro into a save as he turned away Thomas Brady’s free-kick from 25 yards.

On 26 minutes Nairn broke the deadlock. Gordon weaved in off the right flank and his cross-cum-shot was touched beyond Black by Barron from close range, with Rothes’ claims for offside falling on deaf ears.

Shortly after Black raced off his line to stop Gordon getting a shot away and then Rothes captain Brodie Mitchell fired over from long range.

Two minutes before half-time Nairn doubled their advantage. Jamie Carnihan’s delivery from the right found Greig at the back post, his first touch took him past Robbie Lean before he finished left-footed into the bottom right corner.

County clincher

At the start of the second half it felt like Rothes required the next goal if they were to have a chance of coming back.

However, the general patten of play was the same as the first half, with Nairn looking the more creative and threatening side.

Dey’s attempt from a MacKay corner was blocked, but in the 58th minute the Wee County got their third goal.

The lively Greig flighted in a cross from the left for the unmarked MacKay, who headed into the left corner.

On 65 minutes Rothes had their best chance of the match. Owen Alexander’s long ball released Ruairi Duncan on the right side of the box, his net-bound drive was brilliantly saved by Munro and the rebound bounced wide off sub Ross Logan.

Three minutes later Nairn netted again. Dey charged forward, skipped out of a couple of challenges and produced an excellent finish into the top left corner from the edge of the area.

Although the game was over as a contest there were chances at both ends in the closing stages.

For Nairn Greig went close with a free-kick from 20 yards and sub Ben Kelly shot wide from just inside the box. For Rothes a Thomson cross was sliced over his own crossbar by County defender Callum Maclean before Thomson hit the side-netting with a strike from the left of the box.

Formartine United 3-1 Buckie Thistle

Hamish Ritchie’s hat-trick secured the points for Formartine United against Buckie Thistle at North Lodge Park.

Ritchie’s opener had been cancelled out by Darryl McHardy, but Ritchie bagged two more to seal the Pitmedden outfit’s win.

The result means Formartine move to within three points of table toppers Brora Rangers, who weren’t in league action.

Clachnacuddin 1-1 Deveronvale

Clachnacuddin and Deveronvale continued their good starts to the season as they shared the spoils at Grant Street Park.

Troy Cooper put the Lilywhites ahead, but Jamie MacLellan restored parity for the Banffers.

Huntly 1-1 Banks o’ Dee

Huntly ended a run of four straight defeats by drawing with Banks o’ Dee at Christie Park.

Angus Grant’s opener for the Black and Golds was cancelled out by Kane Winton for Dee, who extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Keith 0-2 Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh made it five wins in a row by getting the better of Keith at Kynoch Park.

Scott Barbour and Logan Watt scored in quick succession in the first half to give the Broch a cushion and that was how it finished.

Lossiemouth 0-2 Inverurie Locos

Inverurie Locos recorded their second win of the season by beating Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

The Railwaymen netted twice in the first half through Jay Halliday and Max Foster to secure the points.

Highland League Cup – Brora Rangers 6-0 Strathspey Thistle

R Davidson Highland League Cup holders Brora Rangers progressed with a comprehensive preliminary round victory against Strathspey Thistle at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs beat the Grantown Jags 8-0 in midweek and this was similarly emphatic.

Shane Sutherland bagged a brace, with Craig MacKenzie, Alex Cooper, Robbie Thompson and Aidan Wilson also finding the net.

Forres Mechanics 6-0 Wick Academy

Forres progressed to the first round of the Highland League Cup thanks to a blistering first half showing against Wick in a 2pm kick-off at Mosset Park.

Kieran Hayllar got the ball rolling for the Can-Cans, while Matt Jamieson and Calum Frame both got doubles before the break.

Things got worse for the Scorries in the second period as Marc Coghill and Steven Sutherland were sent off before Frame completed his hat-trick late on to round off the scoring.

Forres will host Brora in the first round of the competition on November 8.