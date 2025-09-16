Confirmed: Details for Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final – where Aberdeen’s B team will face Formartine United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Confirmed: Details for Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final – where Aberdeen’s B team will face Formartine United

Aberdeen and Formartine United will clash in the showpiece fixture.

By Callum Law
Aberdeen and Formartine United will battle it out to lift the prestigious Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup trophy.
The key arrangements for the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Aberdeen B and Formartine United have been confirmed.

Aberdeen will tackle Formartine United in the showpiece fixture, which has been scheduled for Friday, October 3, at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park, with kick-off at 8pm.

Aberdeenshire and District FA (ADFA) president Barry Gibb revealed getting a date to suit all parties wasn’t straightforward.

He said: “We looked at the following weekend (October 11/12), which is an international weekend.

“But Aberdeen, and the majority of their players, who will be involved in the cup final, are playing in the Challenge Cup.

“The weekend we’ve ended up going with is what we originally planned for and it was a case of Friday October 3 or Sunday, October 5.

“Aberdeen’s first-team are playing on October 5 (against Dundee at Pittodrie) – and you can’t expect them to play a cup final on the same day as their first-team is playing.

Formartine beat Huntly in the Shire Cup semi-final.

“We looked at the weekend of October 18 as well, but that’s the week before the Scottish Cup second round, and if Formartine are involved in that and for any reason the final was to go off, then it would have to be pushed back into November.

“The date the association felt fitted best is Friday October 3 and going with that date should allow us to attract a good crowd.

“It’s a tournament which has been running for more than 100 years. It’s a beautiful trophy they’re playing for and the final deserves to be a showpiece.

“I think going with the Friday night will make it a fitting occasion.

“We’ve seen before that Friday finals attract good crowds, it’s all set up to be a really good game and it’s a great chance for both teams to win a prestigious trophy.”

Saturday not a good option

Gibb also explained why the ADFA felt Saturday, October 4. wasn’t a suitable date for the final.

He added: “Saturday wasn’t a good option because it means you’re asking a club to host the final when they will have a game elsewhere.

“Nobody that’s hosting a final wants to miss a game that their own team is involved in.

“On top of that, there are other Highland League games in the area, there are junior and amateur games and it would dilute the crowd.

ADFA president Barry Gibb.

“Whereas, on a Friday night there are no other games in the area, so there should be a better crowd and a better occasion.”

Formartine are bidding to win the Shire Cup for the third time in their history after successes in 2013-14 and 2017-18.

To get to the final,United have beaten Inverurie Locos, Turriff United and Huntly.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have won the tournament a record 35 times, but their last triumph was back in season 2004-05.

The Reds have seen off Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle to earn their place in the final.

