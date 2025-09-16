Confirmed: Details for Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final – where Aberdeen’s B team will face Formartine United

The key arrangements for the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Aberdeen B and Formartine United have been confirmed.

Aberdeen will tackle Formartine United in the showpiece fixture, which has been scheduled for Friday, October 3, at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park, with kick-off at 8pm.

Aberdeenshire and District FA (ADFA) president Barry Gibb revealed getting a date to suit all parties wasn’t straightforward.

He said: “We looked at the following weekend (October 11/12), which is an international weekend.

“But Aberdeen, and the majority of their players, who will be involved in the cup final, are playing in the Challenge Cup.

“The weekend we’ve ended up going with is what we originally planned for and it was a case of Friday October 3 or Sunday, October 5.

“Aberdeen’s first-team are playing on October 5 (against Dundee at Pittodrie) – and you can’t expect them to play a cup final on the same day as their first-team is playing.

“We looked at the weekend of October 18 as well, but that’s the week before the Scottish Cup second round, and if Formartine are involved in that and for any reason the final was to go off, then it would have to be pushed back into November.

“The date the association felt fitted best is Friday October 3 and going with that date should allow us to attract a good crowd.

“It’s a tournament which has been running for more than 100 years. It’s a beautiful trophy they’re playing for and the final deserves to be a showpiece.

“I think going with the Friday night will make it a fitting occasion.

“We’ve seen before that Friday finals attract good crowds, it’s all set up to be a really good game and it’s a great chance for both teams to win a prestigious trophy.”

Saturday not a good option

Gibb also explained why the ADFA felt Saturday, October 4. wasn’t a suitable date for the final.

He added: “Saturday wasn’t a good option because it means you’re asking a club to host the final when they will have a game elsewhere.

“Nobody that’s hosting a final wants to miss a game that their own team is involved in.

“On top of that, there are other Highland League games in the area, there are junior and amateur games and it would dilute the crowd.

“Whereas, on a Friday night there are no other games in the area, so there should be a better crowd and a better occasion.”

Formartine are bidding to win the Shire Cup for the third time in their history after successes in 2013-14 and 2017-18.

To get to the final,United have beaten Inverurie Locos, Turriff United and Huntly.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have won the tournament a record 35 times, but their last triumph was back in season 2004-05.

The Reds have seen off Fraserburgh, Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle to earn their place in the final.