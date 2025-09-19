Highland League preview: Every game covered as Banks o’ Dee’s Liam Duell aims to make up for lost time against Brora Rangers

Liam Duell is aiming to shrug off a frustrating start to the season when Banks o’ Dee face Brora Rangers in the Breedon Highland League.

The attacker is back in the Dee fold following a hamstring problem which has limited his involvement so far this term.

Duell hasn’t enjoyed being sidelined and also admits the Aberdeen outfit’s start to the campaign could have been better.

Banks o’ Dee have taken 17 points from 11 fixtures, while Saturday’s visitors to Spain Park top the table with 27 points from 10 games.

But Duell still believes both he and Dee can have a good season.

The 21-year-old said: “I’m feeling good now, I’ve had a hamstring problem this season which has felt never-ending at times.

“I played against Huntly last week and felt fine so hopefully that’s me back for the foreseeable future.

“It’s been a slow start for me and also for the team a wee bit, there have been games we expect to win where we’ve dropped points.

“I’m not a good watcher when I’m not able to play so it hasn’t been the easiest for me watching and not being able to help the guys.

“There are still loads of games to play this season and anything can happen.

“We’ve seen plenty of results that people would call upsets already this season.

“We still have belief in ourselves and winning games like this would help us. If you want to be up there you need to beat the teams at the top of the table.”

Brora getting into their stride

Meanwhile, Tony Dingwall believes champions Brora are only just starting to hit top gear as they look to continue their fine run of form.

In their last four matches in all competitions the Cattachs have scored 21 goals and conceded none.

Midfielder Dingwall, 31, said: “At the start of the season we weren’t really playing well, we were grinding past some teams and we were down to the bare bones with boys missing.

“However, in the last three or four games we’ve been good.

“Hopefully we’ve turned the corner a bit because our performances have been better in the last three or four weeks and we need to continue that.

“We’ve managed to bring in a few boys from Caley Thistle on loan (Ben Gardiner, Shae Keogh and Robbie Thompson) which has boosted the squad and along with guys coming back from injury it feels like everything’s coming together.

“Hopefully we keep playing well and the results will keep coming.”

New recruit can make a difference for Rothes

Boss Ronnie Sharp hopes new signing Jordan Laidlaw can help fix Rothes’ defensive issues.

The 28-year-old centre-back has joined on a contract until the summer of 2027 from Strathspey Thistle and could make his debut in Saturday’s Breedon Highland League clash with Clachnacuddin at Grant Street Park.

Rothes have conceded the most goals (45 in 11 games) so far this season and Sharp wants Laidlaw, who has previously played for Invergordon and Avoch, to help them tighten up.

He said: “I worked with Jordan for a short time when I was at Strathspey at the start of last season and the main reason we’ve brought him in is because we need height and strength defensively.

“We’ve had problems in defence and when Jordan became available we felt he fitted the bill and could help with the issues we’ve had.

“We’ve been needing experience so Jordan should give us that and hopefully he’ll hit the ground running.

“It was a no-brainer to sign Jordan and we’re delighted to get him in.”

Rothes are missing Jake Thomson, Ruairi Duncan, Rory Williamson and Daniel Fraser for the game against Clach.

The Lilywhites are without Greg Morrison, Andrew Macrae, Josh Meekings, Jack MacKay, Rorie Macleod, Copeland Thain and Jack Davison.

Inverurie and Keith after extra attacking edge

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson has revealed he may continue deploying Mark Souter up front in the hunt for more goals.

The Railwaymen, who are the third lowest scorers in the Breedon Highland League, face Keith at Harlaw Park on Saturday.

Donaldson has been disappointed with Inverurie’s attacking output and used Souter as a striker in last weekend’s win at Lossiemouth.

The 31-year-old began his Locos career as central midfielder before switching to centre-half.

Donaldson said: “We’ve been struggling up top and we thought we’d try Mark up there.

“I thought he did well last week. He worked hard and he held the ball in well, which is something we’ve been lacking.

“If we get that right I think the whole team will be better.

“At the moment Mark is able to give us what we’re looking for in that area.

“He’s got pace and power, he’s aggressive and doesn’t like people getting the better of him.”

Keith are also seeking more goals. The Maroons are the second lowest scorers in the division and boss Craig Ewen has backed his charges to improve in the final third.

He said: “We’re looking for consistency in terms of our performances, we’ve been very up and down.

“One game we’ll have a good performance and then we’ll follow it up with a poor performance.

“We need to try to improve at both ends. We’re not scoring enough goals and that puts more pressure on us defensively.

“If I had the answer as to why we’re not scoring more goals then I’d be putting it into action, but we need to keep believing it will turn.

“We have got good players who can score goals regularly so hopefully with a bit of luck that will start to happen.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Brechin City welcome back Cillian Sheridan for Forres Mechanics’ visit to Glebe Park. Lewis Mackenzie is a doubt for the Can-Cans.

Deveronvale meet Formartine United at Princess Royal Park. Player-manager Garry Wood and Michael Watson are doubts for the Banffers and Aaron Norris returns for United.

Fraser Robertson is Buckie Thistle’s only absentee for the clash with Huntly at Victoria Park. Michael Clark and Ruari Fraser are out for the Black and Golds.

Kieran Simpson, Ross Aitken and Liam Strachan are sidelined for Fraserburgh’s Bellslea encounter with Strathspey Thistle, who are missing Aaron Doran, Josh Race, Ali Morrison, Caelan Mutch and Conor MacPhee.

Nairn County are minus Millar Gamble and Kenny MacInnes for their game against Turriff United at Station Park. Ewan Clark, Murray Cormack and Connor Grant are out for the visitors.

Wick Academy tackle Lossiemouth at Harmsworth Park, but are without David Allan and Gordon MacNab. The Coasters have a full squad available.

Cup final confirmation

Meanwhile, the key arrangements for the North of Scotland Cup final have been confirmed.

Clachnacuddin face Forres Mechanics in the showpiece fixture, which will be played on Saturday October 18 at Station Park, Nairn with kick-off at 2pm.

The Lilywhites are bidding to win the tournament for the 23rd time, while the Can-Cans are seeking their ninth success.